Liverpool fans in Bangkok took to the streets a day early to celebrate the club’s 2024/25 Premier League title. Led by legend John Arne Riise, thousands cheered with a victory bus, charity matches, and lively events, proving Thailand’s passion for the Reds runs deep.

Thailand’s Liverpool fans took to the streets of Bangkok on Sunday, a full 24 hours ahead of the club’s own celebrations in the United Kingdom. They gathered to honour Liverpool’s stunning 2024/25 Premiership victory. This marked Liverpool’s 20th league title, a record they share with Manchester United among other Premier League clubs. The Reds of Bangkok celebrated with flair, featuring former Liverpool left-back legend John Arne Riise, a customised red victory bus and a replica Premier League trophy. The event showcased the kingdom’s deep passion for Liverpool and underlined why the club is by far Thailand’s favourite Premier League team. Truly, Liverpool reigns supreme as the nation’s top football club.

Merseyside is preparing for a grand parade to celebrate Liverpool FC’s 20th League title and second Premier League win. Meanwhile, fans halfway across the world marked the victory a day early in Bangkok, Thailand.

Led by Liverpool legend John Arne Riise, the Reds of Thailand took over the streets in style. A red victory bus carried a replica Premier League trophy through Bangkok’s busiest areas. The atmosphere was vibrant, filled with excitement and pride for Liverpool’s 2025 championship. Thailand stands out as Liverpool’s biggest foreign market outside the UK. Over 2.9 million Thai fans actively follow Liverpool FC on social media. According to a recent poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida), 31.32% of Thai football fans name Liverpool their favourite Premier League team.

Liverpool’s fanbase in Thailand sets the kingdom apart as the club’s biggest overseas support outside the UK

UK football enjoys massive popularity in Thailand, often surpassing local leagues in attention. Thus, Liverpool’s influence is unmatched among Premier League clubs in the kingdom. This dedicated fanbase has been growing steadily for years, creating a strong community.

On May 25, “National Reds Day” was held at Central World shopping mall in Bangkok. The event was presented by Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance, Liverpool’s main sponsor in Thailand. After that, other partners included Testo, Main Stand, The Stadium, Games Eng and Bell Khobsanam.

The venue was transformed into a “Reds stadium” from afternoon until night. Organizers filled the area with vibrant red decorations, football chants, and live music. Thousands of fans gathered to celebrate, cheer and connect with Liverpool’s spirit.

John Arne Riise joined fans throughout the day, adding star power and passion. A key highlight was the Red Spirit Charity Match, which kicked off the celebrations. The match featured celebrities, national team players, youth players, and Liverpool Academy members.

The charity match united communities while raising funds to support football careers in southern Thailand

Significantly, the charity match raised funds to develop football careers in private religious schools in southern Thailand. This effort was supported by the Southern Private Religious Schools Football Federation (IFC). It showed how football can unite and uplift communities.

Fans enjoyed interactive activities, such as signing flags that will be sent to Liverpool’s players. There were challenges to imitate Reds legends, prediction games, and a crossbar kicking contest. This helped recreate the thrilling atmosphere of Anfield right in Bangkok.

Prominent guests attended the event, including Mr Ton Na Ranong, Advisor to the Minister of Tourism and Sports. He notably praised Liverpool’s global appeal and its ability to bring people together through football. “Football is a powerful cultural bridge,” he said.

Mr Ton Na Ranong also stressed the importance of sports tourism. Indeed, he insisted events like this boost local economies by attracting visitors and creating vibrant experiences. Additionally, the charity match aligned with government policies promoting sport as a tool for social development.

Krungthai-AXA CEO highlight Liverpool’s strong connection to Thailand and youth football development

Krungthai-AXA CEO Natthapisit Krutkrongchai highlighted the strong relationship between Liverpool FC and Thailand. He recalled supporting youth football projects, including the KTAXA Know You Can Football Youth U-15 Academy. This program allows Thai kids to train at Liverpool’s International Academy in England.

“This event shows how passionate Liverpool fans are here,” he said. “We are proud to be part of this history.”

From 3 PM to 5:30 PM, the parade took centre stage. Thousands lined the route from Central World Shopping Center along Ratchadamri Road to Victory Monument, then back again. Traffic was tightly controlled to ensure smooth passage.

John Arne Riise led the parade alongside Liverpool influencers and executives from Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance. The crowd’s energy was palpable, chanting and waving flags in unison. It was a unique celebration of Liverpool’s 2025 Premier League triumph on Bangkok’s streets.

As night fell, the party continued with live Liverpool songs and performances. Later, fans enjoyed a Meet & Greet with Riise, allowing close interaction with the club legend.

Experts analysed Liverpool’s season in panel talks before a live screening of the title-clinching match finale

Football experts from Main Stand and The Stadium hosted panel discussions. At length, they analysed Liverpool’s title-winning season and explored future prospects. The sessions were packed with insights and passionate debate.

Afterwards, the day ended with a live screening of the final match of the season. Fans cheered every moment as if they were in Anfield’s Kop. When the final whistle blew, everyone raised the replica Premier League trophy together.

An 84th-minute equaliser by Mo Salah saved the day against a resurgent Crystal Palace. Palace will be Liverpool’s opponent in August after winning the FA Cup last week. They beat Liverpool’s fierce rivals Manchester United, which may have engendered goodwill for today’s last match of the season—one that Liverpool had already won.

Undoubtedly, these celebrations in Thailand are a clear sign of Liverpool’s global reach. The club’s success resonates far beyond England. In Thailand, the Reds are more than a team — they are a community bound by loyalty and passion.

Liverpool’s 2025 Premier League win has sparked new energy in Thailand’s football scene. Fans here live and breathe every victory. Their celebrations reflect true dedication and love for the club.

While Merseyside will hold its official parade within hours, Bangkok’s Reds have already marked the occasion with unmatched fervour. Undeniably, this victory belongs not only to Liverpool but also to millions of fans worldwide. And in Thailand, that pride burns especially bright.

