Phuket court grants bail to Holiday Inn security boss accused of attempting to break into DJ Mirinda’s hotel room as CCTV is recovered. Ordered to wear an ankle monitor. IHG issues an apology while the hotel giant pushes massive Thailand expansion plans.

The hotel security manager responsible for an attempted break-in targeting the room of celebrity DJ Mirinda Malinrattanawadee was granted bail by the Phuket Provincial Court on Monday after appearing on attempted break-in charges. In response, IHG Hotels and its Holiday Inn division publicly apologised over the weekend and announced an internal review. On Wednesday, the IHG Group also revealed plans to double its number of hotels in Thailand within 3–5 years. The expansion announcement comes as the Ministry of Tourism and Sports forecasts an 18% drop in foreign arrivals in January.

The Phuket Provincial Court on Monday granted bail to a hotel security employee accused of attempting to break into a guest room. The accused is Sergeant Major Kanisorn, a retired military officer. He previously worked at Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Surin Beach.

Earlier, Kanisorn appeared before the court on a charge of attempted nighttime burglary. Initially, no relatives or associates came forward to post bail. As a result, he was first remanded in custody. If convicted, the offence carries a prison term of up to five years.

The court later approved his temporary release. Bail was set at ฿50,000. In addition, the court ordered strict conditions. Kanisorn must wear an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet. He must report regularly to police.

Court remand, confession and origins of the attempted night-time break-in at a Phuket luxury resort

Previously, police confirmed that Kanisorn confessed to the charge during proceedings. At that stage, no bail application was filed. Consequently, the court ordered four remand periods. This amounted to 48 days in custody.

The case stems from an incident at a luxury resort in Cherng Talay, Phuket, on Friday night last. It involved Thai DJ Mirinda Malinrattanawadee, a hotel guest at the time.

According to her account, an unknown person used a key card to open her room door. The door opened partially. However, the internal latch prevented entry. As a result, the intruder failed to enter the room.

At the same time, Mirinda recorded the incident on video. She later posted the footage on her Facebook account. Subsequently, the post spread rapidly across social media. Public attention intensified within hours.

Video evidence and social media exposure bring rapid public attention to the attempted room intrusion

In the footage, a man stands outside her room. First, he shouts “Hey!” loudly. Then, he presses the doorbell. When no one responds, he uses a master key card. However, the latch blocks the door.

Meanwhile, Mirinda reported the incident to hotel staff. She requested that the hotel check CCTV footage. At that time, the hotel staff told her no one appeared on camera. They claimed no entry occurred.

Later, it emerged that CCTV images from the corridor had been scrubbed. However, once police became involved, the footage was recovered. Subsequently, investigators said the images implicated a hotel security employee.

According to police, the recovered footage showed repeated attempts. Specifically, it showed the suspect trying to open multiple guest rooms. These attempts occurred on the same floor. Eventually, he reached Mirinda’s room.

Recovered CCTV footage shows repeated attempts to access multiple guest rooms on the same hotel floor

Following the online post, the case escalated quickly. Public reaction was immediate. Soon after, a hotel security guard surrendered to police. He presented himself at Cherng Talay Police Station.

Police identified the suspect as Kanisorn. Initially, reports described him as the head of hotel security. However, the hotel later clarified his official title. His role was Loss Prevention Supervisor.

According to the hotel, his duties were extensive. They included preventing theft and fraud. They included ensuring guest and staff safety. They also included coordinating security matters with other departments.

Several Thai media outlets reported Kanisorn’s military background. He is a retired soldier. Some reports described his former rank as private first class. Police later confirmed his age as 39.

Suspect surrenders to police as further details emerge about his role, duties and military background

Earlier reports had stated he was 29. However, authorities later corrected the record. The discrepancy was resolved during court proceedings.

Police charged Kanisorn with attempted nighttime burglary. The charge applies to attempted entry into a dwelling at night. The offence carries serious penalties. These include imprisonment and fines.

As of now, investigators have not disclosed interrogation details. Moreover, police have not stated a motive. They have not confirmed theft, sexual intent, or other purposes. The investigation remains ongoing.

At one stage, Kanisorn was held without bail. No family members applied for his release. Consequently, the court ordered detention. This decision followed standard legal procedure.

Later on Monday, the situation changed. Bail was posted. The court approved temporary release. However, the court imposed monitoring conditions.

