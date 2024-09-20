Thailand is working on a new 6-country tourist visa plan covering Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Malaysia, plus a new Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system. The “6 countries, 1 destination” visa aims to boost tourism but raises security concerns.

Seen by many as one of the more decisive cabinet ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa on Thursday gave an overview of his ministry’s plans to assembled members of the press corps at the ministry in Bangkok. The minister confirmed the new Electronic Travel Authorisation system. In particular, he announced plans for a new visa regime that would allow access to Thailand and its five neighbouring countries, such as Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, and Malaysia. The minister emphasised that the ministry was working with the government to boost the country’s economy. At the same time, he insisted that Thailand would remain a ‘neutral’ player in geopolitics. The latter commitment is increasingly being examined as tensions between China and the United States in the region have grown substantially.

Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Maris, held an event for the press corps on Thursday at the ministry. The minister gave an overview of the work of his ministry as he took up office under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Significantly, Mr. Maris announced a new tourist visa to be launched between Thailand and its five neighbouring countries.

These are Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Malaysia. In short, what Mr. Maris termed a ‘6 countries, 1 destination’ tourist visa. Mr. Maris highlighted the new DTV, or Destination Thailand Visa, which has been hailed as a ‘game changer’.

New Destination Thailand Visa offers 5-year stays for digital nomads but limits working within the country

The new DTV visa presently allows working online professionals with contracts and activities outside Thailand to live and work from Thailand.

The visa is for five years and offers a 180-day stay, which can be renewed from outside the country quite easily.

A key requirement is that applicants must have funds of ฿500,000 and must not work or gain income from within Thailand. Thailand’s July 15th visa revolution offers radical benefits for travellers to and from the Kingdom, with more to come.

Certainly, the overhaul of Thailand’s visa system, which has already come into force, was substantial.

It included broader access to the kingdom from foreign countries and a new foreign tourism visa which can be easily extended for up to 90 days at a time. Furthermore, its fine print and terms were changed, making it renewable at all times with ease.

Thailand’s new six-in-one Visa aims to ease travel for tourists but raises security concerns at borders

At this time, the new six-in-one visa plan must raise security concerns. Especially, given the existence of crime cartels operating across the borders with each of the five neighbouring states.

At the same time, there has been demand from tourists visiting Thailand to be able to cross into neighbouring countries with some ease and flexibility.

Mr. Maris did not give full details yet on the visa. Nevertheless, it is seen as linked to Thailand’s ambition to become a tourism and transit hub in Southeast Asia.

At the same time, the minister confirmed the introduction of an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) visa system in the coming year. He said it would help enhance the travel experience for travellers to Thailand and improve security.

This was revealed previously on Thursday by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. Certainly, it appears that this is to become a blanket requirement for all inbound travellers when it goes live, probably next year.

Indeed, the theme of the foreign minister’s address to the press was one of strengthening Thailand’s position in the world. In particular, his ministry is seen as having a more important role in developing trade and economic expansion.

China-Thailand permanent visa waiver raises concerns over increasing economic ties and mobility here

Certainly, one of the biggest achievements of the government of Srettha Thavisin was the permanent visa waiver scheme between China and Thailand, which went into force earlier this year.

However, there have been concerns since. Undoubtedly, the ease of movement between the two countries has strengthened China’s economic and people-to-people links with the kingdom. So much so, that there have appears to have been an inlux of commercial players.

In turn, this has damaged small business concerns and interests cintrolled by Thais. Disturbingly, many of these new Chinese residents appear to have no problem obtaining visas or indeed, national identity cards.

In the memantime, Thailand’s July 15th visa changes offer radical benefits for travellers to and from the Kingdom.

At length, Maris have a sweeping overview of his ministry’s operations. The 65 year old minister explained that “the sun never sets on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

In short, the kingdom maintains tabs on some 93 foreign missions around the world. Their goal is to represent Thailand, assist Thai communities in foreign countries, and forge new relationships, particularly economic opportunities.

Mr. Maris affirmed this theme. He told his audience that Thailand was an unaligned nation. Its goal was to develop peace and prosperity. His ministry, he noted significantly, was no longer operating at a distance from the government.

Thailand stresses neutral foreign policy as China and US rivalry intensifies in Southeast Asia over Taiwan

In his address, which was aided by a floor-based teleprompter, Minister Maris touched on Thailand’s diplomatic efforts in Myanmar.

