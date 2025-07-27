Trump-brokered ceasefire shattered after 3 hours as Cambodia fires on the Thai border. Deputy Defence Minister Nattapol slams false promises, warns of rising threats, and vows Thailand will defend sovereignty while sticking to law, democracy and peace.

A ceasefire brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump late Saturday night, Bangkok time, barely lasted. It held for just three hours before Cambodian forces launched a fresh barrage at 2 a.m. along the Thai-Cambodian border. Rocket attacks hit civilian areas, but luckily, all had been evacuated beforehand. On Sunday, National Security Council chief and Deputy Defence Minister Nattapol Nakpanit addressed the media. He stressed that Thailand’s government follows a strict process. Still, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai agreed in principle to the ceasefire out of respect for Trump. Nattapol made it clear: Thailand wants peace, but it won’t tolerate lies or empty promises. It demands sincerity — anything less is unacceptable.

On Sunday morning, General Nattapol Nakpanit, Deputy Minister of Defence and Director of the Centre for Border Situation Administration (CBSA), delivered a decisive statement to the media. The briefing took place ahead of a high-level meeting at the National Security Council (NSC). His remarks followed the early morning renewal of hostilities between Thailand and Cambodia.

The statement came after U.S. President Donald Trump personally called Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. This was Saturday night in Bangkok. Trump requested that Thailand agree to a ceasefire. In principle, Phumtham agreed. However, Thai leaders made it clear that any decision must follow legal and democratic processes.

General Nattapol confirmed that a temporary ceasefire was observed from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. on July 27. However, after 2 a.m., Cambodian forces resumed their attacks. As a result, fighting erupted across the Thai-Cambodian border. These attacks affected at least seven Thai provinces.

General Nattapol outlines ceasefire breach and renewed border fighting affecting multiple Thai provinces

Importantly, General Nattapol emphasised that the ceasefire breach happened only hours after Cambodia’s conversation with President Trump. “He agreed to stop. But just three hours later, he fired again,” Nattapol said. “This raises serious doubts.”

Moreover, the general accused Cambodia of targeting civilians. “Three shells fell in populated areas,” he confirmed. “Thankfully, the Interior Ministry evacuated civilians earlier. No casualties were reported.” This, he said, prevented potential disaster.

According to Nattapol, the renewed shelling exposed Cambodia’s lack of sincerity. “This is the second time they attacked first,” he said. “The first involved planting landmines. Now, they are shelling border towns.”

Meanwhile, Thailand continues to hold its position. “We have one clear policy—protect our sovereignty,” said Nattapol. “But we will do so lawfully and with public support.”

Unlike Cambodia, Thailand is not run by two or three people, he stressed. “They can say yes or no immediately,” he added. “But we cannot. Our system is democratic.”

Crucially, Thailand’s actions must go through official channels. “We listen to our people,” he said. “Decisions must involve discussion, negotiation and proper government process.”

General Nattapol stresses Thailand’s democratic decision process and legal approach amid border conflict

This was also the case during the call with President Trump. Nattapol, along with the Foreign Minister, the Prime Minister’s Secretary-General and the NSC Secretary, participated in the call. “We told them we were willing,” he said. “But we asked them to respect our national mechanism.”

Thailand, he reiterated, will not bypass its institutions. “We cannot respond as a dictatorship might,” he explained. “We have a government. And we are accountable to the people.”

Additionally, General Nattapol said the CBSA and the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) continue to monitor the situation closely. “I am a bridge between the military and the government,” he said. “I carry information from both.”

Thailand’s strategy remains clear. “We do not seek war,” Nattapol stated. “But we will not tolerate aggression.”

Furthermore, he acknowledged concerns over Cambodia’s military capabilities. “Yes, I am worried,” he admitted. “Cambodia has at least six long-range weapons systems. Their range exceeds 100 kilometres.”

Thailand monitors Cambodia’s military threat closely while committing to peace, but prepared to defend itself

Thailand, he said, does not have matching offensive capability. “In recent years, our defence budget has been cut repeatedly,” he explained. “We only purchased what was essential.”

As a result, Thailand’s arsenal focuses on defence. “We don’t invest in attack systems,” he clarified. “We only buy to defend our borders.”