Meanwhile, the incident continued to draw public scrutiny. The case sparked widespread discussion. Attention focused on hotel security procedures and staff access.

Charges, bail decisions and ongoing investigation place the accused under strict bail conditions

On Sunday, Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Surin Beach issued a public apology. The statement was posted on the hotel’s Facebook page. It acknowledged the incident directly.

In its statement, the hotel expressed deep regret. It said the incident affected guests’ feelings and safety. It said guest safety and privacy were priorities. In addition, the hotel stated it was not taking the incident lightly. It confirmed that a police report had been filed. It confirmed that an investigation was underway.

Separately, the hotel announced internal actions. It said an internal audit had begun. It said safety measures were under review. It said upgrades were being considered. The hotel also thanked the public for understanding. It reaffirmed its commitment to safety standards. The statement did not disclose operational changes.

Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Surin Beach operates under IHG Hotels & Resorts. IHG is a global hotel group. It operates nearly 40 hotels across Thailand.

Earlier, Holiday Inn publicly apologised for the security breach. This occurred before the bail decision. At that time, the case was already receiving national attention.

Hotel apology, internal audit and safety review issued after security incident at Phuket resort hotel

Hours later, IHG made a major corporate announcement. It said it would expand aggressively in Thailand. The group plans to double its hotel count. Specifically, IHG plans to add nearly 40 hotels. The expansion is planned over three to five years. This would nearly double its Thai portfolio.

Currently, IHG operates 40 hotels in Thailand. In addition, it has 39 hotels in the pipeline. Development is already underway.

Elie Maalouf, IHG’s chief executive, commented on the strategy. He said Thailand remains under-penetrated for hotel rooms. He cited rooms per capita.

According to Maalouf, many Thai hotels run at high occupancy. This occurs for much of the year. Therefore, supply remains constrained.

Moreover, he said Thailand has strong tourism fundamentals. He cited a growing middle class. He cited infrastructure investment. He cited an extensive airline network.

Bangkok remains one of the world’s most visited cities. As a result, IHG remains optimistic. It sees continued tourism growth potential.

IHG expansion plans unveiled as global hotel group moves to double its presence in Thailand

This year, IHG plans five hotel openings in Bangkok. These include Hotel Indigo properties. They also include Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn Express brands.

However, the expansion announcement came amid negative tourism data. Figures showed foreign arrivals declined in January. The decline was described as significant.

In addition, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports issued a forecast. It predicted an 18 per cent drop in arrivals in 2025. The outlook raised concerns.

Despite this, IHG expressed confidence in Thailand. The group said high-quality rooms remain undersupplied. Demand continues to exceed supply.

Meanwhile, IHG addressed the Phuket incident directly. Vivek Bhalla, managing director for Southeast Asia and Korea, commented publicly. He said the hotel had reported the incident to authorities. He confirmed investigations were ongoing. He described the case as isolated.

He added that the guest should not have faced such a situation. He said the company empathised with her experience. Furthermore, IHG stated that strict protocols are standard. It said staff training is mandatory. It said policies are in place to minimise errors.

Tourism decline forecasts contrast with IHG confidence and continued hotel openings in Bangkok city

Globally, IHG operates about 6,800 hotels. Approximately 55 per cent are in the Americas. Around 15 per cent are in China.

The remaining hotels operate across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Development is increasingly focused on Asia. IHG has more than 2,300 hotels in its global pipeline. Roughly one-third are in the Americas. Another third are in China.

The remainder are spread across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Expansion remains active across regions. Around 70 per cent of IHG properties operate under mainstream brands. These include Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express.

Global scale of IHG operations outlined as Phuket security case continues through the court system

In addition, IHG operates about 550 luxury and lifestyle hotels. More than 400 additional properties are planned. One of those properties is Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Surin Beach. That hotel remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, police continue to handle the criminal case. Authorities have not released further evidence. Court conditions remain in effect. The accused remains under electronic monitoring. He remains subject to court reporting requirements. The judicial process continues.

In the meantime, Wednesday’s announcements by IHG signal confidence in Thailand’s foreign tourism market and a potential for rapid growth. Many observers note the upfront and frank manner in which it dealt with last weekend’s incident, which will now be adjudicated by the Phuket Provincial Court.

