Koh Samui’s bloody taxi war deepened Thursday as police linked eight suspects to the murder of driver Sikharin Phromcharoen. One man is in custody, and eight more arrest warrants are pending while fears over a powerful island transport network continue to grow.

Thailand’s taxi wars erupted into national focus on Thursday as senior police denied mafia control on Koh Samui while widening a murder investigation into the brutal killing of taxi driver Sikharin Phromcharoen. Eight suspects are now linked to last Sunday’s attack, one man is already in custody, while police are pursuing eight more arrest warrants following a high-level briefing at Royal Thai Police Headquarters in Bangkok. The case, centred on fierce disputes over tourist passenger pickups, has intensified scrutiny of powerful transport networks operating across southern tourist hubs, while witness protection measures have now been activated after the 31-year-old father was reportedly beaten and shot six times on the island.

Senior Royal Thai Police officers on Thursday denied the existence of a taxi mafia on Koh Samui. However, investigators confirmed major progress in the murder investigation surrounding Mr. Sikharin, a local taxi driver, on Sunday, May 24.

Police said eight suspects were now linked to the fatal attack in Bo Phut subdistrict, Surat Thani province. So far, courts have approved three arrest warrants. Meanwhile, investigators are preparing five more warrants connected to the case.

One suspect, identified as Mr Jatuphol, is already in custody at Bo Phut Police Station after surrendering on Wednesday.

Police deny Koh Samui taxi mafia claims as investigators seek five more suspects in killings

The developments were announced during a high-level briefing at Royal Thai Police Headquarters in Bangkok. The meeting was led by Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, Deputy Inspector General and police spokesperson.

Also attending were Pol Maj Gen Saranyu Chamnanrat, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 8, Pol Maj Gen Suwat Suksi, Commander of Surat Thani Provincial Police, Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepo, Deputy Police Spokesperson, and Pol Col Kanchawit Phothiprasit, Superintendent of Bo Phut Police Station. Furthermore, investigators and other senior officers joined the session as evidence collection continued.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong said investigators had made significant progress since the May 24 killing. Furthermore, he confirmed that evidence now linked eight individuals to the attack. Three arrest warrants have already been issued.

Meanwhile, police are seeking court approval for five additional suspects. According to police, investigators continue gathering forensic evidence and witness testimony. Consequently, authorities expect further developments in the coming days.

Senior officers outline expanding evidence and new arrest warrants in Koh Samui taxi murders

Mr Jatuphol denied involvement in the beating and shooting. However, he admitted to knocking on the victim’s car window before violence erupted. Police have not disclosed his full statement or explained his precise role in the attack.

Nevertheless, investigators confirmed that multiple suspects directly participated in the confrontation. Authorities have also withheld details regarding the firearms allegedly used during the shooting.

The victim, 31-year-old Sikharin Phromcharoen, worked in Koh Samui’s taxi trade and was widely known on the island. According to residents, he regularly provided free transport for vulnerable people.

For instance, he often drove pregnant women, elderly residents and disabled passengers without charge. In addition, he reportedly helped poor families who lacked transport options. Consequently, news of his killing spread rapidly across the island community.

Suspect denies shooting role as island mourns volunteer taxi driver killed in violent attack

Police said the attack followed a dispute linked to local taxi operations on Koh Samui. Investigators believe the conflict centred on passenger pickup territory. Reports indicated that Sikharin had travelled to collect a foreign tourist late on May 23.

However, a group of men allegedly intercepted his vehicle before he reached his destination. According to reports, the suspects blocked the road and surrounded his car. Afterwards, Sikharin was beaten during the confrontation before being shot multiple times.

Reports stated that the victim suffered six gunshot wounds during the attack. He was later transported to hospital but died during the early hours of May 24. Authorities have not publicly reconstructed the exact sequence of events before the shooting. Likewise, police have not released details regarding the weapons involved. Nevertheless, investigators confirmed the attack involved several individuals acting together.

At Thursday’s briefing, Pol Lt Gen Trairong strongly rejected claims that organised mafia networks operated on Koh Samui. Instead, he insisted police would pursue the case fairly and decisively under the law.

Police say deadly Koh Samui shooting followed escalating dispute over tourist pickup territory

He also said the Royal Thai Police would not tolerate influential groups causing trouble for the public. Furthermore, he stressed that all offenders would face prosecution regardless of status or local influence. Police said the investigation would continue without interference.

At the same time, the killing has intensified scrutiny of informal transport groups operating in tourism centres across southern Thailand. Similar disputes have repeatedly emerged around taxi operations in Phuket and Hua Hin.

In particular, tensions have often involved ride-hailing drivers entering restricted pickup areas controlled by local operators. Typically, those areas include airports, hotels, piers and major beach access points. Consequently, territorial disputes within the transport trade have become a recurring issue in tourist provinces.

Local transport groups are widely believed to divide tourist zones into operating sectors or “queues.” Drivers operating outside those boundaries have frequently faced confrontation. In some cases, vehicles were allegedly blocked or surrounded before passengers were collected.

Authorities warn influential groups face prosecution as taxi tensions spread across tourist hubs

Moreover, disputes involving app-based transport services have increasingly surfaced in major tourist destinations. Although police top brass deny that organised mafia structures exist, concerns surrounding local transport influence networks remain widespread.

The victim’s family has also raised fears regarding safety after the killing. Following the attack, Sikharin’s wife, Onchuma, said the family no longer felt secure on Koh Samui. The couple had recently welcomed their first child. At the time of the shooting, the baby was only one month old. Consequently, police moved quickly to strengthen witness protection measures connected to the case.

On Thursday afternoon, Surat Thani Provincial Police held discussions with the Department of Rights and Liberties Protection. The meeting focused on protections available under the Witness Protection Act in criminal cases.

Witness protection measures intensified as victim’s family raises fears after fatal Samui shooting

According to police, witness safety remains a top operational priority. Pol Lt Gen Trairong said authorities would provide maximum protection for witnesses cooperating with investigators. Furthermore, he stressed that the investigation would proceed strictly according to the law.

Police said evidence collection remains ongoing as investigators pursue the remaining suspects. Meanwhile, Provincial Police Region 8 continues seeking approval for additional arrest warrants.

Authorities have not disclosed whether remaining suspects are still on Koh Samui or elsewhere in Thailand. Likewise, police have not confirmed whether any suspects fled the province after the attack. However, officers described the investigation as active, fast-moving and highly coordinated.

Taxi disputes and ride-hailing tensions have again been exposed across Thailand’s tourist hubs

The killing has also renewed attention on long-running transport disputes across Thailand’s tourism industry. For years, conflicts have surfaced between traditional taxi operators and app-based drivers. In Phuket, disputes have frequently centred on airport and pier access. Historically, only approved transport operators could collect passengers from certain locations.

However, transport rules in Phuket have gradually changed in recent years. Since late 2023, app-based services have gained limited access to designated pickup areas at Phuket airport. Even so, disputes involving local taxi operators continue to emerge periodically across major tourism provinces.

On Koh Samui, police insist the investigation will proceed decisively and without favour. Nevertheless, public attention remains fixed on the island’s transport networks and the deadly violence surrounding the killing of Sikharin Phromcharoen, a father and husband.

Further reading:

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