Hot headed foreigner lashes out at Thai motorist in Phuket after road traffic incident on Sunday night

Hot-headed foreigner punches Thai van driver in Phuket after wild road rage clash. The victim refused compensation and demanded legal action. Shocking incident caught on dashcam as the expat now faces possible deportation under Thailand’s strict immigration laws.

A Thai van driver has insisted on legal proceedings against a hot-headed and violent foreigner who assaulted him on Sunday night in Phuket. The road rage incident occurred in the Ratsada district of the island after the Thai driver protested at the foreigner’s erratic driving. Later, after the large foreign man emerged from a Ford pickup, he assaulted the Thai driver and another person with two quick but powerful punches. On Monday, the foreigner was summoned to Phuket Police Station where the Thai driver, Saroj Jakthong, insisted on criminal proceedings.

An arrogant and violent foreign man has been summoned by police in Phuket. It comes following a disturbing incident on Sunday night. The road traffic incident happened on Chaloem Phra Kiat Rama 9 Road in the Ratsada district of the holiday island.

In brief, a black pickup, driven by an aggressive foreigner, swerved into the path of a van driver. After that, the van driver identified as Mr. Saroj Jakthong was forced to exit his van to remonstrate with the foreigner.

This was a large muscular man with a bald head. Later, Mr. Saroj explained that he was also quite aggressive and violent.

Foreigner cuts off van driver on bottleneck road then begins erratic and threatening driving behaviour

The time was 9:10 pm in the evening. The van’s driver was travelling on a bypass near the Premium Outlet in Phuket. Notably, at that spot, traffic merges into a bottleneck.

However, at this point, a black Ford pickup truck swerved in front of him. Certainly, this shocked and indeed angered Mr. Saroj, who honked at the offending vehicle.

After that, the black pickup began driving in a threatening manner. For example, swerving to and from in front of him. This perplexed and worried the Thai driver.

Mr. Saroj had a recording device in his car which recorded all activity. Notably, this included what was in front and behind the car.

“I got out to talk politely, telling the foreigner that his driving was dangerous and asking him to be more careful,” Saroj outlined. “But he immediately punched me, knocking me down. Fortunately, no other vehicles were passing by at that moment.”

Driver punched and bystander hit before foreign man flees the scene in a black Ford Ranger pickup

Certainly, Mr. Saroj was understating the aggression and violence shown by the offender. Indeed, the large foreigner could be seen in an angry manner gesticulating at Mr. Saroj. After that, he delivered a surprise punch to the Thai driver and at the same time hit another bystander.

The foreigner then stomped back to his vehicle and drove off. Nevertheless, the plucky Thai driver tried to follow him, but the black Ford Ranger pickup lost him. Therefore, Mr. Saroj phoned the police hotline.

Consequently, police officers urged him to retrieve his video evidence. At the same time, he was told to go to the hospital to have his injuries recorded.

The Thai driver was forced to wait until Monday to formally file his complaint. This was because a hospital specialist was not available to provide certification.

Police summon foreign suspect to station but Thai driver refuses payment and insists on court case

Following that, on Monday, Mr. Saroj met the foreign perpetrator who was simultaneously summoned to Phuket Police Station. Meanwhile, the foreigner offered Mr. Saroj an apology and a wai. He further offered to settle the criminal complaint with a damages payment.

In short, the Thai man refused and instead insisted that the matter be pursued in court. This case follows over a year of violent incidents between foreigners in Phuket and locals.

In the meantime, the foreign tourist concerned now runs the real risk of losing his immigration visa to stay in Thailand.

Certainly, his behaviour on the video suggests a hot-headed and violent nature. Therefore, under the 1979 Immigration Act, police can act. They may form the view that the individual is a threat to the peace and security of the kingdom.

