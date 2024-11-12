pm-tests-biometric-sites-at-suvarnabhumi-airport-as-she-flies-out-to-drum-up-business-for-thailand

PM Paetongtarn tested the biometric system at Bangkok airport on Sunday and then headed to L.A. and Peru to promote Thailand’s economy, tourism and trade. In L.A., she meets U.S. business leaders to promote film investment. In Peru, she aims to expand trade at the APEC summit.

Thailand’s increasingly assured young Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, flew out on Sunday from Suvarnabhumi Airport to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Peru. However, on the way, she had a stopover in Los Angeles to meet members of the Thai-U.S. business community. In particular, Ms. Paetongtarn discussed the prospects of large U.S. films being shot in Thailand as a boost to the economy. Meanwhile, at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the PM tested the country’s new biometric scanning facilities and gave orders for the country to be ready for the critically important foreign tourism high season.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra left Thailand on Sunday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru. Her journey includes a stopover in Los Angeles, where she plans to meet the city’s large Thai expatriate community and key American business leaders.

This diplomatic effort is a significant step for Paetongtarn, Thailand’s youngest-ever prime minister at 37. Her tenure so far has been both ambitious and controversial.

Before boarding her flight, Paetongtarn took the opportunity to test the new Biometric Identity Verification System at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

New biometric system at Bangkok airport to reduce congestion and streamline traveller processing times

This advanced security system streamlines passenger processing and has been operational for Thai citizens since July and for international travellers since August. The system aims to reduce airport congestion and speed up processing times, allowing passengers to clear checkpoints in just 23 seconds on average. Her interest in the system aligns with her administration’s focus on modernising infrastructure, especially as Thailand prepares for a high tourist season.

Upon her arrival in Los Angeles, Paetongtarn will chair a meeting with Thai diplomats stationed across the Americas. During this session, she is expected to outline new policies aimed at driving economic growth and promoting international trade.

Another key focus of her visit is engaging with the Thai-American community, which has grown to over 400,000, the largest Thai diaspora worldwide. A highlight will be her visit to the Thai Temple in Los Angeles, where she will connect with community leaders and reinforce cultural ties between Thailand and the U.S.

In Los Angeles, Paetongtarn’s itinerary reflects her government’s push to attract foreign investment. A planned meeting with executives from the Motion Picture Association (MPA) will showcase Thailand as a prime filming destination.

Thailand promotes itself as a film destination, highlighting rich heritage and economic benefits

Thailand’s stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage have made it an attractive spot for international film productions. These projects are expected to add around ฿4 billion to the Thai economy this year. The Thai government is committed to simplifying procedures for foreign film crews by offering tax incentives and logistical support to attract more productions.

After her U.S. visit, Paetongtarn will travel to Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, November 13, to join other leaders at the APEC summit. The annual APEC meeting gathers 21 Pacific Rim member economies to discuss economic policies and foster trade partnerships.

Paetongtarn’s primary focus at APEC will be strengthening Thailand’s trade ties with South American nations, seeking new export markets for Thai businesses. This year’s APEC theme centres on sustainable growth and digital transformation, goals that align with Thailand’s ambitions in expanding its digital economy and pursuing environmentally sustainable development.

In addition to formal sessions, Paetongtarn will join several key side events, including a discussion with the U.S.-APEC Business Coalition.

At U.S.-APEC business event, Paetongtarn promotes Thailand as a Southeast Asia entry point for investors

This informal gathering connects APEC leaders with major U.S. business representatives. Here, she will highlight Thailand’s potential as a gateway to Southeast Asia for international investors. Paetongtarn’s government has prioritised foreign direct investment, particularly in sectors like renewable energy, technology, and advanced manufacturing.

During the summit, Paetongtarn will also meet with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and other global leaders. She aims to discuss bilateral agreements that could further Thailand’s strategic economic interests.

South America is increasingly important to Thailand’s plans to diversify its trade partnerships, a crucial step in achieving sustainable economic growth.

The region’s natural resources and expanding middle class make it a valuable partner for Thailand.

At APEC, Paetongtarn seeks to build alliances as support at home grows amid ongoing political challenges

Paetongtarn’s trip occurs amid political challenges at home. Since taking office, she has encountered a whirlwind. Certainly, there has been a determined effort to undermine her government balanced by rising public support.

She has pushed progressive policies at the same time as pragmatic governance. Her leadership, though contentious, has earned her popularity. In particular among Thais who see her as a symbol of progress. This sense of progress is often associated with her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, a dynamic former prime minister.

Her diplomatic engagements on this trip underscore her administration’s proactive approach to economic growth, international diplomacy, and national development.

The Prime Minister will conclude her mission in Lima by November 16 and return to Thailand on November 18.

In her absence, preparations for Thailand’s high tourist season are well underway. Various ministries are working to ensure a smooth influx of visitors, as Thailand seeks to reestablish itself as a leading travel destination post-pandemic.

In Los Angeles and Peru, Paetongtarn pursues diplomatic and economic engagement to elevate Thailand’s standing

Paetongtarn’s engagements in Los Angeles and APEC participation underscore Thailand’s commitment to international collaboration.

Her foreign policy aims to elevate Thailand’s global presence. In brief, a pivot from dancing to the rivalry between major powers like the U.S. and China. Her focus on trade routes, foreign investments and cultural connections reflects her administration’s broader goals.

Before becoming prime minister in August 2024, Paetongtarn was tasked with advancing Thailand’s “soft power” internationally. Her goal is direct engagement with Thai citizens abroad and influential business figures. In short, Paetongtarn aims to secure economic and diplomatic benefits for Thailand.

The Thai diaspora in the U.S. is not only growing but also becoming more economically and politically influential. This community may become a valuable asset in helping Thailand navigate complex global challenges.

