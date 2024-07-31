thaksin-denied-permission-by-the-criminal-court-to-leave-thailand-before-his-august-19th-hearing

Thaksin denied permission to leave Thailand by the Criminal Court amid political turmoil and legal battles. The court ruled he is receiving necessary medical care locally and cited the upcoming lèse-majesté hearing on August 19th. Political intrigue continues with politically momentous decisions due soon from the Constitutional Court.

An application to leave Thailand for Dubai submitted by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was swiftly turned down by the Criminal Court on Wednesday. The application was made on medical health and business grounds. The court ruled that Mr. Thaksin was already receiving medical treatment in Thailand and dismissed his application on the basis of personal business matters. The court emphasised the August 19th hearing to hear evidence in the lèse-majesté charge against Mr. Thaksin. It comes amid reports of political intrigue at the highest levels centred on two Constitutional Court decisions due on August 7th and August 14th in Thailand, which could usher in a political upheaval.

Just four days after celebrating his 75th birthday in the bosom of his family in Bangkok, former Thaksin Shinawatra, on Wednesday, had an application to leave Thailand slapped down by the Criminal Court.

On Friday last, the de facto leader of the Pheu Thai Party, Mr. Thaksin, gathered with family and friends at his Chan Song La residence in the Thonburi area of Bangkok. Photos were transmitted across the media.

Despite his Birthday celebrations, Thaksin still faces a Lèse-majesté charge and political struggle for Power

Nonetheless, behind the scenes, there are reports that Mr. Thaksin is enmeshed in a deadly political struggle.

At the same time, the first substantial hearing in a lèse-majesté criminal case against him is due to be heard in Bangkok. Indeed, these proceedings are at the heart of the political intrigue.

Just days before Mr. Thaksin’s arrival back in Thailand on August 22nd, 2023, he was warned by prescient commentator and ex-underworld tycoon Mr. Chuwit Kamolvisit. In short, he was told the deal facilitating his return was a trap.

However, Mr. Thaksin, who had been in self-imposed exile, was homesick and wanted to be with his family. At the same time, the deal promised a new political start and reconciliation for Thailand.

Certainly, on the day the former premier returned, the current Prime Minister was elected by parliament.

Thaksin warned last year his return could be a trap before arriving in Thailand to face Lèse-majesté charge

Undoubtedly, this was no coincidence. However, something strange happened when Mr. Thaksin stepped off his private jet at Don Mueang Airport.

A senior police officer awaited him with a series of warrants of known cases to be brought before the court.

Nonetheless, there was an additional charge. This was a lèse-majesté investigation handled by the military in the immediate aftermath of the 2014 coup d’état.

It was related to an interview Thaksin gave to the South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo on May 21, 2015.

Significantly, in the course of that interview, Mr. Thaksin appears to have suggested that members of the privy council were supportive of the military takeover launched by former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha just a year earlier.

On May 22nd, 2014, then-army chief General Prayut called a summit of all parties to spring his coup, as discord had been running high.

Military probe of Thaksin’s interview suggesting Privy Council support for the 2014 military takeover

In short, he staged a coup to restore order. Undoubtedly, in Thailand, at that time among the public, reaction was mixed. Indeed, it must be admitted that some in Thailand welcomed the move out of a sense of relief.

This came at a time when roads in Bangkok were being barricaded and the rhetoric was becoming increasingly inflamed.

Nevertheless, last year, Mr. Thaksin was not expecting this lèse-majesté charge.

In short, it came out of left field; it was a case which had gone under the radar.

Afterwards, in the days following his arrival and overnight breaking news of his airlift to the Police General Hospital, it was described as a mere bureaucratic error. In short, a misunderstanding.

Unexpected Lèse-majesté charge against Thaksin was described firstly as a bureaucratic error and oversight

Nonetheless, in January, before his parole in February, Mr. Thaksin launched a legal action for fair treatment. He petitioned the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to dismiss the case.

This did not happen, and the legal case now stands over his head. A sword of Damocles caused by an omission to notify him of the matter.

It is coming just as his parole after being convicted on the previous charges is expiring. More significantly, it is coming when the Move Forward Party, the winner of the May 2023 General Election, is facing disbandment.

A decision on this issue is due on August 7th. Notably, this may trim the power of the progressive political movement in parliament.

After that, a case taken by 40 outgoing senators has put the future of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on the line.

This case is unfortunately also linked to Mr. Thaksin. Mr. Srettha stands accused of an unethical appointment of a minister in April this year. The minister is simultaneously a close associate of Mr Thaksin’s.

