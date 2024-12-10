drug-addict-attacker-who-murdered-two-people-gets-rough-justice-in-outrageous-prachin-buri-attack

A 38-year-old drug addict who murdered two people and injured three others in Prachin Buri was executed by outraged locals before police arrived. The brutal killing spree and subsequent execution are now under investigation by local authorities.

A 38-year-old just-released convict received rough justice on Tuesday afternoon in Prachin Buri. At length, the man, who had just murdered two people and seriously injured three others, was executed before police arrived to deal with the outrage. Police at Prachin Buri City Police Station are now investigating the case, including the murder of the deranged killer.

A 38-year-old alleged drug addict received rough justice in Prachin Buri on Tuesday afternoon. The chilling incident occurred in the central area of the province in Thailand, approximately 2 hours from Bangkok.

The man had been identified as Mr. Jack or Surat Thongbai. At length, it is understood that Mr. Surat was recently released from prison.

He had previously been convicted of assaulting a police officer. Mr. Jack was additionally reported to have a chronic drug habit.

On Tuesday, the middle-aged man armed with a gun and knife created chaos in Prachin Buri in grill bar attack

On Tuesday, the middle-aged man was seen near a well-known chicken grill in the centre of Prachin Buri, a town with approximately 25,000 people.

He was armed with a gun and a knife. Jack, according to eyewitnesses, appeared crazed with drugs and fired some shots. Furthermore, he threatened people in the eatery with violence. After that, he left the scene and returned to his home on the Prachin Buri River.

He subsequently returned armed again with a gun and knife and stormed the restaurant. At length, he shot four people, two of whom died afterwards. The first to fall was Ms. Somporn Saophanao, the owner of Wichian Buri Grilled Chicken Shop.

Reports suggest that Jack also used his knife on the first victim. The crazed man inflicted horrific slash wounds.

The killer shot four people, two fatally, and the victims were rushed to the hospital. But there was a twist

Following this, he shot into the body of the restaurant. At length, he wounded both Boonlert Saophanao and Wanchai Sutjai.

Finally, the killer shot Mr. Kritsada Saophanao. All victims were taken by emergency services workers quickly to Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri. Two were confirmed dead, and the others were reported as seriously injured.

A third person has additionally been reported as having been injured. However, the police investigation does not stop there.

Later, within the restaurant, police found the body of the attacker. In brief, the murderer had his hands and legs bound.

At length, investigators theorised the drug addict was, finally, cornered by outraged friends and family members of the victims. In turn, they took the law into their own hands and executed him.

Police reveal that the attacker was severely beaten and stabbed before his death. Bound by hands and feet

It is not known how the killer exactly met his end. Later, police revealed that the body of Mr. Jack showed signs of severe bruising following a beating.

Furthermore, it also appears that he was stabbed a number of times. At the same time, police remain baffled as to the motive for the attack.

At length, it must have been some dispute that escalated in the attacker’s drug-fueled mind.

In the meantime, the police are still investigating the murder of the 38-year-old attacker. His case is being handled by officers at Prachin Buri City Police Station. Officers at the station received a report on the shocking incident at 3 p.m. The site was cordoned off pending a forensics examination.

