Ex-Vice Minister Samart Jenchaijitwanit and his mother face money laundering charges after being brought to court in Bangkok. Their involvement in a widening investigation reveals up to ฿100 million in suspicious transfers linked to the Icon Group.

Former Palang Pracharat Party deputy spokesman Samart Jenchaijitwanit and his mother were taken on Tuesday to be arraigned before the Criminal Court in Bangkok. Both face serious money laundering charges under the 1999 Anti-Money Laundering Act. At the same time, it is clear that this is an ongoing investigation. The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has reportedly identified ฿100 million in transfers through the bank account of Mr. Samart’s mother. Furthermore, there is evidence, according to police sources, of an effort to conceal evidence. Mr. Samart was previously a Vice Minister at the Ministry of Justice and a key player within the former ruling party.

On Tuesday, former Palang Pracharat Party deputy spokesman Samart Jenchaijitwanit and his mother, Ms. Wilawan Phutthasamrit, were both brought before the Criminal Court in Bangkok. At length, both were charged with money laundering and conspiracy to commit such an offence.

Certainly, this case is linked to the ever-widening Icon Group investigation. However, it may also be connected to a broader array of matters.

Investigators sought and obtained arrest warrants against Mr. Samart on Sunday last. They later executed them early on Monday morning.

Police raid Samart’s home while his mother is questioned in connection with the ongoing Icon Group investigation

Initially, Mr. Samart was not found at his luxury residence located on Ratchaphruek-Pinklao Road in Bangkok. At the same time, a second raiding party swooped on Ms. Wilawan’s home on Soi Phaya Nak in Bangkok.

The elderly woman was taken immediately for questioning. Meanwhile, Department of Special Investigation (DSI) officers sought the location of Mr. Samart.

Notably, police were surprised by his absence as his phone, still located at the residence, suggested he was within the dwelling.

Later, it was revealed that Mr. Samart had left a new phone at the location. Officers also discovered the air conditioning running in his bedroom. Furthermore, there was evidence of the suspect having changed quickly.

Samart located in Chiang Rai, denies fleeing and DSI opposes bail due to evidence of document tampering

Shortly thereafter, it was learned that Mr. Samart was in Chiang Rai at Wat Huai Pla Kang. He subsequently insisted to officers he had travelled there to make merit. Certainly, by Tuesday, DSI officers ruled out any question that the suspect had tried to flee the country.

Nevertheless, they were determined to oppose bail for both Mr. Samart and his mother, particularly because investigators had discovered evidence of false documents that appeared designed to interfere with the case.

In particular, it has come to light that the DSI believes this is a serious case of money laundering. In short, a specific and serious offence under the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 1999.

Initially, investigators had discovered a transfer of ฿600,000 from Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul to Ms. Wilawan’s account.

Previously inclined to believe that this was a payment or donation, officers then uncovered a total of ฿3 million received by the politician’s mother. This includes a payment from Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul and another Icon Group figure, Boss Peter.

Additionally, and far more significantly, up to ฿100 million has been processed through the account since 2021.

Lawyer for Icon Group founder attends DSI headquarters as Samart denies charges and plans legal defence

Significantly, the lawyer for Icon Group founder Boss Paul was at DSI headquarters on Monday night. Mr. Witthayu Kaengngan told reporters upon entering that he was invited as a trusted representative by Mr. Samart.

At the same time, Mr. Samart continues to vehemently deny the charges against him. A legal team comprising Mr. Santi Wichaipol and Mr. Suwat Mekmok was quickly involved.

Previously, Mr. Samart had consulted with these lawyers when an audio clip emerged linking him to the Icon Group scandal. They had been in close contact with their client on Monday as he was arrested in Chiang Rai.

Mr. Samart was approached by Region 5 Provincial Police on Monday at 4:20 PM at Wat Huai Pla Kang. Before being taken into custody, he spoke with officers and coordinated with his legal team.

Samart detained, transferred to DSI for questioning while police investigate the source of large money transfers

After that, he was taken by police to Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang Airport, where he was escorted onto Air Asia flight FD3206 to Don Mueang Airport. At Don Mueang, he was met by a large party of plainclothes police and taken to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) headquarters. Both Mr. Samart and his mother were then interrogated by DSI investigators.

In brief, they are probing his involvement in money laundering under Special Case No. 115/2567. Undoubtedly, Mr. Samart received funds from the Icon Group. Secondly, there is evidence of concealment, and thirdly, police have identified ฿100 million in transfers.

Presently, they are trying to understand the source of the larger amounts of money.

On Tuesday, a legal expert and civic activist spoke with the Thai media. Mr. Thanakun Jit-Issara is President of the Santi Prachadham Club. In particular, this is a social justice activist group. The lawyer expressed growing public concern about the extended nature of the Icon Group investigation.

Public concern grows over the prolonged investigation, whistleblower prosecutions, and social media charges

For instance, some people in Thailand question the basis for the police action against the firm in the first place. Certainly, police believe the case to be a massive public fraud and particularly a pyramid-selling scheme.

However, several factors are leading to heightened concern. One of these is the extended period of detention of seven women and eleven men linked with the case. In brief, the first tier of Icon Group ‘bosses.’

Secondly, the fact that thousands of people continue to try to sell Icon Group products. Thirdly, the public doubt created by Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul’s lawyer, Mr. Witthayu. Mr. Witthayu claims large numbers of the complainants are people who have lost no money. Therefore, he argues they are guilty themselves of a crime.

Nonetheless, perhaps the biggest source of concern is the widening prosecutions linked to people who were whistleblowers.

Thai authorities target social media activist over crypto transfer revelations linked to the Icon Group scandal

On Friday, a Facebook social activist was charged by police with a crime under the Computer Crime Act 2007 for publishing a story linked with the affair.

Mr. Ekkapop Lueangprasert’s popular Sai Mai Must Survive page revealed a large cryptocurrency transfer hours before the Icon Group arrests in mid-October.

Later, the transfer, referred to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), turned out not to be linked to the fraud scandal.

Before this, officials at the Ministry of Finance had already conceded that Thailand’s laws are not up-to-date to deal with the complex situation.

Meanwhile, sources suggest that in Mr. Samart’s case, there are likely to be further developments. In particular, it is thought that the ฿100 million processed through his mother’s account may be linked to other players.

