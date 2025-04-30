Prime Minister struggles to explain what is happening with US-Thai trade talks raising an ‘ASEAN’ plan

Confusion grows as PM Paetongtarn avoids key questions on US–Thai trade talks, raises vague ASEAN plan and deflects on Thaksin’s claim linking talks to the prosecution of US citizens in Thailand amid rising tension and urgent calls for government clarity.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra struggled to answer reporters’ questions about the current status of US–Thai trade talks on Tuesday. Indeed, Ms Paetongtarn also refused to comment on a statement made by her father Thaksin Shinawatra on Saturday that the United States has raised security issues linked to the prosecution of an American national before the talks. On Tuesday, at one point she suggested that the matter in particular was being handled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the work of the Minister of Finance and Minister of Commerce is proceeding. Ms Paetongtarn warned about rumours, insisting the US–Thai relationship remained strong. Later, the matter was pressed in parliament by People’s Party firebrand MPs Sirikanya Tansakul and Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Paetongtarn insisted that time was not an issue. Furthermore, she seemed to indicate a collective bargaining strategy with the ASEAN bloc.

The progress or path to Thailand’s negotiation with the United States remained obscured on Tuesday. Indeed, the Thai government’s response to media questioning on the issue has grown incoherent. Despite mounting interest from the public and media, the government has not provided a clear timeline or agenda.

This is in contrast to other countries in Southeast Asia.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra again raised her talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and a casual talk with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as factors. She indicated these discussions included ideas on leveraging natural resources unique to each country as trade chips.

Prime Minister promotes regional resource leverage as media seek clarity on stalled US–Thai trade talks

The PM, thankfully revived from her illness yesterday, appeared bright and energetic in Nakhon Phanom at the cabinet’s mobile meeting. Nonetheless, the information she imparted was not easy to understand.

At length, she also raised the question of ASEAN conducting bloc negotiations with the United States. At this time, there are no concrete plans for ASEAN to become involved in talks between other Southeast Asian nations and the United States.

Indeed, countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia are progressing independently with discussions. Indonesia hopes to have a full agreement with the United States by June 18th.

Still, Thailand has floated the idea of informal ASEAN coordination as a way to boost bargaining power with Washington. However, on Tuesday, Ms. Paetongtarn insisted that time was not an issue.

“Right now, speed is not an issue, but rather accuracy, which must be considered in more detail to see if there is anything more that can be done in the negotiations with the United States. The Ministry of Finance has been discussing continuously,” Prime Minister Paetongtarn explained. She also said no date for negotiations had been set and Thailand was waiting on the United States to respond.

PM insists timing not key as Thailand floats informal ASEAN talks to boost leverage with Washington

On Tuesday, the PM expanded that she was also awaiting further developments within the ASEAN community. For instance, she highlighted the large population and negotiating power of the ASEAN bloc in contrast to each individual country. She suggested that pooling ASEAN’s demographic and economic heft could strengthen its collective stance.

Certainly, it would appear she was suggesting that Thailand bargain collectively with its ASEAN partners. However, this was not clarified. The ambiguity has sparked questions over whether Thailand intends to be proactive or merely observe a regional effort.

It comes as the government now suggests that it was Thailand that cancelled the last appointment with US trade representatives. Indeed, this is what Deputy Prime Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said last Tuesday at Government House. Significantly, sources say that the decision followed US requests to review issues that may arise during the talks.

Nonetheless, on Tuesday, there was further confusion when Prime Minister Paetongtarn suggested that someone was playing politics with the issue. This arose when she was asked if there was any truth to the rumour that the United States would not negotiate with Thailand.

Confusion reigns as PM hints at politics behind cancelled US talks and unclear ASEAN intentions

The question from reporters was based on reports that US channels had raised the issue of Americans being prosecuted in Thailand, in addition to other security issues.

Ms. Paetongtarn dismissed this as a ‘rumour’ at this time. She said that she did not want rumours like this to spread. In particular, since the US and Thailand have had a good relationship for a long time. She warned against politicising unverified information, saying it undermines Thailand’s position.

Meanwhile, when asked earlier about her father’s Mr Thaksin Shinawatra’s statement on Saturday that the United States had raised such issues, she said that it was a matter being dealt with by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ms Paetongtarn also insisted that, at this time, discussions must take place ‘behind the scenes’ to avoid international repercussions. She reiterated that all relevant ministries were coordinating discreetly, including Finance, Commerce and Foreign Affairs.

At the same time, the opposition raised the issue in parliament on Tuesday.

PM urges discretion on US concerns over legal cases while warning against politicised rumours

Firstly, the absence of a government clarification after former Premier Thaksin Shinawatra’s bombshell on Saturday. This was followed by a statement on Monday from Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 3 delivered by Major General Winthai Suvari. Thaksin had suggested that unresolved legal cases involving American nationals might be delaying US–Thai talks.

On Saturday, Mr. Thaksin said that the US administration had raised security concerns, particularly lawsuits against American citizens in Thailand.

“The United States has used information from many agencies to mix in, including issues of security, issues that we have some problems with suing Americans, which have all been combined,” the former premier explained.

He implied these concerns were now entangled with trade matters, complicating progress.

Later reports on Tuesday suggested that there was some communication between the United States and Thailand through the Thai Embassy in Washington DC.