However, given the current threat, a review may be needed. “From now on, we must reconsider our preparedness,” he warned. “We ask the public to understand this shift.”

Even so, he promised transparency and restraint. “We will never procure weapons greedily,” Nattapol declared. “Only what is necessary will be acquired.”

If misconduct arises, he promised swift consequences. “If someone exploits this situation, they will be investigated,” he said. “Punishment will follow.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa is preparing for direct talks with Cambodia. “Today, he will speak with his Cambodian counterpart,” Nattapol said. “He already has full reports of the attacks.”

Thailand’s defence budget cuts limit offensive power, but plans review amid new Cambodian threats

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs may also pursue international legal action. Additionally, “There are calls to bring Hun Sen to the International Criminal Court,” Nattapol noted. “That decision rests with the Foreign Ministry.”

Nonetheless, he confirmed the army will fully cooperate. “We will support any legal action recommended by the ministry,” he said. “We are not indifferent.”

When asked how Thailand could verify Cambodian sincerity, Nattapol was blunt. “Right now, there is no trust,” he said. “They promised to stop. Then they fired again within hours.”

He pointed to Cambodia’s violation of multiple international agreements. Moreover, “They’ve ignored the Geneva and Ottawa Conventions,” he said. “They show no regard for humanitarian principles.”

In response, Thailand is strengthening civilian protections. “The Ministry of Interior is coordinating evacuation plans,” he explained. “Police have been asked to protect abandoned property.”

Thailand seeks international legal action on Cambodia’s violations while enhancing civilian protections

Spokesman Jirayu Huangtrakul also addressed public safety concerns. Meanwhile, “At 5 a.m., Cambodia attacked civilian zones again,” Jirayu said. “This is a war crime under international law.”

He urged media outlets and volunteers to avoid disclosing shelter locations. “Some political groups have posted addresses online,” he warned. “That puts lives at risk.”

Therefore, officials are now operating under total secrecy. “All evacuation zones are classified,” he said. “We must prevent them from becoming targets.”

Also, even humanitarian efforts are being coordinated quietly. “Those who want to help must contact authorities directly,” he advised. “We ask for public cooperation.”

Throughout the crisis, officials insist that national unity is essential. Indeed, “This is not just a military issue,” said Nattapol. “It’s a matter of sovereignty and safety.”

Officials enforce secrecy on evacuation zones and call for public cooperation to ensure civilian safety

Despite the tension, Thailand continues to favour diplomacy.

“We want dialogue, not conflict,” Nattapol said. “But we must defend our country when provoked.”

He called on all sectors of society to remain calm yet alert. “The world is watching,” he reminded. “We must show we act with integrity and resolve.”

Looking ahead, he remains cautiously optimistic. However, “This won’t last long,” he said. “We are committed to resolving it through peaceful means.”

In closing, Nattapol addressed the Thai people directly. “You deserve honesty and protection,” he said. “We are doing everything to ensure both.”

Thailand’s message is clear: it seeks peace, not war. But that peace must be based on mutual respect, accountability and sincerity. Anything less will not be accepted.

Further reading:

Trump’s lightning strike to knock Thai and Cambodian heads together for peace. Overnight ceasefire agreed

Thai military warns Cambodia about the deployment of Chinese made long range missiles against civilians

Hot War rages on the Thai Cambodian border with Cambodian troops on the offensive in Chong Bok area

14 killed and over 100,000 evacuated as army brings in more guns trained on Cambodian border forces

Thai border sealed and citizens in Cambodia urged to get home as war rages in deadly cross border fire

Evacuations continue as Cambodian shells and missiles rain down on Thai civilians as hostilities rage

Hostilities flare up at multiple points after Cambodia attacked Thailand after 7 am with rockets and artillery

Acting PM and military top brass respond decisively to send landmine incident as Thai soldier loses leg

Military blasts Cambodia for breaching international law by planting mines which injured 3 soldiers

Army private who lost foot promoted to Sergeant as probe into the origin of the Russian mine is opened

Thai soldier loses leg stepping on landmine on patrol at the Thai Cambodian border in Ubon Ratchathani

Martial law declared in border areas with Cambodia as military takes command of Thailand’s tense standoff

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>