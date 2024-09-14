During last Tuesday’s debate in Philadelphia, former President Donald Trump made a startling claim about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio. He said they were eating pets, a claim debunked but upheld by Trump. The town is now the epicentre of controversy, with media and locals divided. AI-generated images of animals have further fueled the frenzy.

During last Tuesday night’s debate in Philadelphia, former President Donald Trump made the most memorable contribution. To emphasise his position on illegal immigration, he told a stunned audience in the United States and worldwide that Haitian immigrants were eating cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio. He was fact-checked on it, and the claim was declared false, but he stood by his position. Widely believed to have lost the debate afterwards, by Friday, Springfield, Ohio, became ground zero for the American election campaign. Certainly, the claim is being laughed at by mainstream media, but gradually reporters, and in particular independent media, are looking for answers in the rustbelt city. What they are finding is a city divided, a lot of suspicion, and a febrile atmosphere. Meanwhile, AI-generated images of cats, dogs, and ducks have exploded onto the internet.

Springfield, Ohio, is in turmoil following a bizarre claim by former President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, during the US presidential debate, Trump made a statement that has rocked this otherwise quiet Midwestern town.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs — the people that came in — they’re eating the cats,” Trump said, repeating a discredited internet rumour about the town’s Haitian immigrants.

Trump’s comments have fueled a firestorm of controversy and misinformation in Springfield.

Residents react with fear and suspicion over the pet-eating rumours that are circulating for some time

His running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, had echoed similar claims on social media the day before. “Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country,” Vance posted on X.

The backlash has been swift. Bryant Burton, a Springfield resident, was appalled. “How dare they disparage this community,” he said. “They’re trying to scare people. It’s just thuggish, red-neck tactics.”

Despite efforts by local authorities to refute the claims, Springfield is gripped by fear and hysteria. Aurora Lemkhul, 68, has taken to counting ducks around town, convinced that the Haitians might be eating them or using them for rituals. “No, I haven’t seen anybody eat anything,” she admitted, “but are they disappearing? Yes.”

Tiffany, a 33-year-old Springfield woman, believes that her missing Yorkie, Desia, was taken by Haitians. “In my heart, I believe they took her,” she said, rejecting the idea that a fox could be responsible.

White nationalist types and bomb threats escalate tensions in the town after the national TV exposure

The situation has escalated. White nationalists, masked and agitating through downtown, have urged followers to “reclaim America.” On Thursday, City Hall was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

At Rose Goute, a Haitian-owned Creole restaurant, manager Romane Pierre is facing harassment. Prank calls have inundated him, with people asking if he serves dogs and cats. A recent Google review, since deleted, even praised the restaurant’s barbecue cat. “It’s really a shock for me,” Pierre said. “Some of the Haitians don’t want to stay in Springfield anymore because they’re scared.”

Springfield, nestled between Columbus and Dayton, Ohio, is known for its middle-American charm. Once a bustling industrial hub, it has transformed into a classic rust-belt town. Its population has dwindled from 80,000 in the 1960s to just under 60,000 today. New factories and a lower cost of living have attracted both businesses and immigrants.

The impact of Haitian immigrants on Springfield’s economy and infrastructure. They can work legally

An estimated 15,000 to 20,000 Haitians have moved to Springfield in the past four years, drawn by job opportunities and affordable living. They hold Temporary Protected Status, allowing them to work legally.

Rose Goute, which opened a year ago, reflects the Haitian community’s impact. The restaurant’s busy foot traffic is largely due to the Haitian presence. Many customers are young men who work long hours, leaving behind a sea of empty tables.

Some Springfield residents sympathise with the Haitians’ plight. They appreciate their hard work and resilience. However, they also blame the government for inadequately preparing the city for such a sudden influx of immigrants, leading to strained public services and housing shortages.

Burton, whose father was a former mayor, expressed frustration. “Our city government and our infrastructure weren’t ready for them,” he said.

Tragic accident involving a Haitian driver exacerbated local tensions before Tuesday night’s debate

Tensions have been exacerbated by a tragic accident involving a Haitian driver. Over a year ago, a Haitian man’s minivan collided with a school bus, killing 11-year-old Aiden Clark. Nathan Clark, Aiden’s father, has accused politicians of exploiting his son’s death for political gain. “My son was not murdered. He was accidentally killed by an immigrant from Haiti,” Clark said at a council meeting.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine visited Springfield earlier in the day to offer reassurance and additional resources. However, Trump’s remarks later that evening added fuel to the fire. Viles Dorsainvil, who works at the Haitian Community Help & Support Center, was dismayed. “It has escalated recently. It’s very ugly,” he said.

Bonnie Johnson, 57, believes the town is on the brink of civil unrest. “The people who are angry are angry that our own citizens aren’t being taken care of,” she said.

Social media rumours and AI-generated images fuel the controversy into a media sensation worldwide

Much of the anger is fueled by social media, where pet-eating rumours have circulated for months. Johnson described the community’s division. “It’s split down the middle: One side will swear it’s true because they’re angry. The other side could see it with their own eyes and still say it’s not true.”

Outsiders have come to Springfield to investigate. Anthony Skinner, a barbecue pitmaster and podcaster from Columbus, visited the town to assess the situation. After surveying Snyder Park, where many ducks are reportedly missing, Skinner found an abundance of them. “We’re being fed a bunch of bullshit,” he concluded.

Certainly, whether true or not, this has launched the campaign into uncharted waters. The explosion of computer-generated images featuring cats, dogs, and ducks is a phenomenon. At this time, it’s hard to say whether Trump’s claims were a failure of discipline or something connived. Like everything to do with Trump, it has again highlighted the divide in America.

