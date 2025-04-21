Swiss man Uli Fehr faces arrest after failing to appear in Phuket court for verdict in assault appeal. Case, involving a Thai doctor and a viral video, has sparked outrage over foreign behaviour, illegal land use and tensions with local residents.

On Monday, Swiss national Uli Fehr failed to turn up at Phuket Provincial Court to hear a judgment. This was for an appeal against the dismissal of charges against him earlier in September by the lower court. Afterwards, the court issued a warrant for his arrest and adjourned the case until 9 a.m. on May 23rd. At that time, the latest judgment in the matter will be read. The case involving 46-year-old Mr. Fehr, or Mr. David, and 27-year-old Thai local doctor Dr. Thandao Chandam has, in effect, destroyed the Swiss man’s idyllic life in Thailand. In the meantime, the young doctor sees the case as a struggle for justice after she was assaulted by a foreign man on Yamu Beach in February last year. Indeed, the case has sparked wider concern about the growing number of foreigners and tourists in Phuket and their behaviour.

The warrant was issued on April 21st, 2025 when Mr. Fehr failed to present himself to hear the verdict in his appeal case before the Court of Appeal Region 8. The court then scheduled a new hearing date for May 23rd at 9:00 a.m.

Video handed to police by Fehr showed him kicking a doctor on Mach Bucha Day at night on public steps

Last year, a video of an incident was handed to police. It later went viral. Ironically the person who handed over the recording was the 46-year-old Mr Fehr himself.

In short, it showed an irate and disturbed Mr. Fehr raving and angry. In a dark, nighttime atmosphere, he appeared to kick a young female doctor. The incident, in particular, took place at Yamu Beach, northeast of Phuket City.

The victim, later identified as Dr. Thandao Chandam, or “Dr. Pai”, had been sitting quietly on the staircase outside a villa with a friend when she was approached and allegedly assaulted by Mr. Fehr.

This all happened on February 24th 2024, Macha Bucha Day, a Thai holy day.

Details in the dark video recorded at night presented the Swiss foreigner in a frightening and violent light. Furthermore, it later emerged that the woman he hit was a 27-year-old female doctor. Dr. Thandao Chandam, who was sitting on steps near the beach when she was assaulted.

After the incident, Mr. Fehr and his Thai wife claimed they had mistaken the two women for intruders, as there had been a previous break-in at the property. He insisted he had only stumbled on the stairs, inadvertently hitting the doctor in the process.

Fehr’s apology rejected as illegal public step sparked a further furore over villa access and beach land rights

Following the incident, Mr. Fehr attempted to apologise. Indeed, he claimed he mistook the two women for Chinese who had trespassed on his exclusive property earlier.

After that, attention focused on the ฿1 million per month rented villa where Mr. Fehr lived. Matters got worse for Mr. Fehr when it was discovered that the steps in question were on public land.

It was later confirmed that the steps were not part of the villa’s legal property. They had been constructed illegally. This revelation further fuelled public criticism and raised questions about land use and access to public beaches.

In the weeks after the incident, the issue caused public uproar. Indeed, there were even protests against Mr. Fehr. Angry locals protested against the exclusion of the public from ‘private’ beaches as well.

Assault case fuelled discontent over wealthy foreigners blocking locals from beaches and natural spaces

The incident became a focal point of wider frustration with foreign residents. In Phuket locals perceive them to be abusing their wealth and status. Especially to limit local access to natural spaces often with the connivance of corrupt officials. Protests called for accountability and even expulsion of foreign lawbreakers.

In turn, Mr. Fehr was charged with assault causing harm. At the same time, his business as a green elephant sanctuary was investigated by authorities. Fortunately, no fault was found with the sanctuary. This was a lucrative venture that generated significant money from tourist entry fees and donations from well-wishers.

Despite the investigation, Fehr continued to operate the Green Elephant Sanctuary Park, a popular tourist destination. However, concerns remained in the public domain about its financial dealings and legitimacy.

However, it was discovered that Mr. Fehr was operating a tourist resort and elephant sanctuary in parallel. Consequently, his foundation was ordered closed. Additionally, controversy arose later regarding whether the elephants at the facility were rented or purchased by the sanctuary itself.

Unclear ownership of elephants led to deeper scrutiny of Fehr’s sanctuary and its business operations

Ownership records for some of the elephants could not be verified during inspections. In turn, this cast doubt on the sanctuary’s transparency and about animal sourcing practices.

Unfortunately for Mr. Fehr, the bad news did not end there.

He had previously been involved in an altercation with an emergency vehicle while driving a new car. That was on Christmas Day 2023. In particular, he obstructed an ambulance driver and allegedly tried to impede it.

