Swiss man Urs Fehr exploited a legal loophole to flee Thailand. No travel order placed on an appeal case

Swiss national Urs Fehr fled Thailand before a one-month jail sentence for assault, exploiting a legal loophole after his acquittal was overturned. Despite a new arrest warrant, police admit they don’t know where he is. Unease over this case persists in Phuket.

Locals and legal observers in Phuket are growing increasingly perturbed over the ability of former Swiss expat Urs Fehr to escape justice. Last week, the Court of Appeal imposed a one-month sentence on the notorious foreigner. However, it has now emerged that he left Thailand shortly after an appeal was lodged last year in the case. In short, the appeal challenged an earlier acquittal of Mr Fehr, who had been accused of assaulting a young female doctor on Makha Bucha Day in February 2024. Senior police in Phuket say they have no idea where Mr Fehr is.

The lawyer who successfully secured Mr Fehr’s conviction on Friday noted that the Swiss national had taken advantage of a legal loophole. Since he was originally acquitted, no travel restrictions were imposed at the time the appeal was filed, allowing him to leave the country freely.

Despite earlier reports about seeking an Interpol arrest warrant, concern is growing in Phuket over the escape of Swiss man Urs Fehr. He fled sometime before the Phuket Court of Appeal handed down a one-month jail sentence. Authorities confirm they knew he left Thailand before the verdict was read. Now, the failure to detain him is under scrutiny.

Local police said they had requested travel restrictions on Fehr during the appeal.

Confusion deepens as police and immigration officers deny knowing the whereabouts of Swiss man Urs Fehr

However, the court denied the request after acquitting him in September 2024. This loophole allowed Fehr to leave freely before the final ruling.

Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Pol Col Akanit Danpitaksat refused to comment on Fehr’s current location. “I cannot say anything about his whereabouts,” he said, remaining tight-lipped. Pol Col Akanit was initially assigned to Fehr’s case.

Similarly, Chief of Phuket Immigration Office Pol Col Kriangkrai Ariyaying said, “I have no idea where he is,” declining further comment. Pol Lt Col Laddawan Waenkaew, an inspector at Phuket Immigration, confirmed officials had no information about Fehr’s location either. “I don’t know where he is, but we will try to search for him,” she said.

Despite these statements, no specific immigration officer is responsible for monitoring Fehr’s case. Phuket Immigration typically logs every person entering or leaving through Phuket Airport, complete with photos. Yet, Fehr slipped through.

Thalang Police Chief Pol Col Nikorn Chuathong, who originally oversaw the case and the area where the assault occurred, said he had no idea where Fehr was either. “I haven’t seen Fehr around for a while. I don’t know where he is,” he stated plainly.

Appeal lawyer and Democrat MP confirms Fehr fled shortly after case reopened and a travel ban was denied

Democrat MP Nipit Intarasombat, who coordinated the appeal and represents the victim, Dr Thandao Chandam, was clear. On May 23, he publicly confirmed on Facebook that Fehr had fled Thailand. “The last time I checked with the court, an arrest warrant had been issued. However, no authorities have apprehended him because he had already left the country,” he wrote.

Mr Nipit explained to The Phuket News that Fehr disappeared just after the appeal was lodged. He added, “Since the appeal was filed, he has disappeared and not returned.”

The lawyer further revealed that although he requested a travel ban for Fehr during the appeal, the court denied it. “I knew from a court official that Fehr had already left Thailand. No one granted the requested travel ban during the appeal process,” he said. Mr Nipit pointed out that Fehr exploited this loophole to escape justice.

Assault incident on Yamu Beach filmed by witnesses but initial court ruling still cleared foreign suspect

The case traces back to February 24, 2024, on Yamu Beach in Phuket’s Thalang district. Dr Thandao, 27, was sitting peacefully with a friend when Fehr, 46, stormed down from his rented luxury villa nearby. Without provocation, he kicked her hard in the back on public beach steps. The incident was caught clearly on video.

Despite this evidence, the Phuket Provincial Court acquitted Fehr in September 2024, citing a lack of clear evidence. The judges also downplayed the injury’s severity. This verdict sparked public outrage nationwide. Many believed the ruling showed foreigners and the wealthy escaping justice.

