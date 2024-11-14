Thaksin returns to the political spotlight, rallying Udon Thani with promises of debt relief and a vow to combat drugs. He jokes that his children now “give him orders,” expressing support for his daughter, PM Paetongtarn, and warning drug dealers: “Thaksin is back.”

As Thailand heads toward potential instability with a key Constitutional Court decision due on November 22, Thaksin Shinawatra emerged on stage in Udon Thani on Wednesday. In short, the former Thai premier gave a tour de force on how to connect with the people. Thaksin spoke of income and debt and promised a major initiative designed to tackle household debt in December from his daughter’s government. Furthermore, the former premier sent a chilling message to Thai drug dealers. “Thaksin is back,” he said, urging his followers to spread the message.

On November 13, 2024, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra made a political comeback, taking the stage in Udon Thani to campaign for a Pheu Thai Party candidate running for Udon Thani’s Provincial Administrative Organization president. Mr. Sarawut Petchpanomporn was at the former PM’s side during the address.

This speech comes just ahead of a key November 22 decision by the Constitutional Court on a complex case involving both Thaksin and the Pheu Thai Party.

There is also rising tension within the coalition government, particularly between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai Party members.

Thaksin returns to public speaking after 18 years, connecting through humour and personal tidbits

This marked Thaksin’s first public speech in 18 years, highlighting a strong return to Thailand’s political arena. Speaking to a supportive crowd, Thaksin reflected on his absence, emphasised his dedication to Thailand’s future, and expressed support for his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. He began with humour, drawing laughter by mentioning his government pension and the ฿300 “card-playing” salary that he said Sarawut had offered to encourage his participation.

“My pension is now ฿700 per month, plus allowances,” he quipped. “Mr. Sarawut offered me ฿300 a day to play cards and help his campaign. If I do well, maybe I’ll make ฿400 a day.”

This charm and humour endeared him to the audience, highlighting the engaging style that has long characterised his public life. Shifting to serious issues, Thaksin spoke about Thailand’s household debt problem. He announced that his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, would launch a new debt-relief program in December.

Thaksin promises new debt relief plan with three-year interest suspension to ease household burdens

The plan will suspend interest payments for three years, allowing people to pay down their principal and regain good credit standing if they clear their debts. Thaksin described it as “giving Thai people time to see and think,” highlighting its potential to ease financial burdens on families. “My daughter Ung Ing is doing her best,” Thaksin said warmly, using Paetongtarn’s nickname. “She’s young but determined, and she knows that people are overwhelmed by debt. She’s working hard to solve it.”

He also assured the crowd that Paetongtarn, at 38, has the “strength, energy, and stamina” needed for the job. He added, “She became Prime Minister at 38; I was 51-52. She’s from a new generation and knows how to use technology.”

Thaksin’s Udon Thani visit included a stop at Wat Srinakharam, where he paid respect to Phra Ratcha Wajirawisut, the Deputy Abbot of Udon Thani Province.

The monk gifted him a Buddha amulet and advised him to meditate often, a gesture symbolising his renewed connection with his faith and the Thai people.

Mr. Thaksin expressed gratitude, saying, “It is the happiness of life”—referring to his return to Thailand, his respect for the King, and the public’s warm welcome.

Thaksin renews strong anti-drug message, pledging police reform to tackle drug-related issues in Thailand

At length, Thaksin reaffirmed his tough stance on drugs, a key issue during his 2001-2006 administration. He passionately condemned drug dealing, vowing reform within the Royal Thai Police. Furthermore, he criticised the culture of bribery among police, particularly the practice of junior officers paying for promotion. In short, Thaksin warned that this obstructs anti-drug efforts.

“If the police are to tackle the drugs problem,” he insisted, “this practice must stop.” He then warned drug dealers directly, “Tell them: ‘Today, Thaksin is back. Thaksin hates drug dealers. I don’t want to see any of them.’”

Thaksin’s drug crackdown during his previous administration was marked by a fierce campaign against traffickers. In short, it sparked controversy with allegations of extrajudicial killings.

Undoubtedly, his address on Wednesday echoed his uncompromising stance. He laid down a marker about his determination to tackle this problem. In addition the former PM also addressed the issue of online gambling. In particular he noted that 2.5-4 million Thais daily engage in the pernicious habit.

“I urge you to stop,” he told online gamblers, describing it as a damaging habit that harms society.

Thaksin expresses hopes for a better Thailand for future generations, voicing support for Paetongtarn’s leadership

“Today, Thailand faces many challenges, but I am committed to helping. I want my daughter and the next generation to inherit a stronger, healthier country.” Returning to family, Thaksin spoke fondly of Paetongtarn, saying he believes in her ability to lead Thailand through tough times. “I would never dominate my children. I love them too much,” he said. “Actually, my children often give me orders!” he joked, adding that his role is to mentor, not direct them. “My children are very determined, and they know what needs to be done.”

In closing, Thaksin urged support for Sarawut Petchpanomporn, describing him as “knowledgeable, diligent, and responsible.”

He encouraged Udon Thani residents to vote for him in the November 24 election, saying, “I know he will represent the Udon Thani people well.”

As the speech ended, Thaksin assured the crowd that brighter days were ahead. “By mid-2025, Thailand will be on the path to recovery,” he predicted. “The smiles here may be dry today, but soon they will be bright and full.”

Thaksin’s optimistic outlook reflects his dedication to aiding Thailand’s progress and economic recovery

After his speech, Thaksin greeted supporters who had gathered to see him. When asked about his feelings, he replied, “I’m excited—I know I don’t speak well yet. I need more practice. But I’m thrilled to be back.”

The Udon Thani Provincial Administrative Organization election is set for November 24, 2024.

Certainly, Thaksin’s return to campaigning has been seen by many as another turning point in Thai politics. His message was one of hope, reform, and unwavering support for his daughter’s leadership. At the same time, his Udon Thani rally suggested a nostalgic return to better times. However, the question is whether it is a powerful statement for the future. As he departed, he left the crowd with a final message: “I didn’t come back and forget. I didn’t forget when I did come back. Thaksin is here.”

