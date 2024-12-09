health-minister-rejects-claims-luk-thung-singer-died-from-massage-shop-injuries-she-had-meningitis

Health Minister Somsak denies claims that 20-year-old Luk Thung singer died from massage shop injuries, confirming her death was caused by severe blood poisoning and complications from meningitis, not related to massage visits.

Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsutin on Monday moved to tamp down outcry over the death of the young singer in Udon Thani. 20-year-old ‘Luk Thung’ singer Chayada Prao-hom or Nong Ping, died at 6 am on Sunday from severe blood poisoning. However, her family linked the death to a series of massage shop visits. Nonetheless, on Monday, the minister ruled this out. In short, he revealed that an X-ray and MRI conducted on the patient showed no fracture or dislocation of her spine. Furthermore, Minister Somsak revealed that the young woman had previously been diagnosed by doctors at Udon Thani Hospital with meningitis in early November.

Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsutin on Monday appeared to dismiss claims that the death of a 20-year-old singer who died on Sunday was linked to a series of Thai massage visits.

Minister Somsak was speaking after a meeting of the National Communicable Disease Committee. In short, he revealed that an X-ray and MRI conducted on the woman showed no fracture or dislocation of the neck.

This appears to be at odds with what the young singer herself claimed and indeed her family in recent days. However, on Monday, Minister Somsak insisted that he was being fair to all parties.

Minister Somsak dismisses claims that the death of a 20-year-old singer is linked to Thai massage visits

On Sunday, Ms. Chanthakan claimed that her daughter was treated for a ‘dislocated cervical spine’ at Udon Thani Hospital.

“The doctor sent her to Udon Thani Hospital for further treatment in the case of a dislocated cervical spine since November 7, which included treatment for a dislocated cervical spine and spinal cord inflammation, which required treatment from several specialists. She was in a coma, staying in the ICU for about 10 nights.”

On Monday, however, Minister Somsak said that doctors had consulted the MRI after the patient complained of weakness in her arms and legs. He also confirmed that a spinal tap had been performed on 20-year-old Ms. Chayada Prao-hom or Nong Ping.

In addition, Minister Somsak said that the patient had been diagnosed with meningitis at that point. Afterwards, she was placed on antibiotics to combat the infection. Previously, she was admitted to Udon Thani Hospital between October 6-11. In particular, she was treated by the Orthopedic Department.

Minister Somsak confirms meningitis diagnosis and treatment in hospital before the 20-year-old’s death

In turn, Ms. Chayada was released from the hospital to return home. Nonetheless, she developed severe pain and spasms in her body. Consequently, she was readmitted to Udon Thani Hospital on November 22, 2024. Doctors treating her saw that she was exceptionally weak. Therefore, she was placed immediately in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

However, the young woman went on to develop complications. These included a severe blood infection. Ultimately, this is what caused her death at 6 am on Sunday at the hospital.

On Monday, Minister Somsak encouraged the public to listen to the medical experts in the case.

His clarification will be welcomed by the thousands of Thai massage shops throughout the kingdom. The death of the young Luk Thung singer caused concern on Sunday and Monday among the public.

Many Thais are regular visitors to such shops for both health and relaxation purposes.

