Shock exit of President Biden shakes the presidential election race. It has propelled Vice President Kamala Harris to lead with huge fundraising and dizzying poll gains.

Three months out from the US Presidential Election, President Donald Trump is suddenly facing headwinds as the polls turn against him. The shock pullout of President Joe Biden from the race has catapulted Vice President Harris not only in terms of fundraising but also in popular support. The latest surveys show her pulling ahead of the former president. Suddenly, liberal voters and those on the left are dreaming about the prospect of America’s first female president.

In a stunning turn of events, President Joe Biden announced on July 21, 2024, that he would be stepping down and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as his political successor.

This announcement has created a wave of excitement across the United States.

Remarkably, in just one week, Vice President Harris has made political history by raising an astonishing $200 million in campaign contributions, with $81 million being raised within the first 24 hours.

Kamala Harris makes American political history with $200 million in campaign funds raised within a week

Notably, 66% of these donations came from first-time donors. Major financial support has poured in from Silicon Valley, one of the world’s leading innovation hubs, and Hollywood entertainers who previously withheld their contributions to President Biden but are now rallying behind Harris.

Among the notable donors is billionaire Reed Hoffman, the founder of LinkedIn, who has more than doubled his donation to exceed $7 million for Harris’s campaign.

Comparing campaign funds from June, President Biden had raised $63.8 million, while former President Donald Trump had $128.1 million.

Vice President Harris garners support from Silicon Valley and Hollywood while Trump leads in funds

However, morale within Biden’s team took a significant hit after a disastrous debate defeat on June 27, 2024.

Later, Vice President Harris visited Biden’s campaign headquarters in Delaware on July 15, 2024.

During her speech, she emphasised her extensive experience as California’s Attorney General and her readiness to expose Trump’s controversial history.

This includes the illegal activities of Trump University, which led to a $25 million fine, and allegations of tax fraud.

CNN’s interview with Dr. Doris Goodwin, a renowned author of presidential biographies, revealed her confidence in Harris’s potential to become the first female president of the United States.

By July 28, 2024, polling agencies reported that Harris had overtaken Trump in the popular vote. Reuters and Ipsos indicated Harris led Trump by 44% to 42%, Marist revealed a 50% to 49% lead, and Bendixen and Amandi International showed Harris ahead by 42% to 41%.

Polling agencies show Kamala Harris presently leading Donald Trump in the popular vote after a campaign boost

In addition to Harris’s rising popularity, the U.S. economy demonstrated unexpected strength with 2.8% growth in the second quarter, surpassing many economists’ expectations.

The personal relationship between President Biden and Vice President Harris has been described as extraordinary, likened to that of a father and daughter.

This bond likely stems from Harris’s close friendship with Biden’s late son, who passed away from cancer in 2015. Biden’s decision to choose Harris as his Vice President is seen as a tribute to his son.

Over the past four years, Biden has shared his administrative experience and political insights with Harris, positioning her as a prominent figure in the Democratic Party.

Biden’s mentorship and his close bond with Harris strengthens her position in a united Democratic Party

Biden’s endorsement and the transfer of his primary victory base have fortified Harris’s candidacy, making her a formidable contender within the party.

Undoubtedly, as Harris’s popularity surges, former President Trump faces mounting pressure. Initially scheduled for September 10, 2024, Trump is now contemplating avoiding the debate with Harris, fearing her formidable debating skills and eloquence.

At the same time, it would be wrong to underestimate President Trump.

His appearance at a media convention in Chicago this week and his live interview with reporters backfired on the event’s organisers.

The former New York property developer is quick-witted and sharp on the attack. Losing the debate could be detrimental to Trump’s campaign, reminiscent of Biden’s previous debate loss.

On the other hand, Harris has previously also made gaffes.

Harris’s rise in popularity is putting pressure on Trump who is considering skipping the debate with the VP

Certainly, Vice President Kamala Harris’s popularity is on a steady rise, bolstered by substantial donations and unified Democratic Party support.

National polling agencies confirm her strong standing, and her lead over Trump suggests a promising path to the White House.

The upcoming Democratic National Convention in mid-August will be a critical moment, potentially solidifying Harris’s position as the party’s nominee and her future as the first female president of the United States.

The world watches with anticipation as history may just be unfolding.

