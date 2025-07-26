Drunk French man dies as Police guest on Koh Phi Phi on station's sofa after becoming paralytic at bar

Drunk French tourist dies on Koh Phi Phi after police let him sleep on station sofa when the hospital declined to admit him. Officers found him unresponsive the next morning after he was left overnight due to a lack of ID and inability to locate his accommodation.

A drunken French tourist was hauled from a Koh Phi Phi bar Thursday night — and ended up dead hours later on a police station sofa. The 55-year-old man had been taken to a nearby hospital, but medics ruled he was just drunk and told police to remove him. With no ID and no way to confirm his hotel, officers let him sleep it off at the station. By morning, he was dead. An officer found him unresponsive and not breathing during a routine check.

A 55-year-old French tourist was found dead early Friday morning at Phi Phi Police Station in Krabi Province. The man, identified only as Mr. David, was discovered lifeless on a sofa outside the front area of the station.

The incident occurred after David had reportedly consumed a large quantity of alcohol near Slinky Beach late on Thursday, July 24. Witnesses say he had been drinking heavily in the bustling nightlife area, which is known for beach parties and open-air bars.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers on patrol noticed David lying near the beach. He was visibly intoxicated and barely conscious. According to police reports, the man was unable to stand or respond to basic questions.

Police bring tourist to hospital but he is rejected as just drunk and returned to station for overnight stay

Consequently, officers decided to take him to World Med Hospital on Slinky Soi for a medical check. At the clinic, however, medical staff found no urgent signs requiring hospitalisation. Therefore, they advised police to return him to his accommodation once he sobered up.

However, the tourist’s condition did not improve. Despite repeated efforts, David remained unresponsive. Officers could not identify or locate his accommodation due to a lack of personal documents or clear answers.

As a result, police brought him to the station at approximately 10:00 p.m. They allowed him to rest on a sofa in the front seating area. At the time, he was breathing normally but still unconscious.

Throughout the night, police checked on him periodically. Yet there were no signs of distress or medical emergency. They believed he simply needed time to recover from excessive alcohol consumption.

Tourist found dead next morning on sofa, where officers believed he was safely sleeping off intoxication

Tragically, at around 5:50 a.m. on July 25, Deputy Inspector Lieutenant Aphilak Suwanlikit went to wake David. He intended to ask if the tourist was ready to return to his lodging. Instead, he found that the man was no longer breathing.

Immediately, emergency services were notified. Officers also informed senior commanding officials and called medical staff to the scene. The body was then transported to Phi Phi Hospital for a preliminary examination.

Although no external injuries were found, officials are still awaiting full autopsy results. According to investigators, there were no initial signs of foul play. Nevertheless, police say they are treating the case seriously and transparently.

In addition, the French Embassy has been contacted. Officials are working to notify David’s relatives in France and arrange the repatriation of his remains.

Death highlights risks of alcohol tourism and triggers scrutiny of handling by police and medical staff

The case has sparked renewed discussion over tourist safety and alcohol misuse on Thai islands. Koh Phi Phi is a popular destination, attracting thousands of backpackers and holidaymakers every month. However, its reputation for wild nightlife has also led to concerns about health and public safety.

For example, incidents involving intoxicated tourists have become more common in recent years. While most cases are minor, some result in hospitalisation or worse. This death, however, marks the first alcohol-related tourist fatality on Phi Phi in 2025.

Despite this, police maintain that they acted responsibly and followed standard procedures. They argue that the tourist appeared stable and that the sofa at the station was a safe place for him to rest.

Even so, some have questioned whether more could have been done. For instance, should he have been monitored more closely or kept under medical observation overnight?

A local medical source defended the police, speaking on condition of anonymity. He said David showed no urgent symptoms. Certainly, officers had shown care and concern, which is a hallmark of police on the island. “He was intoxicated, yes, but not in distress. It was recommended that they wait until he sobered up,” the source said.

Officials promise a case review and hint at protocol changes for handling drunk tourists in the future

Local tourism officials expressed their condolences to the man’s family. They also stated that the case would be reviewed carefully. If necessary, new guidelines may be introduced for handling intoxicated visitors.

Moreover, the Tourist Police Bureau in Bangkok has been informed. It is expected to examine whether any national-level protocols should be updated or reinforced.

As Thailand’s tourism industry continues to recover, safety remains a top concern. According to a 2024 report by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, alcohol-related emergencies were the third most common cause of tourist medical issues. Areas like Krabi, Phuket, and Koh Phangan were listed as hotspots.

Authorities urge tourists to drink responsibly and avoid being left alone while dangerously intoxicated

Therefore, officials are urging visitors to drink responsibly and look after one another. “We want tourists to have fun, but also to stay safe,” a Tourism Authority spokesperson said. “Know your limits. Don’t drink alone. And if a friend is too drunk, don’t leave them unattended.”

At present, David’s death remains under investigation. Police say a more detailed medical report will be released in the coming days. Until then, no final conclusions will be made.

For now, the sofa at Phi Phi Police Station sits empty, a stark reminder of a night that ended in tragedy.

