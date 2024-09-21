Two-year-old girl found trembling next to her mother’s body after witnessing her father’s deadly rampage in Khon Kaen. Four people, including the father, were killed in the murder-suicide, triggered by jealousy over his estranged wife’s suspected new lover.

A two-year-old little girl was being cared for by neighbours and extended relatives in Khon Kaen on Saturday after witnessing her father brutally murder her mother and grandmother. Four people died in the early morning incident. The killer was 40-year-old Mr. Noppadol Anthaksa, who flew into a murderous rage when he heard that his estranged wife had a new lover or husband. This latest atrocity comes as fatal crimes of passion in Thailand are an almost daily occurrence.

A two-year-old little girl on Saturday morning watched in horror as her grandmother and mother were gunned down by her father. The incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. in northeastern Khon Kaen province.

Police were alerted by the local village headman. When a force commanded by Police Colonel Pichai Nakhandee of Manchakhiri Police Station arrived at the scene, they found a pitiful sight.

The two-year-old sat trembling next to the body of her 28-year-old mother. Adjacent to her was the corpse of her father.

Grandmother was also gunned down while attempting to stop the fatal attack on her daughter

In addition, in the same room, police also found her grandmother, Ms. Charoenphon or Yai Chan Faengrit. The 50-year-old woman had tried to intervene between her daughter and her estranged husband.

The assailant arrived at the scene at 7:45 a.m. The property was at the end of a lane on the outskirts of Khon Kaen in the Phon Pek Sub District of the Manchakhiri District. The 40-year-old man had travelled from Nong Khai province to the north, driving a black Toyota Camry with licence number Kor Tor 157 Nong Khai.

On Saturday, police identified the killer as 40-year-old Mr. Noppadol Anthaksa. He was carrying a 9mm handgun when he entered the single-story, two-bedroom home.

Neighbours confirm volatile relationship and domestic abuse before violent final confrontation

His estranged wife was 28-year-old Ms. Miu Faengrit. Previously, Ms. Miu had been married to another man with whom she had two other children.

Reports from neighbours on Saturday suggested that her second marriage was stormy. She had left her husband a year ago, but their relationship was off and on, with the young woman returning to him three to four times.

It was widely believed that he was quite jealous while restricting his wife’s movements and social interactions.

Police confirm that jealousy over a suspected new lover triggered the husband’s deadly attack

Neighbours said it was well known that he had physically beaten his more outgoing wife. Moreover, the trigger for Saturday’s violence appeared to be Mr. Noppadol’s suspicion that his estranged wife had a new husband. This was too much for him after repeated attempts to reconcile had failed.

Police Colonel Pichai confirmed that the murder weapon was a 9mm firearm. A police examination of the scene found that 50-year-old Ms. Charoenphon had died first, being shot twice in the torso.

After that, her daughter was shot in the head by her deranged husband. Lastly, Mr. Phonphiphat Thongyot, nicknamed Bass, was found dead in the bathroom.

The killing spree ended with the father taking his own life after murdering his estranged wife and family

The young man was the son of the owner of the property, Ms. Miu’s sister, Ms. Yaowalak. The latter and her husband had gone to Bangkok on business. In the meantime, Ms. Miu had been staying there with her infant daughter.

On Saturday, neighbours expressed pity for Ms. Yaowalak’s 18-year-old son, who was not a party to the family dispute that had been brought to his home. The last person to die was Mr. Noppadol, who shot himself in the mouth.

When police arrived at the home on Saturday, they immediately removed the traumatised little girl. She was taken to a neighbour’s house. They then began a forensic examination of the murder scene, with the property cordoned off.

Shocked neighbours recount hearing a full ten minutes of gunfire and alerting the authorities

Among the neighbours they interviewed was 68-year-old Ms. On Faengrit, Ms. Miu’s and Mr. Bass’s grandmother. Police learned that before Saturday, Ms. Miu had been staying with her parents, who lived in Kham Pom in the Phu Noi District of Khon Kaen Province.

Additionally, they interviewed 56-year-old Ms. Amporn Chaokutrang. She reported hearing 8-9 shots at intervals after the killer arrived.

The bursts of gunfire continued for a full 10 minutes, culminating in two final shots. Ms. Amporn explained that at first, she didn’t believe it was gunfire. However, her son was frantic, and she knew something serious had happened. She alerted the village headman, who subsequently informed the police and emergency services.

Fatal crimes of passion plague Thailand due to cultural and social issues including jealousy and gun ownership

She was shocked later to discover that four people were dead. Neighbours were somewhat relieved to hear that the killer had spared his little daughter.

The murder of Thai women, including girlfriends and wives, at the hands of jealous lovers is an all-too-common occurrence in Thailand. The issue is often linked to the country’s macho culture, high levels of gun ownership and societal norms surrounding infidelity.

Survey found Thai men and women to be among the most unfaithful globally as culture fuels domestic violence

A survey conducted by condom maker Durex in August 2012 found that Thai men were the most unfaithful in the world. Additionally, Thai women were not far behind, ranking as the second most unfaithful. That particular epithet went to women from Ghana.

In summary, the survey included a large sample of 29,000 women from around the world.

It found that 59% of Thai women admitted to cheating on their husbands or boyfriends.

Their Ghanaian counterparts recorded a figure of 62%. Notably, the gap between Thai women and Malaysian women, who came third, was extremely high. Only 39% of Malaysian females admitted to being unfaithful.

