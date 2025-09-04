Brit in Udon Thani heart sore after his beloved tricycle motorbike is stolen by early morning thieves

Heartbroken Brit pensioner, 81, pleads with Udon Thani police to recover his stolen Sky Lab tricycle motorcycle—his daily ride, pride and joy. CCTV shows two thieves making off in under 2 minutes. “It was my freedom,” he says. “I just want it back.”

An elderly British expat from Liverpool is calling on Udon Thani police to track down his stolen tricycle motorcycle—his pride and joy in Thailand. Wayne, 81, who’s lived in the kingdom for a decade, said he adored the machine and used it daily to cruise around the heart of the northeastern city. But at 6:25 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, two thieves struck, rolling away with the second-hand Sky Lab in under two minutes. Shaken but defiant, Wayne warned officers that if he ever came face-to-face with the culprits, he might not hold back—his old Muay Thai training could kick in.

An elderly British man in northeastern Thailand is pleading with police to recover his stolen tricycle motorcycle. The 81-year-old retiree, known as Wayne, filed a report after the early-morning theft in Udon Thani’s Muang district. He is devastated by the loss of a vehicle he described as his “beloved Sky Lab.”

On September 2, Wayne arrived at Muang Udon Thani Police Station. With help from a translator, he officially reported the theft to Deputy Inspector Lieutenant Colonel Thiraphan Kaewphon Yo. His tone was emotional but firm. He wants justice and hopes the perpetrators will be caught quickly.

Beloved trike parked for a month before two helmetless thieves struck in a bold early morning street theft

The stolen vehicle is a Sky Lab-style tricycle motorcycle. It is blue and bronze, with distinctive white seats. Although second-hand, it was in top condition and worth ฿27,000. Wayne had used it almost daily for the past two years.

Notably, the British man had left the vehicle parked in front of his home for a month. His house is located in Dong Udom, a quiet area of Nong Bua subdistrict. Although the vehicle was visible from the road, Wayne said he never expected it to be targeted.

However, at exactly 6:25 AM on August 30, CCTV footage showed two thieves in action. The security camera, positioned at a neighbouring curtain shop, captured the crime clearly. Two slim men, believed to be 25–30 years old, arrived on a white automatic motorcycle. Importantly, the bike had no license plates.

First, the passenger dismounted and approached the tricycle. Then, he began pushing it forward by hand. Within seconds, he climbed onto the Sky Lab and started steering. Meanwhile, the driver remained on the motorcycle and pushed the back of the tricycle with his foot.

Owner mourns stolen freedom machine and recalls joyful days spent riding the Sky Lab through the city

Together, they rolled the stolen vehicle away and disappeared down the ring road. They were last seen heading toward the Santaphon College intersection in Ban Nong Kham. The entire theft took less than two minutes.

Despite the swiftness of the crime, Wayne’s anger and sadness remain sharp. “I’m very sad about losing my vehicle because I loved it so much,” he said, visibly distressed. “In my free time, I used to drive around and feel the breeze. I enjoyed sightseeing all over Udon Thani.”

He added that the Skylab had given him a sense of freedom. In fact, Wayne used it not only for leisure but also for errands, shopping and visiting friends. It was a vital part of his everyday life.

According to Wayne, the tricycle had been kept running thanks to support from local Thai friends. They regularly helped with repairs and upgrades. As a result, the old vehicle ran like new and never gave him any trouble.

Longtime British expat says theft shook his faith in safety but praises police for taking up the case

Originally from Liverpool, England, Wayne ran a restaurant business before retiring. He has now lived in Thailand for nearly 10 years. Unlike many foreign retirees, he is not married to a Thai woman. Instead, he bought his house with help from a Thai female friend.

He now works part-time as a translator for a law firm in Udon Thani city. Wayne said he enjoys living in Thailand and respects the local culture. However, the recent theft has shaken his trust in the safety of his neighbourhood.

Even so, Wayne expressed appreciation for the police response. “I’m grateful to Thai police for taking this seriously,” he said. “Foreigners need protection too. It’s reassuring to know they’re trying to find the culprits.”

Despite his gratitude, Wayne admitted he feels anger toward the thieves. He said he does not want to meet them in person. “If I saw them, I might not hold back,” he warned. “I trained in Muay Thai years ago. I don’t want to use it, but I’m still in shape.”

Police search CCTV and urge vigilance as devastated Wayne pleads for the return of cherished Sky Lab

The police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage frame by frame. Officers are also checking other cameras along the ring road. Because the suspects used an unregistered motorcycle, police believe the theft was planned in advance.

Additionally, officers are asking residents in the area to report any suspicious vehicles. Authorities believe the thieves may attempt to repaint or dismantle the Sky Lab. If the tricycle is found soon, there may still be hope for recovery.

Wayne, meanwhile, is left waiting and hoping. His stolen vehicle was more than just transportation. For him, it represented independence, dignity and a strong bond with the local community. “I just want it back,” he said quietly. “That Sky Lab was part of me.”

Although police have not made any arrests as of September 4, the case remains open. Investigators are working with urgency to track down the suspects. Locals are urged to stay alert and report anything unusual.

For Wayne, the loss is personal. But his appeal is public. “Please help,” he said. “Not just for me, but so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

Further reading:

8 year old girl in Udon Thani had a narrow escape when a UK man’s car crashed through her garden wall

UK former mercenary, living in Thailand for 22 years, given a strong warning by Udon Thani police on Friday

Thai speaking foreigner attacks PTT service station attendants in Udon Thani in the early hours

Fierce and enraged UK tourist assaulted a Phuket Tuk Tuk driver on Saturday over a fare and change dispute

Phuket police promise to charge a foreign man for cutting a chain put on his illegally parked bike

Anutin tells Swiss man Urs Fehr he should go home as he urges Phuket’s governor to monitor the court case

Swiss man Uli Fehr’s hellish Thai nightmare as he is detained and branded as a threat to society

Another even more serious assault by a Swiss man on a frail Thai woman as Uli Fehr has his visa revoked

Public anger boils over in Sunday protests in Phuket against Swiss man Mr Uli and private beaches

Swiss man’s seaside paradise turns sour as Phuket police press assault charges after doctor’s complaint

Anger grows over land for foreigners plan as ex-MP says Thais may face a ban in upmarket areas

Pheu Thai opposes land for foreigners as industry leader warns of abuse from Chinese speculators