South Korean assaults elderly UK man in Udon Thani for glaring at him during a heated verbal altercation

An 81-year-old UK retiree was left bloodied on Saturday after a South Korean man punched him at an Udon Thani mall for glaring during a heated dispute, shocking shoppers, sparking chaos and landing the attacker in police custody while the victim was rushed to hospital.

An elderly UK man was left bloodied after trying to break up a verbal spat on Saturday in Udon Thani. The attacker, a 39-year-old South Korean man, was arrested at the scene. He told police he disliked the British man, who had glared at him while speaking with a local Grab driver. The 81-year-old victim, Mr. Wayne, was rushed to hospital for treatment and observation after the shocking afternoon assault at a downtown shopping centre.

A 39-year-old Korean man has been formally charged after violently punching an 81-year-old British man in a downtown shopping mall. The assault shocked shoppers and left the elderly man bloodied on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Police at Mueang Udon Thani Station said they received reports at 4:30 p.m. regarding a foreigner assaulting a mall visitor. Consequently, officers rushed to the wholesale mall in the city centre, where panic had erupted among shoppers. Upon arrival, they found Wayne, an 81-year-old British man, bleeding from a wound above his eyebrow. Rescue volunteers immediately administered first aid.

Wayne told authorities he had been shopping when he noticed a Korean man speaking loudly with a Grab delivery worker. Concerned that a confrontation might occur, he approached the man to ask what was happening.

Elderly British man approaches loud argument at Udon Thani mall before being violently struck by Korean man

However, instead of a calm exchange, the Korean man, identified only by his surname Lee, struck him. Wayne said he did not provoke the attack and was merely trying to prevent trouble.

Lee, 39, was promptly detained by police. Interestingly, witnesses reported that he demonstrated somersaults at the back of the police pickup truck, creating a bizarre scene. Later, he gave his statement through a tourist police interpreter. Lee claimed he was minding his own business when the British man approached and stared at him. Consequently, he said, “I didn’t like it, so I punched him once. I just wanted to teach him a lesson.”

Mall security confirmed that the assault caused immediate chaos. Shoppers fled the area as the altercation escalated. Many described the scene as frightening, especially given the elderly victim’s visible injuries. Volunteers quickly treated Wayne’s wound before he was transported for additional medical care. Police at the scene noted that swift first aid helped prevent more serious injury.

Officers revealed that Lee had been living in Thailand for approximately eight months. Therefore, they charged him with assault and disorderly conduct. Police volunteer Kittichich Pongsri from Nong Bua district added that Udon Thani Provincial Police were following proper legal procedures while recording statements and reviewing evidence. CCTV footage from the mall is being analysed to clarify the incident further.

Korean man charged with assault as police confirm evidence review and mall security protocols after attack

Wayne has been a known figure in Udon Thani, having recently reported his three-wheeled motorbike stolen on September 2. CCTV clearly captured the theft, and police are tracking two suspects. However, authorities emphasised there is no known connection between the motorbike theft and the mall assault.

Shoppers expressed concern about safety in public spaces. “It’s frightening to see something like this in broad daylight,” said one witness. Furthermore, many called for stricter mall security, especially for vulnerable visitors such as seniors. Police urged the public to remain vigilant while maintaining calm and reporting any disturbances immediately.

Legal experts noted that assault charges in Thailand are taken seriously, particularly when the victim is elderly. Moreover, penalties can include imprisonment and fines, depending on the severity of injuries and circumstances of the attack. Observers emphasised that the case could serve as a warning about escalating minor confrontations into violence.

Mall management announced that security protocols are under review following the attack. Staff have been instructed to increase monitoring and respond immediately to disputes. A spokesperson said, “The safety of our customers is our top priority. We are cooperating fully with the police and supporting the victim.”

Udon Thani mall reviews security and safety procedures after assault of elderly British man by Korean

Senior officers continue to stress that the investigation remains ongoing. Lee is being held in police custody while charges are formally processed. Furthermore, tourist police are coordinating to ensure that consular services are available for both the victim and the accused.

Social media users quickly circulated CCTV clips, prompting public debate about safety in shopping areas. Consequently, authorities urged citizens not to speculate on motivations and to allow the legal system to determine responsibility.

Wayne’s family and friends have been notified of the incident. He is reportedly recovering from his injuries, but the experience left him shaken. Meanwhile, Lee awaits a court hearing where the charges will be formally presented. Legal analysts say that the case highlights ongoing public safety concerns in crowded urban spaces.

Police continue investigation while victim recovers and officers review safety in crowded urban spaces

Both expatriate and local communities are watching closely as the case unfolds. Police have called for calm and encouraged witnesses to come forward with any additional information.

The Udon Thani assault demonstrates how quickly everyday spaces can become dangerous. Furthermore, it raises questions about handling conflicts between residents, tourists and expatriates. Police are determined to enforce the law and ensure justice, while the local community reflects on the incident.

Ultimately, the attack is a stark reminder that vigilance and mutual respect remain essential in localities with different cultures and customs. Police in Udon Thani are pursuing the case closely. Indeed, officers insist that public safety is a priority.

The city remains alert as Provincial Court legal proceedings against Lee are processed. Certainly, Udon Thani is home to many retired Western foreigners.

They originate particularly from the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia and European countries. Significantly, many retired to the area over the past two or three decades and are now in advanced years.