This earlier incident had already drawn police attention. Later, although it resulted in only minor penalties, it contributed to a growing negative public image. Basically, Mr. Fehr was seen to be disruptive and entitled.

This saw Mr. Fehr and the ambulance driver both fined and convicted at a police station conference in Phuket. There was also controversy when it was discovered that firearms were found licenced in the sanctuary’s name.

Immigration moves against Fehr followed political pressure and protests over court acquittal in Phuket

Certainly, last year, the issue also became political. Under public pressure, the Immigration Bureau moved to revoke the Swiss businessman’s visa and work permit. He was later allowed to stay on a visa to fight his case.

The Immigration Bureau stated that visa revocation proceedings had been paused pending final legal resolution. Senior officials indicated they would pursue removal proceedings after the trial’s conclusion. Later, the visa was revoked prompting Mr Fehr to appeal.

Nevertheless, Phuket was stunned in September when Mr. Fehr was acquitted by the Phuket Provincial Court on all charges. In a detailed judgment, the court found he could not have kicked the doctor. This aligned with Mr. Fehr’s assertion that he only ended up stubbing his toe.

The judgment drew fierce criticism from locals and online commenters. Indeed many of them believed the video evidence contradicted the verdict. At the same time, the court had also referred to the video.

Court acquittal based on step layout and medical doubts was strongly rejected by the doctor and her legal team

The court found that the doctor and her friend were sitting on the second step leading down to the beach. Therefore he could not have kicked her back. Previously, these steps were later ordered removed by local authorities as they were on public land.

In September, the Phuket court also queried the medical evidence submitted by Dr. Thandao. It found it lacking and not properly endorsed by a medical professional.

Dr. Thandao, backed by her legal team, insisted the injuries were genuine and substantial. Her team submitted additional documentation as part of the appeal.

Following this, the young medic, although disappointed, vowed to appeal. She was joined by former Democrat Party MP Mr. Niphit Inthasombat. The former politician and Dr. Thandao’s lawyers prepared a detailed appeal. It addressed the concerns listed by the court previously.

On Monday, April 21st, the Phuket Provincial Court of Appeal was to issue its ruling. Mr. Fehr was still supposed to be in Thailand on his continuing legal visa.

Arrest warrant issued after Fehr failed to attend hearing set to deliver verdict in high profile appeal

However, the 46-year-old failed to turn up at 9 am to hear the court’s judgment. Subsequently, the court issued a warrant for his arrest. In addition, it rescheduled a hearing for May 23rd at 9 am to read the judgment of the court.

At length, it can only be supposed that Mr. Fehr had an accident which delayed him or has left Thailand. Possibly for Switzerland or another country. Court officials confirmed they had received no prior notice or justification for his absence.

Mr. Niphit remained publicly vocal throughout the process. On April 21st, he posted on social media that the verdict reading was scheduled but that Mr. Fehr had failed to appear, prompting the court to issue a warrant. He also urged restraint in public commentary, citing ongoing legal procedures.

Previously, media in Switzerland have covered the plight of the Swiss man. They portrayed Mr. Fehr’s story as that of a conservationist and animal lover.

Swiss media depicted Fehr as a misunderstood conservationist while Phuket people reacted with anger

Swiss media coverage of the case has generally presented a sympathetic portrayal of Fehr. It has focused on his environmental work and framed the legal battles as cultural misunderstandings. Last year, it was reported that the Swiss embassy was considering making representations on his behalf.

However, public anger in Phuket is real. Certainly, it has been sparked by this case and increased reports of wrongdoing by foreigners. Consequently, over-tourism and the presence of long-stay Russian expats are now a heightened concern among the local community.

The incident contributed to a growing sentiment that some foreign residents do not respect local laws or culture. Undeniably, it is a belief amplified by several other cases involving foreign nationals.

Locals and leaders grow more vocal as foreign misconduct tests public patience and trust in authorities

In late March 2024, Thaneth Tantipiriyakij of the Phuket Business Association noted that the tolerance of local people was wearing thin.

He spoke after another high-profile incident where two New Zealand men beat up a policeman on duty. They were subsequently released from prison and sent home to New Zealand without a full explanation.

That incident occurred on March 16th, 2024.

In early April, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul called for action. He demanded Phuket officials to get tough with foreign lawbreakers. In addition, he particularly advised Mr. Fehr that an appeal against the revocation of his business visa would fail. The minister made it clear that the ultimate decision rested with him.

Mr. Anutin’s remarks were interpreted as a warning not only to Mr. Fehr but to other foreigners facing legal or administrative action. In short, it signaled a shift towards stricter enforcement.

