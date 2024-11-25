DSI raids Bangkok home of ex-Palang Pracharat spokesman Samart over Icon fraud. Mother arrested; suspect not at home amid money laundering and conspiracy charges tied to millions in payments. Alleged audio links Samart to efforts to protect the Icon Group, then churning massive amounts of cash through its accounts.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on Monday took action against a former spokesman for the Palang Pracharat Party and Vice Minister in the government of General Prayut Chan-o-cha. An arrest warrant was issued for the former political figure as police searched his home in Bangkok. Both Mr. Samart and his elderly mother are charged with money laundering linked to the Icon Group fraud case. However, he was not found and reported to be away. In the meantime, Mr. Samart’s mother was taken into custody.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on Monday morning raided the home of a former Palang Pracharat Party bigwig. The raid was connected to the massive Icon Group fraud case. Earlier, an arrest warrant was issued for Mr. Samart Jenchaijitwanit, a former spokesman for the party. In October, the Palang Pracharat Party expelled Mr. Samart after he refused to resign over the affair. Certainly, Mr Samart protested his innocence of any wrongdoing.

The reason cited was the damage his alleged involvement in the affair posed to the former ruling party’s reputation.

Audio clip implicates former vice minister in alleged payments tied to the Icon Group fraud investigation

Previously, the deputy director of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), Police Major General Charoonkiat Pankaew, had been cautious regarding this aspect of the complex Icon Group investigation.

In recent weeks, public and media attention has focused on third parties who allegedly attempted to extort the top executives of the now-disgraced direct-selling organisation.

In particular, an audio clip surfaced allegedly featuring Mr. Samart in a discussion with Icon Group leader Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul. Nevertheless, the now-incarcerated Icon boss reportedly stated that he did not want to prosecute Mr. Samart.

In the clip, it is alleged that Mr. Samart proposed payments to an entity to protect the Icon Group.

Significantly, Mr. Samart is a former Vice Minister at the Ministry of Justice. This was in the government of General Prayut Chan-o-cha. At that time, he was seen as a campaigner for social justice.

DSI director-general confirms arrest warrant as focus turns to alleged laundering linked to Icon Group

On Monday, Yuthana Praedam, the Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), confirmed that arrest and search warrants were issued. At the same time, he also confirmed that Mr. Samart’s elderly mother had been detained by police.

Reports earlier this week suggest that a payment of ฿600,000 was highlighted as having been made by Boss Paul and the Icon Group to the woman.

However, later reports indicate that far larger sums, amounting to tens of millions, were transferred. Media sources are still waiting for investigators to confirm the exact amounts.

In any event, Mr. Samart and his mother are presently facing charges of money laundering, particularly funds linked to the Icon Group.

Furthermore, the pair face an even more serious charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Arrest warrants issued as DSI raids Samart’s home, mother detained, but suspect avoided arrest

On Monday, a court in Bangkok issued both arrest and search warrants. Following this, Mr. Samart’s home was raided, but he was not found. The residence is situated on Ratchaphruek-Pinklao Road in Bangkok.

However, his mother was taken into custody. She was located at her home in Soi Phaya Nak, Bangkok.

Mr. Samart is believed to have left home before the arrest warrants were sought.

His location remains uncertain at this time. Nonetheless, some reports suggested that he was in Chiang Mai and would surrender to police on Tuesday.

In October, the deputy leader of the Palang Pracharat Party, Mr. Paiboon Nititawan, who orchestrated Mr. Samart’s removal, stated that the order had come from party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan.

He told reporters that the former Deputy Prime Minister and army chief was deeply troubled by the Icon Group fraud case.

However, Mr. Paiboon Nititawan suggested that if the allegations against Mr. Samart proved unfounded, he could subsequently rejoin the party.

