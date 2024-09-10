A top US official has revealed Russia is assisting China in building advanced naval warfare technologies which could tip the balance if hostilities break out. Concerns rise over this growing military alliance as tensions have risen alarmingly in the region.

A senior US official on Tuesday, on a visit to Brussels, warned of a deepening Russian-China alliance, in particular in relation to defence technologies. The stark and frightening update, given at a meeting of European Union and Western allies, left no room for interpretation: Russia is helping China prepare for war, particularly in technologies related to warfare at sea, as tensions in the Pacific keep growing.

Washington has issued a stark warning regarding deepening military ties between Russia and China. It is expressing concern over Moscow’s growing role in helping Beijing develop advanced defence technologies. Especially in areas such as submarines, aeronautics, and missiles.

This cooperation is certainly driven by Moscow’s need for support in its war against Ukraine. Significantly, it could alter the security dynamics in the western Pacific according to US officials.

Undoubtedly there is growing tension between Beijing and Western nations in the region. In particular over the South China Sea and Taiwan. Last year, for instance, a senior US military figure predicted war over Taiwan in 2025.

Kurt Campbell, US Deputy Secretary of State, described the collaboration between the two nations as increasingly strategic. He was speaking on Tuesday during a visit to Brussels to meet with European Union (EU), NATO, and Belgian officials. Campbell said: “These new areas of collaboration between Russia and China are in the areas of design and application. They are significant.”

At length, he voiced grave concern about such cooperation. In short, it could have a “negative and concerning impact” on the security of the US and its allies.

Strategic shift in Russian cooperation with China

Historically, Russia has been cautious in sharing its military technology with China. Particularly out of fear of enabling the rise of a large and capable Chinese military force on its borders. Russia also had concerns over protecting its intellectual property. However, this strategic posture has shifted dramatically since Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. Furthermore, the process has accelerated further following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russia, faced with a barrage of Western sanctions, is increasingly isolated on the world stage. Therefore, it has found itself more dependent on China not just economically, but also militarily.

Certainly, Moscow needs critical components and dual-use goods to maintain its military production lines and weapons systems. Russia has reportedly begun sharing advanced military technologies with China. These exchanges are now described as being orchestrated “at the highest levels” in both Moscow and Beijing. In effect, their aim is to bolster Chinese military capabilities.

“This is not a tactical alliance, this is a fundamental alignment,” Campbell emphasised. He confirmed the relationship goes beyond short-term cooperation at this time. Presently, it reflects a long-term strategic bond between the two nations.

China’s expanding military capabilities

Russia’s assistance is playing a crucial role in helping China develop key military technologies. For instance, these include stealth systems, advanced submarines, and missile capabilities.

For example, China’s new Type 096 nuclear ballistic missile submarine. Undeniably, this is poised to bolster Beijing’s strategic deterrence. It has reportedly benefitted from Russian expertise in developing quieter propulsion systems.

This technological advancement represents a significant leap in China’s naval power. That is according to US naval researchers and intelligence.

Russia had previously resisted sharing such advanced technologies. However, recent geopolitical developments have pushed Moscow into closer military cooperation with Beijing.

The pressure from Western sanctions, particularly in the aftermath of its Ukraine invasion, has made Russia seek new markets. Correspondingly, it has sought out partners for its military technology. According to Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, Moscow sees China as a valuable market. At the same time, it has expertise. In brief, it sees a potential partner in establishing joint military production chains.

“Russia realised that China is pumping tens of billions of dollars into defence research and production, annually,” said Gabuev. He added that Russia is looking to capitalise on other areas too. For example, areas where it still holds a technological edge. Its strategy is to seek revenue and build joint ventures with China.

Naval exercises and military drills

The growing alignment between Russia and China extends beyond technology sharing to joint military operations. On Tuesday, Russia announced the start of a large-scale naval exercise.

Significantly, it involves over 400 vessels and submarines taking part in manoeuvres in multiple seas. They include the Pacific, Arctic, Mediterranean, Caspian, and Baltic regions. Notably, four Chinese warships are participating in the exercises, which are being conducted in the Sea of Japan.

This week-long naval exercise underscores the intensifying military cooperation between the two countries. Indeed they are set to conduct joint air and naval drills on an unprecedented scale. These exercises are a clear demonstration of their combined military strength. Especially at a time when the US and its allies are ramping up their presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the announcement of the drills, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the US of attempting to maintain global dominance at any cost.

At the same time, he criticised Washington’s military presence near Russia’s western borders and in the Asia-Pacific.

“Under the pretext of countering the alleged Russian threat and containing the People’s Republic of China, the US and its satellites are increasing their military presence,” Putin said. In brief, he highlighted the naval drills as a direct response to Western actions.

Increased scrutiny of Russia-China cooperation

The US and its allies are watching these developments closely. Undoubtedly, they are alarmed by the potential impact of the Russian-Chinese partnership on global security. The strengthening ties between these two military powers spell danger. In short, it could lead to more advanced Chinese military deployments. Particularly in regions of strategic importance like the western Pacific.

Adding to the concern are reports of Russian scientists being arrested for allegedly passing state secrets to China. For example, Alexander Shiplyuk, a physicist involved in hypersonic missile research. Later he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason after attending a conference in China. This case, along with several others, highlights the sensitive nature of these technological exchanges.

China, for its part, has consistently denied providing lethal military support to Russia in its war against Ukraine. Instead, it insists it has taken a “constructive role” in seeking to resolve the conflict. However, Beijing has failed to directly address accusations of military technology sharing with Moscow.

