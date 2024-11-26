Jealous landlord’s love triangle turns deadly: Four killed, young girl critically injured in Samut Prakan massacre. Shooter, enraged by betrayal, ended the killing spree by taking his own life at a rental home near the famed crocodile farm. Police probe passion-driven tragedy.

A tragic shootout in Samut Prakan on Monday, within seconds, saw four adults killed and a young girl left seriously injured. Police on Tuesday revealed that it was a crime driven by passion. In short, a love triangle involving a 63-year-old man falling in love with his 43-year-old tenant, who already had a husband. After gunning down four people, the killer took his own life on the spot.

A young girl was left fighting for her life at a hospital in Samut Prakan on Tuesday after her family was massacred on Monday, allegedly by a jealous neighbour. At the same time, her older 19-year-old brother proved to be a valuable source of information for investigating police.

Sometime around 9 PM on Monday, an inebriated 63-year-old man gunned down a mother, father, and grandmother at a house he was renting to his victims. Earlier, Mr. Pisit Lamplee had reportedly been drinking at the local village headman’s home. He arrived at the property on his motorbike, where he encountered the husband and wife enjoying dinner together.

Killer ends tragic family massacre by taking his own life at Tambon Thai Ban crocodile farm rental property

Afterwards, the killer took his own life at the front of the property. Police later recovered a 9mm pistol and 18 spent bullet casings at the scene. The location was in Tambon Thai Ban, at the rear of Samut Prakan’s famous crocodile farm. Police eventually learned that the motives for the killings were both love and money.

The first two victims of the killer were 43-year-old Rattanapak Niyompok and her husband, 45-year-old Wassana Jaithiang. Police found the woman’s body with fatal bullet wounds in her armpit and abdomen. She had been eating with her husband, who was shot in the chest, back, side, and arm. A medical examiner suggested he died instantly in the hail of bullets.

Upon hearing the gunfire, Ms. Rattanapak’s mother, 69-year-old Thongsee Niyompok, emerged from the house accompanied by her 7-year-old granddaughter, Nong Kaem Bum, the daughter of Mrs. Rattanapak.

Young girl critically injured as gunfire claims lives of her grandmother, parents at Samut Prakan home

Tragically, the 69-year-old also lost her life under gunfire. She was shot in the back, waist, shoulder, and chest. The young girl was also hit, with a bullet penetrating her lung. On Tuesday, doctors at Samut Prakan Hospital were closely monitoring her condition as she remained in intensive care.

Following the shooting, the crazed gunman, tortured by anger and betrayal, took his own life by shooting himself in the temple. The murderous attack, in which four people died, has shocked locals. The police investigation is being led by Police Colonel Noppadol Changruen, the Superintendent of Samut Prakan Police Station.

On Tuesday, Police Colonel Noppadol revealed that five valuable witnesses, including the 19-year-old son, a university student, and a neighbour, had helped them understand the case.

Witnesses help police unravel motives behind gunman’s attack on family at rental home in Tambon Thai Ban

One of these witnesses was 51-year-old Thanchanok Tanodthong, who told officers that the home was rented out by the perpetrator, Mr. Pisit, to the family. At the same time, the 43-year-old woman, Ms. Rattanapak, was often seen drinking with the family’s landlord.

In the meantime, both Ms. Rattanapak and her husband, Mr. Wassana, had jobs. She worked as a salesperson at the local crocodile farm, while he worked locally at a company called Thai Nippon, a significant construction firm.

Nonetheless, it appeared the family had financial problems, as Ms. Rattanapak was borrowing money from Mr. Pisit.

On Tuesday, police learned that the 63-year-old killer and the younger woman were having a clandestine affair.

Killer’s affair with victim as financial and romantic tensions climax in deadly Samut Prakan attack

Following this, it was understood Mr. Pisit had been urging the woman to leave her husband and live with him.

However, she adamantly refused. It also came to Mr. Pisit’s attention that the money he had loaned to his lover was being used for someone else. Indeed, it seems the woman had no intention of ever leaving her husband.

On Tuesday, united in grief, both families went to Samut Prakan Police Station. They obtained documentation to retrieve the four bodies for funeral rites at the nearby Wat Rat Pho Thong.

Relatives, too stunned by the tragedy, did not wish to comment further to the media. In short, an unspeakable tragedy had left two children orphaned, with one fighting for her young life in intensive care.

Reporters learned that the Ministry of Justice and other relevant agency officials planned to visit the children. In short, to inquire about and assist with their welfare.

