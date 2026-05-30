LINE message stirs another political and electoral controversy. The ‘Blue Regime’ is again spotlighted

Lawyer pushes Constitutional Court bid to annul the February 8 vote over leaked Line chats alleging Blue Party influence, illegal ballot claims and political interference. Top officials deny wrongdoing while Prime Minister Anutin orders a review.

A leaked Line chat scandal has sparked legal pressure to overturn Thailand’s February 8 General Election, with lawyer Pattarapong Supaksorn urging the Constitutional Court to consider annulment over alleged political interference and disputed ballot integrity. The messages, linked to the “Blue Party,” are denied by senior officials, while the Department of Provincial Administration insists no wrongdoing has been proven. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered a review but denies prior knowledge or involvement. The People’s Party has demanded forensic analysis. The dispute is tied to claims of a political transfer in Phuket, further escalating tensions. With no verified authentication, the case remains suspended between potentially explosive allegations and unresolved evidence, amid ongoing claims of a wider “blue regime” influence over the election process.

A well-known lawyer has called for leaked Line chat messages to be submitted to the Constitutional Court. He also suggested it could lead to the annulment of the February 8 General Election. Lawyer Pattarapong Supaksorn, also known as “Lawyer Aun,” is a well-known political activist in Thailand.

Mr. Pattarapong asked the court to consider cancelling the nationwide poll. He said the chats should be treated as evidence of alleged political interference during the election period.

In addition, Pattarapong linked the submission to broader election integrity concerns. He also referenced allegations involving barcode-marked ballots. According to him, such markings could affect voting secrecy. Moreover, he argued they could allow ballots to be traced. He said this created potential risks in ballot administration. He urged the court to review the full evidentiary package. The election resulted in the Bhumjaithai Party forming the government.

Leaked Line chats referencing Help Nam Ngern and alleged Blue Party links under official scrutiny

Meanwhile, the leaked communications reportedly include Line messages referencing “Help Nam Ngern.” The phrase is described as linked to the Blue Party during the election campaign. In addition, the messages allegedly contain instructions issued during the same period. However, no court or authority has verified their authenticity. The content remains under review by relevant parties.

Furthermore, the controversy involves Mr. Narucha Khosasilai, Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration. He is named in connection with the alleged chat logs. However, Mr. Narucha has denied authoring the messages. He has also rejected any political intent in related claims. The Department of Provincial Administration has not issued any finding confirming the attribution.

On Saturday, Mr. Narucha stated he was not aware of the message. He said it was not authored by him. Moreover, he suggested that others may have accessed chat groups using his identity. In addition, he said his Line account may be used across multiple devices. He also noted that his account had public access settings. These factors, he said, could explain unauthorised activity.

At the same time, the leaked chat reportedly involves Mr. Roongruang Thimabut, Deputy Governor of Phuket. The messages allegedly include the phrase “Help me with the money” during the election campaign. In addition, parts of the chat are interpreted as political instructions. However, the communications have not been independently verified. No forensic confirmation has been released.

Dispute over Phuket deputy governor transfer deepens as Narucha denies political motivation claims

Meanwhile, Mr. Roongruang has claimed he was unfairly transferred from his post. He said the transfer followed his refusal to support politically motivated actions. In contrast, Mr. Narucha has denied any political motivation behind administrative decisions.

He has also rejected claims that officials were removed for political reasons. Both sides maintain conflicting accounts of the transfer.

Additionally, Mr. Narucha stated that four district chiefs were temporarily reassigned. He said the transfers were pending fact-finding inquiries. Moreover, he confirmed that the officials were informed of the process. However, he noted that only the Phuket deputy governor publicly objected. The other reassigned officials did not raise public disputes.

At the same time, the Department of Provincial Administration issued a formal statement. It defended its administrative procedures and compliance with election law. It also stressed adherence to political neutrality requirements. Furthermore, it said several elements of the leaked chats remain unverified. It warned that identities and timing may have been misinterpreted or distorted.

Government insists neutrality as post-election scrutiny grows over transfers and internal investigation claims

Moreover, the department suggested the allegations may be politically motivated. It pointed out that the claims surfaced after the election period. In addition, it said internal investigations were already ongoing in Phuket. However, it did not provide further details of those inquiries. It maintained that administrative processes followed established procedures.

On Friday, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul addressed the issue. The PM spoke at the Royal Thai Police Headquarters at 2:25 PM on May 29, 2026. In particular, he said he had seen Mr. Narucha’s statement. He also said he would review the details before taking action. His comments came shortly after returning from Phetchaburi by helicopter.

Furthermore, Mr. Anutin stated that an inquiry committee would be formed if wrongdoing was found. He said any investigation would depend on verified facts. However, he confirmed he had no involvement in assisting Mr. Narucha. He also denied any prior knowledge of the alleged communications. His remarks emphasised review before conclusion.

Anutin rejects internal conflict claims as inquiry looks at verified facts and alleged Blue Party messaging

When asked about internal tensions, Mr. Anutin rejected suggestions of conflict. He said the matter would not escalate within the Ministry of Interior. Instead, he said attention should remain on the Minister of Interior. He added that there was no need to involve other officials. His position dismissed wider institutional impact.

In addition, Mr. Anutin reiterated that he would examine all available materials. He said decisions would be made only after reviewing evidence. Moreover, he stressed that any inquiry must be based on verified information. He also said no conclusions had been reached at this stage. His comments left the matter open pending review.

Separately, Mr. Anutin referred to allegations involving instructions to “help the Blue Party.” He said he had seen reports of exchanges between officials. However, he declined to draw conclusions at this stage. Instead, he said the matter required detailed examination. His remarks indicated a preliminary assessment only.

Political and legal pressure expands as forensic demands grow amid disputed chats and competing explanations

Afterwards, political reactions expanded beyond the executive branch. Mr. Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, Deputy Leader of the People’s Party, called for forensic analysis. He requested technical verification of the chat records. He said experts should determine authenticity and origin. However, he did not speculate on legal consequences. His focus remained on digital verification.

At the same time, Mr. Narucha has denied all allegations. He said claims of political instructions were false. He also said the accusations arose amid internal investigations in Phuket. These investigations reportedly involve corruption and money-laundering cases. He rejected any suggestion of a retaliatory motive.

Furthermore, he denied that officials were transferred for political reasons. He said four district chiefs were reassigned temporarily. He confirmed they were under fact-finding procedures. However, he said only the Phuket deputy governor publicly objected. He maintained that administrative protocol was followed.

Dispute over Phuket transfers as Narucha denies political motive while Roongruang rejects move claims

Meanwhile, the dispute involving Mr. Roongruang Thimabut remains central. He has maintained that his transfer was unfair. He also claimed it resulted from a refusal to comply with political instructions. However, authorities have not issued a final determination. The matter remains under administrative and public scrutiny.

In addition, the leaked messages continue circulating in political discourse. However, no court has verified their authenticity. No formal ruling has been issued regarding their content. The evidentiary status remains unresolved across institutions.

Importantly, the Department of Provincial Administration has reaffirmed compliance with election law. It said it adheres strictly to political neutrality principles. It also stated that some leaked material may be incomplete or distorted. Moreover, it said context and timing remain uncertain. It reiterated cooperation with any investigation.

Finally, the Constitutional Court has not commented on the submission. The case remains under review of submitted documents. No proceedings or rulings have been announced. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anutin insists that any action will depend on verified facts.

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