On Thursday, Rangsiman Rome warned that answers were required from the police chief and senior officers over revelations that Thailand’s Immigration Bureau’s biometric system had ceased to function. After a revealing session in which lower-level Immigration Bureau officials were quizzed by the House Security committee, the People’s Party MP said he was particularly concerned about scammers presently entering Myanmar through Thailand. However, Government House confirmed that Chinese camp centre suspects being airlifted out of Myawaddy through Mae Hong Son were being processed legally. In addition, biometric details were being recorded. Speaking with reporters, Mr. Rangsiman also raised concerns about the activities of Colonel Saw Chit Tu and his Border Guard Force (BGF). The MP said he believed that this criminal network was now also involved in drug processing and distribution targeting Thailand and overseas countries.

Parliamentary firebrand Rangsiman Rome has warned that the Border Guard Force (BGF) in Myawaddy is morphing into another drug cartel. The private ten-thousand-strong armed unit under sanctioned leader Colonel Saw Chit Tu is presently working with Chinese and Burmese officials to expel scam centre workers from his territory.

Nonetheless, according to Western intelligence sources and independent Thai investigators, Colonel Saw Chit Tu is anything but an innocent party.

Thai MP warns of growing drug threat from Myawaddy militia as border security risks intensify

On Monday, Mr. Rangsiman, a People’s Party party-list MP, warned that the paramilitary force that controls Myawaddy was involved in both drug manufacturing and distribution.

Indeed, the MP warned that its drug operations posed a smaller threat than that of the Chinese-backed WA Army, which currently occupies deserted bases in Thailand’s northern province of Mae Hong Son.

The MP is the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on State Security, Thai Border Affairs, National Strategy, and Reform.

Rome has been widely credited for his role in exposing Thailand’s delivery of electricity to the formerly booming call centre in Myanmar border towns. This followed controvery over Chinese tourists being trafficked across the border from Tak province into Myawaddy.

Mr. Rangsiman pioneered and led the crusade for months against Thailand’s complicity in the activities of such centres.

Before that, cautious Thai officials warned of intergovernmental responsibilities and the wider impact of decisive action, particularly the disconnection of Thai electricity to locations in Myanmar hosting such enterprises on a vast scale.

Following this, and in particular after pressure from top Thai officials and Vice Minister for Public Security Liu Zhongyi, Thailand finally acted.

Thai government cut power to Myanmar scam centres after mounting political pressureon February 5, 2025

On Wednesday, February 5, all power was cut at five different points along the extensive Myanmar-Thai border. Following that, internet and other services were cut off, in addition to oil supplies for generators.

However, on Thursday, Mr. Rome had another concern to address with Thai officials. In particular, he had asked about the screening of Chinese scam centre operators as they were exiting Myanmar.

Mr. Rome was especially concerned, as Chinese authorities are sending planes to Mae Hong Son Airport to fly their nationals out. Earlier, Government House spokesman Jirayu Huangsap had confirmed that this operation did not violate Thailand’s sovereignty.

At length, Mr. Jirayu confirmed two things. First, under the 1979 Immigration Act, Section 12 and Section 22, these Chinese nationals were being refused entry to Thailand. Therefore, they were, in effect, being deported.

Secondly, the spokesman for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra told reporters that Immigration Bureau police were taking all biometric data, as well as photographs and fingerprints, of all involved.

Thai MP questions the effectiveness of biometric screening for departing scam operators

However, Mr. Rangsiman Rome was not convinced. Following a hearing in parliament today, he revealed that Thailand’s biometric system, which was controversially installed in 2019, was experiencing problems.

The system cost ฿2.1 billion and was linked to the first removal of General Surachate Hakparn, known as “Big Joke,” from the police.

Nonetheless, on Thursday, Mr. Rome questioned the use of manual fingerprinting and photo checks while also noting that licenses on the system had expired for the 2024–2026 period. In addition, a hearing revealed that the system at thais time had reached full capacity.

Indeed, Mr. Rome’s committee heard from Police Colonel Neti Khanboon, the commander of the database division of the Immigration Bureau, on Thursday. In brief, he said that the system had stalled. This happened after it reached a capacity of 50 million entries.