Move Forward Party faces disbandment as Thaksin deals with legal troubles and looming case decisions

A decision in that case is due on August 14th. If the Move Forward Party is dismissed and Mr. Srettha is removed, Thailand will be plunged into a political crisis.

Under cumbersome constitutional arrangements, the number of potential prime ministers to be elected is limited.

Therefore, the removal of Mr. Srettha over the controversial appointment of a minister means that the nature of the government may change entirely.

Behind the scenes, Mr. Thaksin is known to be deeply unhappy with the situation.

In short, it was brought by 40 outgoing senate members. It is well known that the outgoing senate was heavily influenced by the former junta. In particular, former deputy prime minister General Prawit Wongsuwan.

Potential disbandment of the Move Forward Party and Srettha’s removal could plunge Thailand into crisis

Of course, it would be nothing short of a conspiracy theory to suggest that all this was planned.

Nonetheless, the military-led investigation into the lèse-majesté case followed by the 2016 decision to prosecute by a previous Attorney-General (OAG) was unknown to Thaksin last August.

In addition, no one could have foreseen the ill-advised appointment of Mr. Pichit Chuenban as a cabinet minister in April this year.

The move by the conservative outgoing senators, many stalwarts of the previous junta, certainly was more predictable.

One could also say that it represents the clandestine nature of behind-the-scenes Thai politics. The cut and thrust as weaknesses are exposed and exploited.

Thaksin’s legal troubles and controversial appointment highlight the clandestine nature of Thai politics

Therefore, rumours and speculation have been growing that if Mr. Srettha survives this case, then the Palang Pracharat Party, led by General Prawit, will be removed from the cabinet.

In turn, the wily former army chief and key player in the government from 2014-2023, General Prawit, is planning for his struggling party.

In short, the Pheu Thai Party, which has been losing public support, will be left in disarray if Mr. Srettha is removed. At the same time, if the Move Forward Party is dissolved, it will attempt to reconstitute a new political movement.

Rumours grow about a potential new cabinet line-up and the future of the Palang Pracharat Party

At the same time, Mr. Thaksin is left battling another criminal case.

Certainly, also, the 75-year-old ex-premier finds himself linked with the controversial ministerial appointment that could topple the government.

In recent days, the PM specifically denied that Mr. Thaksin lobbied for Mr. Pichit’s appointment in the April cabinet reshuffle.

The short-lived minister is a well-known lawyer associated with Mr. Thaksin. Indeed, he was sentenced to six months for contempt of court after being linked to a bribery scheme. In turn, this was linked to a 2008 case against Mr. Thaksin and his wife.

Thaksin battles criminal case while linked to ill-fated ministerial appointment in April Cabinet reshuffle

That case subsequently led to Mr. Thaksin breaking a bail undertaking to the court. Afterwards, he failed to return from the Beijing Olympics in August 2008.

In the meantime, after being released on parole in February this year, Thaksin ultimately was arraigned on the lèse-majesté charge.

In short, the de facto head of Pheu Thai found himself once again facing criminal court proceedings.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Thaksin was brought before the Criminal Court on Ratchadapisek Road on the 2016 lèse-majesté charge.

At length, he was released on bail of ฿500,000. The court particularly ordered that he not leave the country without prior permission.

Thaksin, the day after his Birthday Party, applied for permission to leave again for Dubai on August 1st

On Saturday, July 27th, Mr. Thaksin lodged an application with the same court to travel to Dubai. The trip is to be from August 1st to August 16th.

The former premier assured the court that he would be back by August 19th for the first full day of his trial, including the examination of evidence.

On Saturday, the court set Wednesday, July 30th, to hear the application.

In a presentation to the court, lawyers for Mr. Thaksin explained that he needed to see doctors in Dubai.

This was related to previous treatment for inflammation of the lungs, a ruptured cartilage in the right shoulder and a slipped spinal disc.

Furthermore, Mr. Thaksin had important business matters to attend to in Dubai. After hearing the evidence presented, the court decided to give a ruling on the same day.

Thaksin sought court approval for Dubai trip citing medical treatment and business matters. He was denied

In brief, it ruled that Mr. Thaksin was already under the care of doctors in Thailand.

Certainly, the medical ailments were commonly treated in the kingdom.

Moreover, Mr. Thaksin’s business interests were personal matters entirely.

In particular, it noted the proximity to the important August 19th hearing in the lèse-majesté case. Therefore, it summarily dismissed Mr. Thaksin’s application to travel outside the country.

