8 year old girl in Udon Thani had a narrow escape when a UK man’s car crashed through her garden wall

The crash occurred at 4:10 p.m. on June 4 in Moo 5, Soi Mangkhang 1, Ban Dong Udom. The area is part of the Nong Bua Subdistrict in Mueang Udon Thani District. Police rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency report from residents. Deputy Inspector Phao Saengkongplee of Mueang Udon Thani Police Station led the investigation.

Authorities immediately reviewed CCTV footage from a nearby grocery store. The footage showed a Toyota sedan suddenly accelerating from a coin-operated laundry’s parking area.

The vehicle, registered in Khon Kaen, barreled across the road and smashed through roughly 3.5 meters of solid concrete wall. Then it continued straight into the residential property, sending debris flying in all directions.

According to police, nearly the entire vehicle ended up inside the compound. Parts of the fence were scattered across the yard.

Officers inspected the Toyota and found serious damage. The front bumper had broken off completely. The grille was torn apart. The windshield was shattered beyond repair. Oil leaked from the engine bay. Both front airbags had deployed during the impact.

Despite the violent crash, the 72-year-old British driver emerged apparently unharmed. However, instead of checking on residents, he quietly walked away from the scene.

Witnesses said he strolled around 200 meters to his rented accommodation without saying a word to anyone. He did not offer help or an explanation. Homeowner Prayoon Saenwian, 52, said he was feeding chickens when the crash occurred. His young niece, nicknamed Gao, had been sitting nearby just moments earlier.

“She had been colouring on a bamboo bed behind the house,” Prayoon said. “Then she walked over to me to ask for money to buy snacks. That was when the car crashed through the wall.”

The timing may have saved her life.

“She was only seconds away from being hit,” Prayoon said. “After the crash, she cried uncontrollably and ran to me. She was terrified.”

The girl clung to her uncle, sobbing, as neighbours gathered around. A photo later showed her hugging him tightly, visibly shaken.

Another witness, Saman Kingpudsa, 65, was digging a drainage ditch near the laundry when it happened. He had seen the driver moments earlier.

“I saw the foreigner bringing clothes to wash,” Saman said. “Then I heard him revving the engine. It went on for about three minutes.”

The car appeared to stall repeatedly. But suddenly, it surged forward.

“It just shot ahead without warning and crashed through the fence,” Saman continued. “I ran over and saw him inside. Then I watched him grab a wad of cash from the car’s console. After that, he just walked away.”

Police quickly traced the driver to his rental home. They brought him in for questioning and conducted a breathalyzer test. The result came back negative — 0.0 alcohol content.

Authorities have not released the driver’s name but confirmed he is a British national. So far, he has not made a public statement.

Meanwhile, officers are arranging for mediation between the driver and the homeowner. Prayoon Saenwian is expected to seek full compensation for damages. Police say any agreement must follow proper legal procedures. Compensation will be discussed under civil law, while criminal negligence remains under review.

Thankfully, no one was physically injured. But neighbours say the mental impact, especially on the child, will linger.

“Gao hasn’t stopped talking about it,” Prayoon said. “She’s afraid the car might come back. She doesn’t want to sleep alone.”

Residents in Moo 5 were rattled by the close call. Many say cars often speed near the laundry, which lacks barriers or proper signage.

“This could have killed someone,” said one local. “We need more safety measures here.”

Even so, Prayoon says he’s not interested in conflict. He only wants his wall rebuilt and his family safe again.

“I’m not angry,” he said. “But someone has to take responsibility. A child almost died here.”

Though no criminal charges have been filed yet, police say they are still collecting evidence. Investigators plan to inspect the vehicle further to determine if mechanical failure contributed to the crash.

Officers are also checking the driver’s medical records to see if health issues may have played a role.

For now, Prayoon and Gao are focused on recovery. They’ve moved her sleeping area away from the wall. Friends and family have brought support. But the wreckage remains.

Chunks of broken concrete still lie in the yard. The mangled car has been towed but oil stains mark the spot where it came to rest.

Locals have put up temporary fencing, but the original wall will take time to rebuild.

As one neighbour put it, “It’s a miracle no one died. But miracles shouldn’t have to happen to keep kids safe.”

Police say their final report will be sent to prosecutors once the mediation is complete. If both parties agree on compensation, criminal proceedings may be dropped.

Still, many in Udon Thani say the case is a wake-up call. Elderly drivers, vehicle safety, and residential protections all deserve more attention.

For Prayoon, the message is simple: “Don’t wait until a child is dead to act.”

