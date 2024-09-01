Harris bets big on digital ads, aiming to turn fundraising surge into election advantage. Vice President Kamala Harris is launching a record-breaking $370 million ad blitz, including a $200 million digital push, to gain an edge over Trump in a tight November election. With polling close, her campaign aims to solidify her lead with media buys.

Following her controversial CNN interview and rising tensions before the big debate, Harris’ campaign unveils a major spending strategy. Seen as the underdog, Harris is trying to turn fundraising into votes for the tight November 5th election.

Harris has announced plans for the largest digital advertising campaign in U.S. history with a $370 million budget. The strategy aims to convert a recent fundraising surge into a polling advantage over Donald Trump.

The announcement marks a pivotal moment in Harris’ campaign to solidify her lead. Since entering the race in July, Harris has raised $540 million, now to be used for an extensive advertising blitz.

Record-Breaking Digital Spend

Harris’ campaign revealed that $200 million of the budget will go to digital ads, the largest digital media buy ever. Ads will be placed on platforms like Hulu, Roku, YouTube, Paramount, Spotify and Pandora.

By booking ad space early, Harris has secured favorable pricing and ensured her messaging dominates key digital spaces. This strategy aims to give Harris a “strategic advantage” over Trump, especially in the final campaign weeks.

In addition to $200 million for digital ads, the campaign is booking $170 million for TV ads. These will be on national networks and battleground states. They will run from September 3 to November 5.

Polling Lead and Challenges Ahead

According to the Financial Times’ national polling tracker, Harris currently leads Trump by 3.8 percentage points. She also holds an advantage in four out of seven battleground states. The Vice President is benefiting from a surge in enthusiasm among Democratic voters over the past few weeks.

However, despite these promising numbers, the Harris campaign remains cautious.

In a Sunday memo, campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon acknowledged that Harris is still the “clear underdog” in the race. O’Malley Dillon predicted that the election results would be as close as the 2020 contest, in which President Joe Biden narrowly defeated Trump in several key states.

“This November, we anticipate margins to be similarly razor-thin,” O’Malley Dillon said, underscoring the importance of the campaign’s early advertising push.

The Trump Campaign’s Response

While the Harris campaign has made its advertising strategy public, the Trump campaign has not yet commented on its own advertising plans for the critical period between early September and early November.

However, it is expected that Trump and his allied groups will respond with their own substantial media buys, particularly as the race heats up in the final weeks before the election.

The Harris campaign’s decision to move early in securing ad space is seen as an attempt to gain a “strategic advantage” over Trump in the battle for the airwaves and online presence.

With both candidates vying for the attention of voters in a highly polarised political landscape, the importance of a strong media presence cannot be overstated.

Upcoming Campaign Events and Debates

As the campaign enters a crucial phase, Harris is expected to continue her efforts to solidify support in key battleground states.

She is scheduled to campaign in Pennsylvania and Michigan on Monday, during the U.S. Labor Day holiday, with the aim of shoring up support among working-class voters.

Meanwhile, much of the public’s attention will be focused on the upcoming September 10 debate. The debate has already become a point of contention between the two candidates.

Harris is insisting on live microphones throughout the event. However, Trump prefers the microphones to be muted when the other candidate is speaking.

Certainly this was the format that was used during the June debate between Trump and Biden.

Strategic Implications

The Harris campaign’s early move to dominate digital and traditional media platforms reflects a broader strategy to turn her fundraising success into a sustainable polling lead.

By locking in premium ad slots and capitalising on the enthusiasm among Democratic voters, Harris aims to maintain her edge over Trump as the election draws closer.

At the same time, the campaign is acutely aware of the challenges that lie ahead. With the race expected to be as close as it was in 2020, every strategic decision, from advertising buys to debate tactics, could make the difference between victory and defeat.

As the 2024 election approaches, the battle between Harris and Trump is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched and fiercely contested in recent U.S. history. With both sides preparing for a final push, the outcome remains uncertain, and the stakes have never been higher.