Thaksin’s remarks on American lawsuits stir tension amid claims US trade talks are entangled

Nonetheless, when specifically asked by reporters on Tuesday about this, Prime Minister Paetongtarn said that this particular matter was being addressed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Indeed, reporters before her answer had particularly raised the case against Mr. Paul Chambers. This is the renowned US academic with links to Naresuan University in Phitsanulok.

Mr. Chambers was arrested at Phitsanulok Police Station on April 8th last. This came following a complaint from Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 3 related to an alleged lèse-majesté offence under Article 112 of the Criminal Code.

His supporters say the charges stem from a translated seminar listing, not content produced by Dr Chambers himself.

Notably, on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai came out to defend the Third Army. This was the alleged complainant in the matter. At the same time, he stated that the investigation into Mr. Chambers was being expedited, involving senior police officers and the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG).

Later, People’s Party MP Sirikanya Tansakul again drove the issue in parliament. She again repeated former Premier Thaksin Shinawatra’s statement in Chiang Mai on Saturday last.

Arrest of US academic Paul Chambers triggers legal concerns and tensions within the Thai parliament

Ms. Sirikanya said that she feared that Americans may also be pursuing the issue of the deported Uyghurs. This certainly piqued US diplomats in Thailand and the new Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Especially so, when news filtered out on February 27th, with 40 Uyghurs transported from their prison in Bangkok.

They were airlifted to Xinjiang in China in an operation undercover. Previously, the United States had received firm assurances from Thai officials that this would not happen.

She questioned why Thailand violated prior US assurances on the matter, urging the PM to clarify that situation also.

On Tuesday, Ms. Sirikanya asked how the government, and Prime Minister Paetongtarn in particular, would address this problem. She further noted that Prime Minister Paetongtarn is presently Chairman of the National Security Council. This is the body responsible and with oversight of such actions. She called for the Prime Minister to respond directly, not through intermediaries or former leaders.

Certainly, in the case of the US academic, it could simply be a matter of dropping the charges. Mr. Chambers has long claimed he had nothing to do with the acts specified in his arrest warrant served on April 8th.

MP raises Uyghur deportation case as an added risk to Thai–US relations alongside the Chambers arrest

That case was linked to a Thai Facebook post in the Thai language, based on a translation of a blurb from a Singapore online seminar. That seminar, where Mr. Chambers was to speak, had written the piece in English. The site in question and the piece were produced by the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.

Mr. Chambers has denied any responsibility for this. Indeed, friends and admirers of the academic suggest he has lived in Thailand for three decades. Therefore, he has a deep respect for Thai culture and ethics, including respect for the lèse-majesté provision.

Nevertheless, on Monday evening, Major General Winthai of Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 3 saw it differently. In his statement, he said the case against Mr. Chambers was more substantial than this.

Indeed, he cited a long-term investigation into the US academic and a pattern of behaviour which he suggested impinged on the monarchy. Certainly, he suggested that the real substance of the case had not yet been made public. The general implied deeper intelligence findings but offered no concrete new evidence at this time.

Later on Monday, another Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) spokesman emerged. This was Police Lieutenant General Thammanoon Maisonthi. This senior army figure insisted that the case of Paul Chambers and negotiations with the United States were not linked.

ISOC officials suggest deeper claims behind Chambers arrest but deny link to trade negotiations

Basically, he said that this was a prosecution under Thai law, which would ultimately be adjudicated by a Thai court. He stressed the independence of the judiciary, but his remarks did little to ease diplomatic concerns.

In parliament on Tuesday, People’s Party MP and Military Committee Chairman Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn also referred to Major General Winthai’s statement on Monday evening.

The People’s Party lawyer insisted that complaints made by government agencies such as ISOC were a matter for the government. Earlier, Major General Winthai had asserted that anyone could file a complaint.

However, on Tuesday, Mr. Wiroj said Major General Winthai would be right if a senior officer filed the complaint in a personal capacity. But certainly not on behalf of the military force or state agency. He warned that such action may amount to misuse of authority and harm Thailand’s global reputation.

Certainly, the MP took this as another sign of government failure. He warned that the police complaint against Mr Chambers was a public matter.

In addition, it had consequences for the country’s international relations. Therefore if it was pursued without government authorisation it was disturbing. Indeed it would show the army was operating independently of the government and not under its command.

Further reading:

Third Army defends its role in the prosecution of American Professor Paul Chambers in Phitsanulok

Thaksin confirms that the Paul Chambers case now being raised by US trade negotiators with Thailand

Thaksin announces a change in trade and industrial policy. Sounded much like a pivot towards the United States

People’s Party MP Sirikanya asks if Thailand’s talks with the United States are postponed indefinitely

China warns Thailand not to ‘please’ the United States at its expense. US trade talks again postponed

Thai economy thrown into disarray by Trump’s tariffs. Exports and Tourism may both be far lower in 2025

Pichai’s team not to fly to the United States this week but next week as US-Chinese tensions escalate

Finance Minister to hold critical talk with Bank of Thailand Governor on US holding before he flies out

Thaksin does not rule out joining talks in US as Thai team finalises plans. They fly out on Thursday

Pichai holds US tariff talks with business. However, Thailand is unlikely to see 10% baseline retained

Trump’s remaking of World trade, if it works, will force Thailand to decide between the US and China

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>