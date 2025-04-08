German assaults Thai man, steals his motorbike. Then drives to a shop and steals a high end smartphone

A 20-year-old German man has been arrested in Phuket after assaulting a Thai local and stealing his motorbike, then using it to flee to a department store where he stole a ฿60,000 iPhone 16 Pro Max. He now faces jail, deportation and blacklisting.

A German man was arrested on Sunday after he tried to sell a stolen high-end smartphone he had stolen from a department store on Friday. The 20-year-old, on Friday evening, had previously assaulted a Thai man and stole his white Honda Click motorbike. He now faces prosecution, a possible prison term, deportation from Thailand, and blacklisting from the kingdom.

Thai police in Phuket have arrested yet another foreign tourist acting out on the holiday island. On Sunday, police at Chalong Police Station announced the arrest of a 20-year-old German man. Initially, he is being charged with no less than three criminal charges. Previously, at 5:25 PM on Friday, a 7-Eleven store employee reported the theft of a white motorbike. Before this, Ryan Leo Akman had attacked and assaulted a Thai man for the bike.

Later, the German was spotted on CCTV after stealing the white Honda Click 110i and heading towards Chalong Circle on Chao Fa West Rd.

German man allegedly steals iPhone 16 Pro Max in Phuket after attacking Thai woman for her motorbike

Afterwards, police received reports of the theft of a high-end smartphone. Specifically, this was at the Robinsons Department Store at Chalong, a popular shopping mall. The phone was a particularly expensive model valued at ฿60,000.

Police later confirmed it was an iPhone 16 Pro Max in Desert Titanium colour, with IMEI number 35 355824 968812 8.

Certainly, this alerted police to the fact that this was theft for resale purposes. Indeed, the actions of this German man mirror those of an out-of-control individual needing money.

Following this deduction, investigators studied CCTV footage near known stolen goods trading dens. Eventually, they identified the 20-year-old German risng the same motorbike. The location was in Moo 1 Chalong.

Police track suspect from resale CCTV footage and find motorbike stolen in earlier Phuket street attack

At the same time, police were delighted to recover the motorbike undamaged for the Thai crime victim.

The German man is facing charges including theft and assault. Furthermore, police are determined to prosecute the case and later deport the man.

This latest case comes following a campaign of terror waged by Scotsman George Patterson on Friday morning. The British man earlier appeared to be under the influence of drugs as he assaulted and terrorised local people in Thalang.