In truth, most of Thailand’s western neighbour is now controlled by the opposition-aligned with the National Unity Government.

However, some of the larger factions in the conflict, who control minority states, are controlled by China.

At Wednesday’s briefing, there were approximately 100 media representatives.

Mr. Maris used the occasion to reaffirm Thailand’s neutral role between the two superpowers. Undoubtedly, that standoff may be targeted in the months and years to come.

At this time, Thailand is a US military ally and is bound by a treaty to that effect and various communiques.

Thailand’s complex military alliance with the US shaped by historic pacts and changing regional dynamics

For instance, Thailand is a party to the 1954 Manila Pact of the former Southeast Asia Treaty Organization (SEATO). Furthermore, there is the Thanat-Rusk communiqué of 1962.

After that, there is the 2020 Joint Vision Statement for the Thai-U.S. Defense Alliance. In short, the most recent is the 2022 United States-Thailand Communiqué on Strategic Alliance and Partnership.

However, the rise of China and the influence of wealthy Thais of Chinese origin have markedly drawn the kingdom closer to Beijing, especially in the aftermath of the 2006 and 2014 coup d’états in Thailand.

Before all that, Thailand was a trusted US ally in the fight against communism represented by China until 1976. Nonetheless, the kingdom’s faith in the US alliance was shaken after the 1997 financial crisis.

China’s influence in Thailand grows, though historical ties to the US continue to shape geopolitical strategy

Presently, the country is being inundated by an ‘invasion’ of Chinese nationals in small-time commercial interests. Certainly, it is something that has yet to be fully assessed. In short, Thailand’s proximity to China is ensuring influence.

Meanwhile, educated Thais of a young age are more supportive of democracy. Significantly, many involved in legal standoffs with authorities since the 2020 protests have obtained asylum status in the United States.

China, therefore, is seen as supporting a more authoritarian form of governance in Thailand, while the US stands for more progressive forces. Undoubtedly, the biggest threat to Thailand’s diplomatic balancing act is the threat of outright war. Presently, this is a rising source of concern.

The potential flashpoints are over the South China Sea, with US support for the Philippines, as well as an increasingly likely outbreak of hostilities over Taiwan.

Thai diplomacy faces challenges as US-China tensions raise fears of conflict over South China Sea and Taiwan

On a more poignant note, Mr. Maris on Thursday referred to the Gaza conflict. In particular, Thailand’s ability to secure the release of all its 24 hostages. This came in the aftermath of the Hamas invasion of Israel on October 7th, 2023.

The minister appeared to praise the country’s non-aligned stance. At the same time, it is widely known that Thailand’s links with Iran were pivotal. Iran has sponsored both Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Both Hamas and Hezbollah are internationally recognized terrorist groups.

On October 7th, 2023, 39 Thais were murdered near settlements on the border with the Gaza enclave. In brief, Thai workers witnessed the brunt and terror of these attacks.

In May, for instance, it was revealed that two other Thai hostages, Sonthaya Oakkharasri and Sudthisak Rinthalak, were not coming home.

At length, they were among the dead that day. Their bodies were taken by Hamas to Gaza to further the terror group’s political aims.

Further reading:

Maris at BRICS Summit in Russia insists unaligned Thailand is friends with all despite 1954 US pact

Thai Defence Minister speaks of a ‘golden land’ seeking to act only for peace in the Indo-Pacific

Taiwan’s most closely watched election since the first in 1996. Danger of war as China lashes out a warning

China’s Embassy calls on Thai media to censor its coverage of Taiwan to protect relationships

War with China is a rising spectre that must be confronted as US General predicts conflict by 2025

Bad news from Beijing with Xi’s rise, the prospect of war and a divided world have greatly grown

Chinese President Xi Jinping may be the star attraction at Thailand’s APEC summit next month with Putin

Pelosi defies Communist China’s concerted campaign of intimidation and visits Taiwan sparking a crisis

Abe’s legacy will be his efforts to awaken Japan and build a defensive alliance against China

Former Pheu Thai finance minister expresses unease about US regional moves to counter China’s rise

Prayut unveils 3 ‘R’ strategy for a deeper and broader partnership with the US on the economy

US to unveil new economic relations framework for Asia at ASEAN Summit as China warns of new cold war

Thailand and Japan announce defence pact on visit by Japanese PM to Bangkok ahead of US summit

US ASEAN summit as ‘dangerous directions’ now emerging in Asia as China’s regional power rises