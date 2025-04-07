Drug-crazed British tourist George Patterson rampages through Phuket village, attacking a shopkeeper, a woman and her children like a man high on drugs. Arrested after fleeing on a stolen bike, the Scot’s outrageous carry-on reignites debate over foreign tourists in Thailand.

Police on Friday in Phuket arrested a Scottish man for marauding through a small village in Thalang. Early on Friday morning, 40-year-old George Patterson, riding a stolen motorbike, terrorised a family that owned a small convenience store. Earlier, he had been found by 52-year-old owner Mr. Warin Dokbua trying to ransack a three-wheeler motorbike or similar vehicle parked in front of the shop. Later, he grew more serious and tried to assault a woman and her three children. Both police investigators and Mr. Warin believe the British man was under the influence of drugs. Later, the man’s aggressive and violent behaviour, led to him being controlled.

A British man from Glasgow has sparked up a big debate about foreign tourism on the island of Phuket. George Patterson, a 40-year-old Scottish national, appeared to be out of his mind on Friday morning last.

The Scotsman first stole a Honda Wave motorbike in the Saku tambon in the district of Thalang.

Afterwards, he arrived with it at a local shop. At the scene, the Brit, in a short, patterned beige pair of shorts, attempted to access a compartment on a motorbike. It was a small samlor, a three-wheeled motorcycle parked in front of the store.

British tourist attacks a shopkeeper and tries to access a motorcycle before turning violent on a family

Following this, he was set upon by 51-year-old Mr. Warin Dokbua, the shop owner. The Thai man kept a smartphone in his hand as he tried to confront the aggressive man. However, Mr. Patterson attacked him and tried to wrestle him to the ground.

After that, he tried to throw empty glass bottles at the owner. Meanwhile, in the store, a motorbike with a woman and her children pulled up anxiously. The Scottish man then lashed out, aiming at the back of the bike.

Indeed, he tried to assault the family, including 52-year-old Ms. Thanawat Sareephat. This all took place between 7:05 am and 7:10 am on Friday morning.

“He appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of some substance,” Mr. Warin explained. “He wouldn’t listen when I tried to stop him, and he physically attacked me, even throwing a bottle of oil at me from the front of the store.”

Aggressive man previously seen causing trouble before escaping the village again on a stolen motorbike

Meanwhile, after Mr. Warin saw his family’s distress, he attacked the British man. This time, he had a weapon, and the foreigner retreated.

Later, he told reporters that the crazed man had earlier been involved in disturbances elsewhere in the village. Indeed, afterwards, the Scottish man escaped on a stolen Honda Wave motorbike.

Thalang Police subsequently received two complaints from Mr. Warin and Ms. Thanawat. Certainly, the police took the matter seriously.

At one point during the altercation, Mr. Patterson was carrying a knife. He additionally appeared to be mentally unstable.

It has been speculated that the foreigner may have been drunk while also under the influence of drugs, possibly crystal methamphetamine, cannabis or even cocaine.

Tourist areas are increasingly problematic with foreigners in Thailand. The presence of drugs openly for sale, along with the hot weather, creates a powerful effect.

Incident mirrors other recent cases of foreigners acting out in Thailand while under drug influence

Three weeks ago, a German expat with mental health problems was arrested for threatening dental clinics in Nakhon Ratchasima. Days later, he committed suicide.

His Thai wife had previously informed police that he had stopped taking his medication and had turned to buying cannabis instead.

Nevertheless, police arrested Mr. Patterson on Friday. However, they could not interview him as he was aggressive and posed a danger to officers. Therefore, he was placed in a secure facility.

Later, he will be handed over to Thalang Police Station for prosecution. At present, he faces charges of aggravated robbery and assault. Immigration Bureau police in Phuket have also confirmed that he will be deported and banned from Thailand.

Phuket considers tourism impact as foreign visitors cause growing concern for local communities

This incident, along with others involving out-of-control foreigners, particularly sparked alarm in Phuket. Overshadowed by a large number of Russian tourists and significant Russian grey capital investment, the holiday island has begun to question the impact of foreign tourism on locals.

The situation has been like this since the kingdom reopened after the Covid 19 emergency in 2021.

At this time, the Minister of Tourism and Sports is preparing to reduce the foreign tourist visa period from 60 days to 30. Presently, a 60-day tourist visa applies to 93 countries. This can be extended by another 30 days to 90 days.

In the meantime, it is quite fortunate that no one was injured in last Friday’s violence at a small family-owned store in Phuket.

