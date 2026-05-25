Thai police reject Hun Sen’s claim that Thailand is a scam transit route, insist Cambodia hosts bases. Border fraud, trafficking and Chinese-linked syndicates surge as crackdown intensifies, with ongoing cross-border enforcement and regional cooperation efforts.

A sharp dispute has erupted between Bangkok and Phnom Penh over the region’s expanding scam networks. Senior Royal Thai Police officials rejected claims by Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen that Thailand is a transit route for international scam gangs. Instead, they said the operational bases sit inside Cambodia. At the same time, Thai authorities cited rising evidence of scam compounds, smuggling routes and human trafficking linked to cross-border networks involving Chinese syndicates. The clash comes as enforcement tightens along the Thai-Cambodian border, even as officials admit the scale, reach, and mobility of the operations continue to strain regional control efforts.

A senior Royal Thai Police officer on Monday rejected claims by Cambodia’s strongman Hun Sen. In particular, the officer dismissed allegations that scammer gangs use Thailand as a transit route into Cambodia. Moreover, Thai police asserted that the operational bases of these networks are located inside Cambodia.

Meanwhile, there is certainly increasing evidence of scam activity along the Thai-Cambodian border. In addition, officials reported growing transnational organised crime across the region. Furthermore, they pointed to syndicates linked to Chinese criminal networks.

These groups are also connected to smuggling operations and human trafficking across borders. Notably, the activity spans Thailand and neighbouring countries, especially Cambodia.

Senior Thai police reject Hun Sen’s claims of transit route as bases sit in Cambodia amid border concerns

At Royal Thai Police Headquarters on Monday, May 25, the briefing was delivered by Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong Phiwphan. He responded to comments made by Hun Sen in a recent interview. However, he rejected the claim that scammer gangs move through Thailand into Cambodia. Instead, he said investigations show their bases are located in Cambodia.

Moreover, Hun Sen had stated that scammer gangs did not enter Cambodia via Cambodian airlines. Instead, he alleged they used Thailand as a transit route. However, Thai police directly disputed this claim. They insisted enforcement must focus on operational centres rather than movement routes.

Furthermore, Trairong said transnational crime suppression depends on identifying base locations. In addition, he said scam compounds are scattered across border regions and other areas. However, he did not disclose specific locations of these operations.

Meanwhile, Thai authorities acknowledged serious enforcement challenges along the Thai-Cambodian border. The border is long and complex. Therefore, complete sealing of crossings is not possible. Moreover, terrain conditions complicate surveillance and interception.

Illegal crossings persist as Thai Border crackdown intensifies with ongoing Fraud Centre coordination

In addition, illegal crossings continue despite ongoing enforcement efforts. However, Thai police said border control measures have been strengthened. Furthermore, both land and maritime interception operations are active. Meanwhile, authorities said enforcement continues despite geographic limitations.

Moreover, Thai police said operations against scam centres are ongoing nationwide. In addition, they said Thailand has received international recognition for its crackdown. These efforts target online fraud networks and call centre gangs. However, authorities said enforcement remains continuous and structured.

The Online Fraud Combat Centre plays a central role in coordination. It operates under the Royal Thai Police structure. Moreover, it is supervised by Pol. Lt. Gen. Jirapop Phuridej. In addition, the unit manages intelligence on scam operations across the region.

Furthermore, the centre coordinates information sharing with neighbouring countries. Subsequently, intelligence on scam compounds is forwarded to relevant agencies. However, officials did not disclose specific operational results. They also did not provide arrest figures or case outcomes.

Ongoing border surveillance targets smuggling and trafficking as Thailand pursues visitor safety.

Meanwhile, Thai authorities reported ongoing monitoring of illegal border crossings. In addition, they said smugglers exploit remote terrain for movement. Moreover, these routes are used for trafficking and cross-border crime. Therefore, enforcement operations have been intensified in border zones.

Furthermore, investigators reported links between criminal networks and trafficking activity. In addition, Chinese-linked syndicates are suspected in several operations. These groups are associated with smuggling across multiple jurisdictions. Moreover, they are linked to human trafficking networks in the region.

Certainly, border districts remain under heightened surveillance. Authorities prioritise these areas for enforcement monitoring. However, challenges persist due to terrain and border length. In addition, movement across vulnerable crossing points continues.

Significantly, Thai authorities have reaffirmed national policy on tourism and business safety. This policy is overseen by Pol. Gen. Kittirat Panpetch. In addition, officials said Thailand prioritises safety for lawful visitors. Meanwhile, the country remains open to legitimate travel and business entry.

Police warn of transit abuse and call for Cambodia’s cooperation against cross border scam networks

However, police warned against the misuse of Thailand as a transit point for crime. In addition, they said individuals with foreign arrest warrants are monitored. Moreover, intelligence systems track such entries at border points. Therefore, suspects face screening from the moment they enter.

Furthermore, authorities said some individuals initially evade detection. This occurs when they enter as ordinary civilians. In addition, some suspects have no prior criminal records. However, Thai police said investigations continue after entry.

Moreover, prosecution follows once criminal activity is confirmed. Meanwhile, officials referenced previous cases involving foreign suspects arrested in Thailand. However, they did not provide detailed case information. They also withheld identities and timelines.

In addition, Thai police called for stronger cooperation with Cambodia. They said coordination is necessary to suppress scam networks effectively. Moreover, they stated scam centres are believed to operate inside Cambodia. Therefore, joint enforcement efforts are required.

Senior officials point to international reports naming Cambodia as the international base for scam centres

However, they did not disclose intelligence sources. For instance, both the United States and the United Nations have recently identified Cambodia as the Southeast Asia hub for such activity.

In addition, they said coordinated investigations would help. This would improve disruption efforts. Meanwhile, they added that this would reduce scam activity in both countries.

Moreover, Thai officials said Thai citizens remain frequent victims of online fraud. In addition, scam networks continue operating across regional borders. However, these networks are described as organised and adaptive. Therefore, enforcement pressure continues across multiple fronts.

Furthermore, Thai police said interception operations continue by land and sea. In addition, enforcement capacity remains active despite limitations. Moreover, operations are maintained across the border and coastal areas. Meanwhile, authorities described efforts as continuous and structured.

Indeed, Thai police stoutly maintain that scam operations are based in Cambodia. At the same time, they rejected claims that Thailand is used as a transit route. Moreover, they reiterate that enforcement depends on targeting operational bases. Finally, they called for sustained regional cooperation to address cross-border organised crime.

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