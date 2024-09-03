Swiss expat Urs Fehr acquitted in Phuket assault case. Local protests led to his business visa being revoked and his elephant foundation shut down. Despite the video evidence controversy, the court has ruled in his favour. His future in Thailand remains uncertain.

The Phuket Provincial Court on Tuesday handed down a judgement that effectively acquitted a 45-year-old Swiss national of a charge of assault. The case was brought by police following a complaint lodged by a female Phuket doctor. Dr. Thandao Chandam claimed she was assaulted by Mr. Fehr, also known as Mr. David, on Makha Bucha Day, February 24. The incident occurred on Phuket’s Yamu Beach, where Mr. Fehr lives in a luxurious residence.

However, Mr. Fehr, known in Thailand as Mr. David, has always claimed his innocence. Fehr insisted he did not make physical contact with one of two young women he verbally attacked that night. He was accused and charged with kicking Dr. Thandao Chandam in the back.

The night of the incident was Makha Bucha Day, and Dr. Thandao had been watching the full moon with her friend. Both were sitting on steps at the bottom of Mr. Fehr’s property.

Subsequently, the steps had to be demolished after local officials deemed them to be on public property.

Local protests erupted following allegations against Urs Fehr. They led to his business visa being cancelled

The case caused local protests on Yamu Beach near Mr. Fehr’s seaside residence in Phuket last February. It also became a national news story, with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul publicly intervening to ensure Mr. Fehr lost his business visa.

Ultimately, his visa was cancelled after he was fined for a dangerous driving offence in December 2023. In short, that incident involved an altercation with an emergency services driver.

Furthermore, Mr. Fehr’s elephant foundation licence was cancelled by authorities. In the meantime, he has been living in Thailand on a short-term and restrictive visa in order to fight his legal case.

In his defence, Mr. Fehr claimed that he thought he was dealing with Chinese trespassers. Furthermore, he claimed to have stubbed his toe, insisting that he did not make physical contact with Dr. Thandao’s back as alleged.

Unclear video evidence sparked controversy. Fehr claimed a stubbed toe and insisted on his innocence

The video clip of the incident was unclear, although it did record some sort of thump. Nevertheless, Fehr later produced images of his stubbed toe to support his defence.

The case sparked national outrage. Indeed, it even sparked concerns among Swiss officials that the European man was the victim of a media frenzy—in short, a hate campaign.

Urs Fehr withdrew from the elephant sanctuary business due to his legal battle and business visa being revoked

Meanwhile, Mr. Fehr withdrew from his elephant sanctuary business, where he is still a shareholder. At the same time, he had his firearm licence withdrawn alongside a rifle licence issued in the name of his foundation for elephants.

On Tuesday, there was no comment from Dr. Thandao. In recent weeks, she had suggested that she was looking forward to Mr. Fehr being punished for his actions on February 24.

Nonetheless, her father, Kasem Chandam, confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that the court had issued a judgement in Mr. Fehr’s favour. He further confirmed that his daughter was upset by the ruling.

Afterwards, it remains to be seen what Mr Fehr’s visa status in Thailand will be.

