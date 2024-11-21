alpine-golf-controversy-is-the-next-challenge-for-pm-paetongtarn-and-the-embattled-pheu-thai-party

PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra faces growing scrutiny over her ties to the Alpine Golf land deal as conservatives rally against the Pheu Thai Party. The controversial land saga, entangled in legal and ethical issues, escalates amid the Constitutional Court’s upcoming decision.

Whatever Friday’s Constitutional Court’s decision holds, conservative forces are intent on pursuing and undermining the government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Certainly, one of the key issues and targets is the prime minister’s former link to the Alpine Golf and Sports Club Ltd, a firm in which she held ฿224 million worth of shares before taking office. The 22-year link between the Shinawatra family, the firm, and a controversial land holding in Pathum Thani, now a high-end golf club, is undoubtedly emerging as a contentious political issue. In short, the Council of State previously ruled the original transfer of land connected with the land was illegal. Indeed, a former permanent secretary at the Ministry of the Interior later was jailed over the affair. The official, Mr. Yongyuth Wichaidit, later went on to lead the Pheu Thai Party and rise to become a deputy prime minister.

The Constitutional Court’s impending decision on Friday regarding lawyer-activist Therayut Suwankesorn’s petition will cap an eventful week in Thai politics.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who returned to Bangkok on Monday morning, now faces intensifying scrutiny, in particular from conservative political forces.

Even as she stepped off the plane, her critics were preparing for a renewed assault. At length, their renewed focus was on her past financial ties to a contentious land deal. Of course, this involves the Alpine Golf and Sports Club firm linked to the Shinawatra family.

Alpine Golf and Sports Club land involves legal challenges going back decades and a long political legacy

This case is far from new. It stretches back decades and is deeply entwined with the Shinawatra family’s political legacy. At its centre lies a 924-rai plot of land in Pathum Thani. In 1971, this land was bequeathed to Wat Thamikararam Worawihan, a temple in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The donor was Ms. Neum Chamnanchartsakd, a wealthy benefactor. Ms. Neum’s will stipulated that the land should benefit the temple. However, the land was later transferred into private hands in 1990 and subsequently became linked to the Shinawatra family.

The controversial land deal has already seen legal fallout. Former Permanent Secretary of the Interior Yongyuth Wichaidit played a pivotal role in bypassing objections from the Land Department.

Indeed, the agency initially blocked the transfer to private companies. Yongyuth’s intervention, however, was decisive. In brief, it enabled the Shinawatra family-linked Alpine Real Estate and Alpine Golf and Sports Club to acquire 732 rai of the land in 2002.

Shinawatra family’s land deal was declared illegal. Led to a chain of legal consequences for official involved

Certainly, this was during the apex of Thaksin Shinawatra’s tenure as Prime Minister. However, the Council of State later ruled that the transfer violated Thailand’s Civil and Commercial Code. It deemed an original 1990 transfer illegal.

That legal determination set off a chain of events. In turn, this would eventually lead to Mr. Yongyuth’s conviction. Nonetheless, not before he was elevated to high office by the Shinawatra family.

After his role in facilitating the land transfer became public, Yongyuth transitioned into politics. At length, he emerged as leader of the Pheu Thai Party in 2008. Despite the controversy surrounding his actions, his loyalty to the Shinawatra family was rewarded.

When Yingluck Shinawatra assumed office as Prime Minister in 2011, Yongyuth was promoted. Indeed, he was appointed as both a cabinet minister and Deputy Prime Minister. Reports at the time described him as tearful upon hearing of his appointments, overwhelmed by emotion and gratitude.

Yongyuth’s legal troubles caught up with him leading to his conviction over the Alpine land deal

However, Yongyuth’s past eventually caught up with him. The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) launched a probe into his actions regarding the Alpine land deal.

In 2012, he was indicted for malfeasance and dereliction of duty under Section 157 of the Criminal Code. The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct later handed him a two-year prison sentence.

Afterwards, the verdict was upheld by both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. Yongyuth began serving his sentence in 2020 but was released months later, wearing an electronic monitoring device.

The Alpine saga has resurfaced in recent months. It comes as conservative forces in Thai politics view it as a potential vulnerability for the Shinawatra family. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is in the frame.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s ties to the Alpine Golf Club remain under scrutiny despite share transfer to mother

The young PM was a shareholder in the Alpine Golf and Sports Club until recently. Therefore, the matter remains under intense scrutiny. Her shares in the company were valued at ฿224 million earlier this year.

At this time, they have been transferred to her mother, Khunying Potjaman na Pombejra. Critics argue, however, that this does not absolve her of past involvement.

Former senator Somchai Sawangkarn has been particularly vocal about the issue. This week, he sent a third open letter to Prime Minister Paetongtarn. In brief, he urged her to expedite the return of the 732-rai plot to Wat Thamikararam Worawihan.

Mr. Somchai emphasised the Council of State’s ruling previously under the Civil and Commercial Code. In short, it affirmed that the land legally belonged to the temple as per Neum Chamnanchartsakd’s will.

The former junta-appointed senator criticised the lack of action on this matter. At the same time, he insisted the Prime Minister has a duty to act ethically. In effect, he said the PM was duty-bound to uphold the principles of good governance as she held a high political office.

Somchai’s calls for action have led to wider debates about political ethics and the Shinawatra family’s land dealings

Somchai’s earlier letters on this issue have seen little progress. In his latest correspondence, he called for swift action. He argued that Ms. Paetongtarn and her government must demonstrate honesty and integrity.

He also highlighted the broader implications of the case. For instance, the saga has become a focal point of debate over political ethics in Thailand.

In particular, it has intensified public concern over the use of power in dubious land acquisitions. Meanwhile, tensions surrounding the Shinawatra family persist.

Indeed, the political dynasty and the Pheu Thai Party are facing mounting complaints from scores of activists. Undoubtedly, however, these are all politically motivated.

The latest, this week, came from political activist Sonthiya Sawasdee. He has petitioned the Election Commission to investigate Thaksin Shinawatra’s involvement in Pheu Thai Party campaigning in Udon Thani.

The ex-premier has performed brilliantly in the role, defying his critics. He has left them in no doubt as to his political power to appeal to voters.

Conservatives view the Alpine case as a symbol of broader concerns over conflicts of interest and governance ethics

In the meantime, conservatives view the Alpine case as emblematic of broader concerns about the Shinawatra family. In particular, they are concerned about conflicts of interest and ethical governance during Thaksin’s tenure and beyond.

For the Shinawatra family, the Alpine affair represents a long-standing challenge. Despite the legal and ethical questions surrounding the land deal, the family maintains its position.

For Yongyuth Wichaidit, the saga marked both the height of his political career and, after that, the cause of his downfall. His emotional response to being appointed to Yingluck’s cabinet underlined the depth of his loyalty to the family, even as the controversy over his role in the Alpine deal loomed in the background.

Court’s decision on Friday to intensify the ongoing political and legal battle over the Alpine affair

The outcome of the Constitutional Court’s decision on Friday certainly will be consequential. Either way, the political and legal warfare is intensifying between conservative forces and the Pheu Thai Party.

Indeed, the ruling party is now seen as indistinguishable from the Shinawatra family. As Thailand deals with a rising political struggle, the Alpine case is certainly going to continue to be controversial.

Significantly, it deals with the question of political conflicts of interest, where vast wealth is at stake. Certainly, it raises issues of ethics and proper governance that rise above the power of popularity and even charisma.