Afterwards, Mr. Rome underlined that he did not blame the Immigration Bureau officers for this shambolic situation. Nonetheless, he called on senior officers, including the Royal Thai Police Chief, to explain how this was allowed to happen.

Immigration Bureau’s biometric system collapses under pressure as data and storage limits were reached

Furthermore, he warned that if matters were not improved, he would take it further. In particular with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The truth-seeking MP was sympathetic to the police officers before the committee. Previously, they had explained that certain questions were beyond their power to answer.

“This includes the fact that we cannot collect biometrics from various call centre gangs, so we have to use various blacklisting methods. I am not sure how effective they are. I would like to ask the national police chief: How did you let this happen? If a crime occurs that our system cannot prevent, how will you be held responsible? We also have to ask the Immigration Police chief: How did you let Thais fall into such danger? As for whether there will actually be a blacklist, it is because the person who made the statement does not have this authority. When the person who made the statement cannot provide information to the committee, I think we should not have so many national police chiefs and deputy national police chiefs. This is an unforgivable mistake, and I do not know who will be held responsible,” said Mr. Rangsiman.

Following that hearing, Mr. Rangsiman responded to questions about an arrest warrant and process for criminal kingpin Colonel Saw Chit Tu. On Monday, Colonel Saw Chit insisted he was an innocent man at a press conference in Myawaddy.

Significantly, the Myanmar warlord suggested that calls for his arrest were only from Thailand’s opposition.

Arrest warrant for Saw Chit Tu blocked as warlord claims innocence amid Myanmar crackdown

Previously, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) had sought an arrest warrant for the local militia leader. However, this was blocked by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and prosecutors. Essentially, they said it was a transnational case and sensitive. Therefore, further evidence and investigation were required.

Meanwhile, the warlord was seen working with Myanmar’s junta and Chinese officials on the crackdown. On Monday, he told reporters that he was an innocent party in the matter. Indeed, he claimed he had facilitated the crackdown on the scam centres.

Furthermore, Colonel Saw Chit Tu revealed there were more than just Chinese captives. Indeed, there were still many nationals from Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan to be processed. The warlord notably did not mention the fate of other nationalities thought to be included.

Certainly, he accepted they existed but did not explain what would happen to them. The local leader did explain that there were 61 Indonesian nationals. At this time, however, they could not get a response from their embassy.

In addition, there were victims from the Philippines, India and Africa. The local leader said that the operations in Myawaddy would be completed by the end of February.

Myanmar warlord insists on innocence while facilitating the repatriation of foreign scam workers

In the meantime, his focus was on processing the repatriation of Chinese nationals.

Speaking freely with reporters, the warlord asked what he had done wrong? He described himself as a businessman with companies and contacts to rent out facilities.

“We will take responsibility for sweeping through KK Park, Myawaddy and Shwe Kokko, and bring all foreigners back to Myawaddy. This is the duty of the Myanmar police department. Because the Naypyidaw central government sent police to handle the case and record their history. The next step is the duty of the Myanmar police. From the three-party meeting, each country will be asked to bring people back, but I don’t know how they will be brought back,” he told reporters.

On Thursday, Mr. Rangsiman called for a wider investigation to include accomplices and lieutenants of the crime boss. In December 2023, the United Kingdom sanctioned the colonel.

Since 2017, he has overseen an empire linked with casinos, online gambling, scams and drugs. This is centred on his own personal fiefdom in northern Myawaddy.

Thai MP calls for expanded probe into Myawaddy warlord’s ties to transnational crime networks

In brief, this included accommodating Chinese, Hong Kong, and Malaysian investors in his lucrative projects. For instance, it is reported that in recent years and just after the pandemic, Colonel Saw Chit Tu’s operation hosted a delegation of Thai retail bankers looking for business opportunities.

Certainly, the local strongman has links through a network of family firms. These include entities contracted with the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA). Such agreements were breached earlier in the month when power was cut off.

On Thursday, Mr Rangsiman, the Security Committee Chairman warned about the Karen-based Border Guard Force (BGF) in Myanmar. He suggested it was now an additional drug producer and exporter. In particular, he said Colonel Saw Chit Tu’s activities targeted Thailand and countries beyond with illicit narcotics.

