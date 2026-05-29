Pirate TV streaming legal and illegal content smashed in Chiang Mai by cross border police operation

Thailand–Malaysia smash MYIPTV4K piracy ring in cross-border raid. Chiang Mai and Selangor busts saw police seize devices, identify cash trails and data in an INTERPOL-linked probe. The suspects deny charges as investigators expose an alleged streaming network spanning Southeast Asia.

Thai and Malaysian authorities have launched a cross-border crackdown on the MYIPTV4K piracy network, accused of illegally distributing films, sports, and entertainment across Southeast Asia. The operation spanned Chiang Mai and Selangor, with INTERPOL-linked coordination and multiple international agencies involved. Arrests in Thailand and simultaneous raids in Malaysia uncovered extensive financial and digital evidence tied to alleged commercial copyright infringement. A Thai suspect and a Malaysian couple of company directors have denied all charges as investigators trace the network’s structure, transactions, and cross-border streaming operations.

Thai and Malaysian authorities launched a coordinated cross-border operation against the MYIPTV4K piracy network. The operation targeted the illegal distribution of films and entertainment content.

It spanned Chiang Mai in Thailand and Selangor in Malaysia. Meanwhile, international agencies supported intelligence sharing and digital evidence analysis.

On May 28, 2026, Thai police initiated arrests in Chiang Mai Province. The order came from Pol. Lt. Gen. Nattasak Chaowanasai of the Crime Suppression Division. Subsequently, Pol. Maj. Gen. Tatsaphum Charupraj of the Economic Crime Suppression Division led execution efforts. Additionally, Division 1 officers joined the coordinated operation.

Thai and Malaysian officials and rights holders join a raid arresting Mr. Akkharawat on piracy charges

In addition, officials from the Department of Intellectual Property participated in the case. Representatives of Warner Bros. Entertainment also assisted enforcement. Therefore, the case combined law enforcement and copyright holders.

Authorities arrested Mr. Akkarawat in Mae Hia Subdistrict, Mueang District, Chiang Mai. He was charged with commercial copyright infringement. The charges included reproduction, modification, and distribution of films without permission. Subsequently, he was taken into custody for interrogation.

Following the arrest, officers expanded the investigation to a company in Suthep Subdistrict. They conducted a search at the premises in Chiang Mai. As a result, investigators seized extensive documentary and digital evidence.

The seized materials included 19 pages of accounting records. Additionally, officers collected four pages of payment receipts. Furthermore, 22 pages of email correspondence were recovered. In addition, investigators seized a photocopy of a credit card.

Seized devices and international agency coordination led to an Interpol-linked warrant approval

Moreover, digital devices were confiscated during the search. These included three mobile phones. They also included one laptop computer. A desktop computer was also taken for forensic analysis.

Following this, Thai authorities linked the case to international coordination efforts. Investigators attended the “Awan Merah” meeting in Singapore. The meeting took place at the INTERPOL Global Complex for Innovation (IGCI). Subsequently, the case moved under the framework of INTERPOL’s Stop Online Piracy initiative.

In addition, the operation involved multiple international agencies. These included the Royal Malaysian Police. They also included the Korea National Police Agency and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Furthermore, the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations supported coordination.

Therefore, investigators analysed digital financial transactions across jurisdictions. They also reviewed communication logs and platform data. Subsequently, evidence was compiled for judicial approval. As a result, the Chiang Mai Provincial Court issued a search warrant.

Simultaneous Thai and Malaysian raids follow warrant approval with arrest and prior record noted

Following warrant approval, Thai and Malaysian agencies executed simultaneous operations. Meanwhile, coordinated raids targeted multiple linked locations. Consequently, enforcement actions were carried out across both countries.

In Thailand, officers executed the warrant in Chiang Mai. They detained Mr. Akkarawat during the operation. Additionally, investigators collected further evidence from company premises. Subsequently, all seized materials were transferred for legal proceedings.

During questioning, Mr. Akkarawat denied all charges. However, investigators confirmed he had a prior copyright arrest in 2018. Therefore, authorities included previous records in their background assessment.

Meanwhile, Malaysian police conducted simultaneous raids in Selangor state. They searched three separate locations. As a result, multiple digital devices were seized during the operation.

Malaysian raids seize devices linking the director’s company to IPTV access sales and cash flow.

The seized items included computers, laptops, and mobile phones. Authorities stated these devices were linked to platform management. Subsequently, forensic analysis of the equipment was initiated.

Following the raids, Malaysian authorities charged two individuals. They were identified as Leong Chin Wang and Hoo Sheau Lew. The suspects were a married couple. Additionally, both served as company directors.

Their company operated in web design and graphic design services. It also provided automation and security systems. Furthermore, it dealt in electrical and electronic products. However, investigators linked it to IPTV access distribution.

The couple pleaded not guilty to all charges. They were accused of selling access to MYIPTV4K services. The sales allegedly occurred through accounts on “Unimax Pro”. Meanwhile, prosecution processes continued in Malaysia.

Earlier searches and tracing exposed Myiptv4k’s grey market IPTV network across Southeast Asia

Earlier investigations also contributed to the case. A related search took place in February in Suthep Subdistrict. Officers then found computers and mobile phones. Additionally, they recovered cloud computing payment records.

Therefore, investigators expanded the analysis of financial transactions. They also reviewed email communications and subscription data. Subsequently, they identified links between digital infrastructure and payment flows.

The MYIPTV4K service was described as a grey-market IPTV platform. It targeted users in Malaysia, Singapore, and Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, distribution occurred through third-party sellers online.

Additionally, listings appeared on Lazada Malaysia and Lazada Singapore. Some sellers operated locally in Malaysia. Others reportedly shipped from China.

Furthermore, the service required an Android box or application. Some content was described as legally available. However, complaints focused on films, premium sports, and entertainment programming.

Subsequently, authorities described the platform’s commercial structure. It operated through subscription-based access models. Additionally, it involved short-term access sales mechanisms.

Authorities stress the enforcement impact as broader media and crime news cover the breakthrough case

Meanwhile, Pol. Lt. Gen. Nattasak Chaowanasai commented on the operation. He stated that enforcement targeted copyright infringement networks. He also referenced fraudulent subscription practices.

Additionally, he noted that intellectual property violations affected industry revenue. He further stated they reduced incentives for content production. Moreover, he highlighted broader trade and investment impacts.

Therefore, Thai and Malaysian authorities continued coordinated legal proceedings. Meanwhile, investigators maintained cross-border cooperation channels. Additionally, digital forensic analysis remained ongoing.

Subsequently, authorities confirmed the case remains active. They continue tracing financial and digital evidence. Meanwhile, enforcement agencies maintain international coordination on related piracy networks.

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