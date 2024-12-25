thai-zoo-launches-5-giant-rodents-in-santa-outfits-to-help-tourists-celebrate-christmas-in-the-kingdom

Thai Zoo debuts capybaras in Santa suits to woo Christmas tourists as the kingdom embraces festive cheer and Western traditions. Giant rodents join Thailand’s unique mix of fun, culture, and holiday spirit, making it a top Christmas destination for travellers.

As Thailand increasingly celebrates Christmas, driven in part by the growing influence of Western culture, it is also welcoming millions of Western tourists who cherish the holiday. On Christmas Day, Ubon Ratchathani Zoo launched its own Christmas promotion featuring five capybaras, or ‘Kapi Pla Ras,’ dressed in Santa costumes. In short, these are large rodents similar to rats but more cuddly. The zoo hopes to follow in the footsteps of Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, where mini hippo Moo Dang was Thailand’s top cultural export and soft power icon in 2024.

Thailand is presently in the midst of its Christmas Day celebrations. It comes in a year that has seen a rising number of Western tourists. Indeed, Thailand was voted by Agoda in 2023 as the world’s leading destination to celebrate Christmas.

Although the deeply Buddhist country does not officially celebrate Christmas as a holiday, the growing influence of Western culture is being felt.

In Bangkok and other urban centres, on Christmas morning, more young children are receiving toys. Certainly, many children are dressed in red and other colours that Thais associate with Christmas.

Thailand’s bustling cities and shopping centres embrace Christmas spirit for Western tourists

At the same time, the shopping centres are full of Christmas cheer, including Christmas trees and songs. Indeed, in the bustling tourist hotspots of Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Hua Hin, and Koh Samui, the Christmas spirit is in overdrive—especially with so many Western revellers letting their hair down.

Thailand is presently on course for a successful tourist season. It may not match the record-breaking year of 2019, which saw 40 million visitors and over ฿2 trillion in income generated, but there is a major revival.

The country has garnered worldwide media attention this year after it legalized gay marriage. However, another news story concerned a pygmy hippo in Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi.

Moo Dang’s fame even extended to an appearance on prime-time U.S. TV, which aired at the end of September. This event catapulted Moo Dang to worldwide fame. Undoubtedly, the pygmy hippo captures something unique in Thailand’s character. That is, an animistic fascination with cartoonish culture and a focus on having fun.

Thailand’s unique blend of fun and festive traditions makes Christmas a magical experience

In effect, this is what makes Thailand a unique place at Christmas time.

Thailand’s culture of fun melds with the long tradition and magic of Christmas generated by Western culture. On Christmas Day, we have another example of this.

Ubon Ratchathani Zoo has unveiled five capybaras, or ‘Kapi Pla Ras,’ dressed in Santa costumes. The director of the zoo, Mr. Thon Siripiyanak, explained that the zoo wanted to make foreign tourists to Thailand feel welcome at Christmas. In truth, these creatures are giant rodents.

However, their large size and docile temperament make them more cuddly than their smaller counterparts. The latter are eaten in Thailand when captured and hunted on farmland.

However, on Christmas Day, Ubon Ratchathani Zoo extended its invitation to the public and tourists to visit the animals and the zoo’s Christmas show.

Thailand offers Christmas charm, tropical weather, and beach getaways perfect for visitors

Across Thailand on Christmas Day, in tourist hotspots, you’ll find colourful lights and a warm smile. The Christmas spirit combined, for example, with beach paradise getaways, is an attractive proposition for many.

At Christmas time in Thailand, the weather for Europeans and visiting Americans is particularly attractive. It is Thailand’s coolest time of year but warm enough to eat out each evening.

Meanwhile, the kingdom, in tourist high-season overdrive, is readying to welcome millions of visitors for the New Year in Bangkok. In particular, this year, travel agencies are reporting strong interest from Asia.

Bangkok, in a recent survey, ranked second in Asia for New Year’s celebrations, second only to Tokyo.

