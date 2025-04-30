Thai officials are expediting a thorough review of Dr Paul Chambers’ prosecution, insisting it follows Thai law and is unrelated to US trade talks. Deputy PM Phumtham says the sensitive case involves national security and will be handled with care and fairness.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Tuesday revealed that an expedited review of the Paul Chambers prosecution was presently underway. This involved investigating officers and the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG). At the same time, he was clear that Thai law would be followed faithfully whatever the outcome. The Minister of Defence declined to speculate on links to the US-Thai tariff negotiations. He did say, however, that the matter was sensitive and must be addressed with both care and caution. Later on Tuesday, the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) issued its second statement in 24 hours. This made clear that the prosecution of Dr. Chambers was a matter for the Thai justice process and indeed Thai security. It was not linked in any way to trade talks with the United States.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Tuesday spoke to reporters about the Paul Chambers case. This occurred at the Greater Mekong Subregion Conference Hall, Nakhon Phanom University, on the periphery of the mobile cabinet meeting.

The meeting coincided with the third mobile cabinet session held in the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom.

Meanwhile, the issue of US-Thai trade talks and the prosecution of Dr. Paul Chambers has blown up in Bangkok. The opposition People’s Party raised the issue on Tuesday in parliament. At the same time, there is growing media interest in light of tariff talks with the United States.

Concerns grow in Bangkok as US-Thai trade talks appear linked to the prosecution of Dr Paul Chambers

The Minister of Defence addressed concerns that the prosecution of the American academic may be impacting Thailand’s trade negotiations with the United States. Dr. Chambers was arrested and charged under Article 112 of the Criminal Code on April 8th in Phitsanulok. He was further charged with an offence under the Computer Crime Act.

Security sources later clarified that the charges stem from alleged online activity deemed offensive to the monarchy. This was posted from a foreign IP address.

In brief, the academic has denied any links to the offending materials specified in his arrest warrant. According to sources at Naresuan University, Dr. Chambers maintains his innocence. Indeed, he claims no involvement in the digital content cited.

On Saturday, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra revealed that the United States had raised security issues. The former PM, Mr. Phumtham’s former boss, said this included legal cases against US citizens. Dr. Paul Chambers is a highly regarded legal scholar and works with Naresuan University. He is known for his work on civil-military relations and has published extensively on Southeast Asian governance.

Former PM reveals US concerns as Dr Chambers denies link to online material and defends reputation

On Tuesday, Mr. Phumtham said he refused to speculate on any link to the trade talks. Certainly, he thought there should not be. Nevertheless, he said that security officials were careful about international repercussions. He added that the government was acting strictly within legal parameters and avoiding hasty conclusions.

However, he did reveal that because it had an international dimension, the case was being expedited. Indeed, it was presently being reviewed by senior officers and the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG). Justice officials have reportedly been instructed to prioritise the matter, but only within the legal framework.

At the same time, Minister Phumtham Wechayachai emphasised that if Mr. Chambers is not culpable of an offence, he should be released. On the other hand, if there are serious grounds for prosecution, then the case must proceed faithfully under Thai law. He dismissed suggestions of a behind-the-scenes deal to secure US trade advantages in exchange for Chambers’ release.

Deputy PM says the case will follow law and denies any secret deal to help trade talks with the US

Certainly, the review underway was being undertaken with the utmost care and thoroughness. At this time, he had not yet followed up on it. Mr. Phumtham said the matter was under consideration by the Attorney General. Certainly, police officers were still investigating the case.

According to the Deputy PM, authorities are still collecting and verifying digital forensic evidence. However, the review process is moving at pace.

Significantly, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham clarified that the complainants in the case were military officers. In light of the international dimensions of the case, Minister Phumtham said he thought the matter would be expedited by justice officials involved.

Sources confirmed that military intelligence submitted the initial complaint, citing national security grounds.

Of course, he again affirmed that their findings would determine any decisions subsequently taken. He noted that once the Office of the Attorney-General has concluded its review, the outcome will be handed directly to justice officials.

Indeed, he was at pains to emphasise the sensitivity of this matter. It was certainly a matter that must be handled with extreme caution and respect. In his words, international cases involving foreign nationals must be treated with transparency and fairness to avoid diplomatic fallout.

Military source is complainant in the case as Phumtham urges caution over sensitive international matter

Asked by reporters if the United States would refuse to negotiate with Thailand if Professor Chambers is not released, he replied sharply.

“Oh, don’t speculate like that yet. I think that the US will negotiate on trade because every country has its laws and motivations. But we have to look at this matter to see what is wrong. If there is a clear wrong, then we have to deal with it according to the justice process.”

Later on Tuesday, the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) issued a separate statement. It emphasised that Chambers’ prosecution was a matter of national security, not economics. ISOC clarified that the two issues—trade negotiations and lèse-majesté—were legally and procedurally unrelated.

They asked the public to refrain from conflating the two matters. Meanwhile, the agency affirmed that the legal process would be open and fair.

Further reading:

Prime Minister struggles to explain what is happening with US-Thai trade talks raising an ‘ASEAN’ plan

Third Army defends its role in the prosecution of American Professor Paul Chambers in Phitsanulok

Thaksin confirms that the Paul Chambers case now being raised by US trade negotiators with Thailand

Thaksin announces a change in trade and industrial policy. Sounded much like a pivot towards the United States

People’s Party MP Sirikanya asks if Thailand’s talks with the United States are postponed indefinitely

China warns Thailand not to ‘please’ the United States at its expense. US trade talks again postponed

Thai economy thrown into disarray by Trump’s tariffs. Exports and Tourism may both be far lower in 2025

Pichai’s team not to fly to the United States this week but next week as US-Chinese tensions escalate

Finance Minister to hold critical talk with Bank of Thailand Governor on US holding before he flies out

Thaksin does not rule out joining talks in US as Thai team finalises plans. They fly out on Thursday

Pichai holds US tariff talks with business. However, Thailand is unlikely to see 10% baseline retained

Trump’s remaking of World trade, if it works, will force Thailand to decide between the US and China

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>