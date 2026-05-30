Four Chinese fugitives accused of an 87 million baht Wuhan compensation fraud were arrested in Thailand after allegedly hiding on retirement visas. Police raided a luxury Chon Buri safe house and seized a fourth suspect at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Four Chinese nationals accused of an 87 million baht compensation fraud in Wuhan have been arrested in Thailand after a cross-border manhunt led investigators to a luxury Chon Buri safe house and a fourth suspect at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Authorities say the group fled China and hid in the kingdom on retirement visas while evading warrants for fraud and document forgery. The investigation uncovered allegations of forged records, proxy bank accounts and fraudulent land expropriation claims worth more than 18 million yuan. All four are now in Thai custody awaiting extradition, ending an international hunt that stretched from Wuhan to Thailand.

Four Chinese nationals wanted in a major fraud case in Wuhan have been arrested in Thailand after investigators tracked them to Chon Buri and Samut Prakan. The suspects are accused of helping obtain more than 18 million yuan in fraudulent compensation payments, equivalent to nearly 87 million baht.

Thai authorities said the group had fled China and was living in Thailand on retirement visas. However, their movements were eventually traced through a joint investigation involving Thai and Chinese law enforcement agencies.

The operation was carried out by officers from the Special Service Division (SSD) and the Immigration Bureau. Three suspects were arrested during a raid on a luxury residence in Tambon Huai Yai in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Fourth suspect seized at airport as Wuhan fraud suspects face Thai detention and China warrants issued

Meanwhile, a fourth suspect was detained at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan. Authorities identified the suspects only as Mr Chen, 55, Mr Yuan, 54, Mr Fei, 51, and Ms Luo, 54. All four were arrested under the Immigration Act.

Furthermore, officials classified them as individuals posing a threat to society, public safety or national security.

The arrests followed a request relayed through the Lancang-Mekong Law Enforcement Cooperation Centre. Thai authorities were asked to locate and apprehend the four suspects.

At the same time, arrest warrants had already been issued by the Wuhan Public Security Bureau. The suspects are wanted on charges of document forgery and fraud.

Consequently, Thai investigators launched efforts to establish whether the group had entered and remained in the country.

Investigators detail forged documents and proxy accounts in alleged Wuhan compensation scam case

According to investigators, the case centres on demolition and land expropriation projects in Wuhan. The suspects were allegedly linked to a contractor involved in demolition and landscape rehabilitation work.

Authorities said the group falsified documents and records connected to compensation claims. As a result, compensation payments were allegedly obtained from Wuhan New City Land Management Co.

Investigators said the scheme was designed to exploit payments intended for demolition and land acquisition projects. Moreover, the suspects allegedly used the names of other individuals to support the fraudulent claims.

Authorities said the group also relied on bank accounts belonging to other people. Consequently, payments were allegedly routed through accounts not directly linked to the suspects.

Investigators believe this method helped conceal the movement of funds. The alleged fraud caused losses exceeding 18 million yuan.

In Thai currency, the estimated damage was nearly 87 million baht. Furthermore, investigators said the scheme relied on forged records at multiple stages of the compensation process.

Retirement visas and luxury safe houses emerged as investigators tracked fugitives in Thailand

After the alleged fraud came to light, investigators discovered the suspects had left China. They subsequently travelled to Thailand, where they allegedly attempted to avoid detection.

Authorities later found that all four were living in the country on retirement visas.

However, information received through international law enforcement channels gradually narrowed the search. Investigators then began tracing the group’s movements and contacts inside Thailand.

The inquiry eventually focused on a residential estate in Tambon Huai Yai. There, investigators identified a luxury house believed to be the group’s primary safe house.

Surveillance and evidence-gathering efforts continued for some time.

Afterwards, officers sought judicial approval for a search operation. A search warrant was subsequently obtained from the Pattaya Provincial Court.

Investigators then moved to execute the operation.

Three men held in Chon Buri raid as airport arrest completes coordinated cross-border operation

The raid resulted in the arrests of Mr Chen, Mr Yuan and Mr Fei at the residence. Officers entered the property and took the three men into custody.

Meanwhile, Ms Luo was located separately and arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Authorities did not release further details about her movements before the arrest. Nevertheless, officials confirmed that all four suspects were successfully apprehended during the operation.

The investigation was ordered by senior officers from the Central Investigation Bureau and the SSD. Pol Lt Gen Natthasak Chaowanasai, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, directed the operation.

In addition, Pol Maj Gen Theerachart Theerachartdamrong, commander of the SSD, oversaw the investigation.

Their agencies coordinated efforts after receiving the request for assistance concerning the Wuhan suspects.

Suspects await extradition to China after arrests end international hunt over compensation fraud

Following the arrests, all four suspects were transferred to the Immigration Bureau’s detention facility.

There, they are being held pending extradition proceedings to China. The suspects remain wanted under warrants issued by the Wuhan Public Security Bureau.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities continue to pursue the case involving the alleged compensation fraud.

The arrests brought to a close a cross-border search that stretched from Wuhan to Thailand. Investigators allege the group manipulated compensation mechanisms tied to demolition and land expropriation projects.

They further allege that forged documents formed the foundation of the scheme. Moreover, the use of third-party identities and bank accounts allegedly helped channel the disputed payments.

For now, the four suspects remain in Thai custody while extradition proceedings move forward.

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