Nevertheless, the original court decision was cogent and detailed. The acquittal of Mr Fehr was understandable given glaring weaknesses in the initial prosecution. Fehr’s lawyers did their work well. Afterwards, the reworked case for the prosecution brought in a successful conviction at the Appeals Court.

Dr Thandao said, “I sat on the beach, quietly watching the moon. He came out of nowhere.” Fehr yelled accusations of trespassing at her and her friend during the attack. Yet local residents say the steps were public property, not Fehr’s private land. Somchai Na-Nakhon, a nearby resident, said, “It was a public path, always has been.” Later investigations confirmed the steps were illegally built and required removal.

Appeals court reversed acquittal and convicted Fehr who disappeared again before hearing the final judgement

After the initial acquittal, Mr Nipit stepped in pro bono to help Dr Thandao appeal. “I watched the video,” he said. “This was senseless violence. I couldn’t ignore it.”

In April 2025, the Court of Appeal Region 8 overturned the acquittal. The court found Fehr guilty under Section 391 of the Thai Criminal Code for intentional bodily harm. However, the court postponed the final sentence until May 23, 2025.

Fehr did not attend the sentencing. Indeed, he had already vanished. Police say he fled Thailand via Suvarnabhumi Airport long before the verdict was announced. An arrest warrant was issued after he missed the scheduled hearing on April 21.

“We are coordinating with Interpol to locate him,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Jakrapong Damsin. “He must face consequences for his actions.” Authorities also alerted border checkpoints nationwide to prevent his return.

Outrage grows as women’s rights groups and activists condemn leniency shown to violent foreigner

Meanwhile, Dr Thandao has received widespread public support. Women’s rights groups rallied behind her cause. “I just want justice,” she said. “No one should be afraid to sit on a beach.”

Public anger grew over foreigners abusing Thai land and legal loopholes. Activist Kanokwan Wichit criticised authorities for delays. “If this was a Thai suspect, he’d be in jail by now,” she said.

Fehr had previous run-ins with the law. On December 25, 2023, he blocked an ambulance in a road rage incident caught on video. He was fined but not detained. Many questioned why he escaped serious penalties.

He had run the Green Elephant Sanctuary Park in Tambon Choeng Thale. The sanctuary attracted tourists with high fees, claiming to support elephant welfare through a Thai foundation.

Elephant park under scrutiny after assault case reveals permit issues and possible illegal firearm links

However, officials investigated the foundation after the assault video surfaced. Some elephants lacked proper documentation. Investigators discovered many animals were hired temporarily. Concerns also arose about firearms linked to Fehr and the foundation.

Eventually, the elephant sanctuary charity tied to Fehr was forced to close in early 2025.

Fehr’s Thai wife told police he mistook Dr Thandao and her friend for thieves. She said their villa had been broken into weeks earlier. But Dr Thandao denied this, saying, “We had done nothing wrong. We were just two women on a beach.”

Police confirmed no theft reports matched the date of the attack. Fehr’s own video showed no signs of trespassing or threat. Instead, it captured him shouting obscenities and violently attacking a defenceless woman.

After charges were filed, Immigration Police cancelled Fehr’s visa and work permit. Despite this, he stayed at large in Thailand during the legal process.

Mr Nipit expressed cautious gratitude after the appeal victory. “I thank all parties — investigators, prosecutors, courts, and lawyers — who did their part,” he said. “We are not enemies. We just differ on facts and law.”

Justice Ministry vows changes as Fehr remains at large and the victim says her fight was for all women

Today, the beach remains peaceful but the community remembers. Protests followed the initial acquittal, with placards reading “Justice for Thai Women” and “Foreigners Must Obey Thai Law.” Some locals filed formal complaints demanding stricter control over foreign business activities.

Thailand’s Ministry of Justice announced plans to review cases involving foreign nationals. Spokesperson Apiradee Srithep said, “Every person must be equal before the law — citizen or not.”

Fehr moved to Thailand in 2015. He turned his elephant sanctuary idea into a lucrative business and a luxurious lifestyle. But it all unravelled with his violent outburst in February 2024.

Authorities urge anyone with information about Fehr’s whereabouts to contact Thai police or Interpol. Officials confirm they will arrest him on arrival if he returns.

Meanwhile, Dr Thandao waits patiently. “I don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” she said. “That’s why I fought.” Her quiet resistance sends a clear message: respect Thai law and people.

