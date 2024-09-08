Kamala Harris is trailing Trump by one point in new polls as she prepares for a crucial debate. Trump accuses her of avoiding the press. His onslaught adds to the pressure. With the debate on Tuesday night, Harris must bolster her campaign amidst withering scrutiny.

A Sunday poll conducted by the New York Times in association with Siena College in the United States confirms Vice President Kamala Harris is slipping in the presidential race. She is now trailing one percentage point behind Trump. Furthermore, there is concern about her lack of availability to the press. On Sunday evening, Trump accused the Democratic candidate of hiding from the press. It all comes ahead of Tuesday night’s Presidential debate on ABC TV.

Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for the 2024 U.S. presidential election, is under pressure. It comes as she prepares for her first and potentially only debate against former President Donald Trump.

This highly anticipated clash is scheduled for Tuesday night in Philadelphia. Certainly, it could be a pivotal moment in the race. At length, recent polling data suggests Harris’s lead may be dwindling.

On Sunday, Trump launched a broadside against Harris, accusing her of avoiding media scrutiny.

‘Comrade Kamala Harris is completely hiding from the press. She’s not even taking short, quick questions at the plane. It’s not normal to have a candidate running for President who is hiding from the press. Harris is copying Biden’s self-protection strategy, ducking tough interviews and limiting improvisational moments,’ the former President wrote on social media. In short, he was repeating claims made previously on a number of networks, including Fox News.

Debate marks critical point in unpredictable campaign as Harris tries to differentiate herself from Trump

The debate marks a critical juncture in the campaign. Indeed, one that has already seen several unexpected turns. That includes the abrupt collapse of President Joe Biden’s re-election bid. Significantly, that came after a poorly received debate performance in June.

While Trump is a known quantity to American voters, Harris remains less familiar, putting her in the spotlight as she attempts to define her candidacy in the face of a tough opponent.

According to the Financial Times’ national poll tracker, Harris’s lead over Trump has shrunk to 2.9 percentage points in recent weeks, indicating that she may not have gained much momentum from the Democratic National Convention held in Chicago.

A national poll from The New York Times-Siena College released on Sunday showed Trump leading by one percentage point, suggesting the race is essentially a dead heat. Similarly, a CBS News/YouGov poll indicated a neck-and-neck contest in key battleground states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Harris must introduce herself to voters while preparing to debate a seasoned and unpredictable opponent

One of Harris’s main challenges will be to introduce herself to voters who may not yet be familiar with her policies but are open to supporting her.

Democratic strategists emphasise that she must demonstrate her ability to perform well in an unscripted environment, similar to her successful campaign appearances in more controlled settings.

“The problem for Harris is that expectations of Trump are so low. He is always chaotic, always bombastic, and he’s going to be that,” said Matt Bennett, a strategist at Third Way, a centre-left think tank.

Paul Begala, another veteran Democratic strategist, echoed these sentiments, stressing that Harris needs to present herself as a candidate for change. “She must prosecute Trump rather than defend Biden,” Begala said, adding that Harris should showcase her “youth, vigour, and new ideas” while casting Trump as “old, stale, and backward-looking.”

Harris has chosen to prepare for the debate in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a critical swing state in the upcoming election.

Although she has been tight-lipped about her debate strategy, she hinted during a visit to a local spice shop that she was ready for the challenge.

Her message, she said, would focus on unity and moving the country forward. “It’s time to turn the page on divisiveness, it’s time to bring our country together and chart a new way forward.”

Harris faces a tough challenge as she prepares to debate Trump while keeping her composure intact

Despite her strong debate skills, Harris faces the daunting task of debating Trump, a seasoned politician with a flair for showmanship.

Ed Rendell, former Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, advised that Harris should avoid being provoked by Trump. “She basically needs to ignore him. Don’t let him get her goat. Don’t let him fluster her,” Rendell said.

He also noted that voters want to see someone who can handle herself confidently without being overpowered. Particularly those considering a woman candidate.

Trump, on the other hand, is focusing on his usual tactics, which include attacking the debate hosts, in this case, ABC News, for perceived bias. He has also resisted Harris’s push for open microphones throughout the debate, preferring that they be muted when the other candidate is speaking.

Despite these distractions, Trump’s campaign advisors have urged him to focus on issues like inflation and immigration, where they believe Harris is vulnerable.

Trump’s unpredictable tactics and legal troubles add complexity to debate preparation for Harris

However, Trump has often deviated from such advice, as evidenced by a recent press conference where he ranted about his legal troubles rather than addressing policy issues. Harris’s campaign is not underestimating Trump’s capabilities.

“We fully expect Donald Trump is going to be ready for the debate, he’s a showman,” said one of Harris’s aides. The goal, they explained, is to draw a sharp contrast between Harris’s forward-looking vision and Trump’s self-centred agenda.

“The goal of this debate is to see the choice between Vice-President Harris, who is going to set out a vision to make our lives better, increase economic opportunity, protect our freedoms, and Trump, who is going to be pushing a dark, backward-looking agenda and is only focused on himself,” the aide added.

Harris faces a critical moment to define her candidacy beyond being just Biden’s vice president

For Harris, the debate presents an opportunity to define herself to the electorate beyond her role as Biden’s vice president.

Kevin Madden, a Republican strategist, highlighted the importance of Harris offering a concrete vision for the future. “Can she define her candidacy beyond the shadow of being Biden’s vice president?” he questioned.

Amy Walter is a political analyst at the non-partisan Cook Political Report. She notes that for Harris to succeed, she must reassure swing voters. In short, that she is not as extreme or radically liberal as Trump and his allies have portrayed her.

The debate could be a key moment in shaping voters’ perceptions of Harris. Even if it does little to change their views on Trump.

As the election draws nearer, Harris’s ability to present a compelling alternative to Trump could prove decisive. With so much at stake, both candidates are preparing. Undoubtedly, it could be the most critical moment in this race so far. Whether Harris can halt her slipping momentum and gain ground against Trump remains to be seen.

