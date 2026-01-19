Phuket security boss at luxury hotel arrested after female DJ recorded break in attempt on Friday night

DJ Miranda filmed a man trying her Phuket hotel door after 10 p.m. Friday. Police say the head of security used a master key, deleted CCTV, and was later caught when footage was restored. The 39-year-old now faces attempted nighttime burglary charges.

Thai police in Phuket on Sunday arrested and charged the security manager of a luxury hotel with attempting to break into a guest’s suite on Friday night. The young woman, DJ Miranda, recorded the episode and it quickly became a sensation after reception told her CCTV showed no one outside her door. However, after filing a complaint on Saturday with Cherng Talay Police Station, she later learned police had caught the perpetrator red-handed after deleted CCTV footage was recovered.

A female DJ released videos after a late-night incident at a Phuket hotel. After 10 p.m. on Friday, she posted the recordings online. The images showed a man knocking on her bedroom door. Moments later, the door opened and he tried to enter.

The woman, known as DJ Miranda, was inside the room at the time. Fortunately, she locked the latch seconds before the handle moved. She used her phone to record the encounter. Clearly, the video captured a male voice saying “hey.” He invited her to open the door.

Immediately, she went downstairs and reported the matter to hotel staff. However, she was in turn told that nothing appeared on CCTV. Later, technicians reviewed the system again. Deleted images were recovered from the cameras.

Police identify hotel security chief as suspect and trace master key card used at Phuket hotel

Police identified the suspect as the hotel’s head of security. He was named as 39-year-old Sergeant Major Kanisorn, a retired military officer. According to investigators, he used a master key card. The card belonged to a daily housekeeper under his supervision.

The incident occurred on January 16 at about 10 p.m. The next day, the DJ filed a complaint with police. She attended Cherng Talay Police Station at 3:56 p.m. Officers opened a formal case file.

On Sunday, January 18, investigators examined CCTV footage at the hotel. The images showed the security chief moving near several guest rooms. He finished his shift at 4 p.m. Yet, he did not leave the property. Instead, he stayed inside the building and hid in his office.

Footage showed the man wearing a T-shirt, shorts and sandals. First, he tested the master key card on rooms near the victim. Then, he walked directly to her door. He rang the bell and knocked on the panel.

Suspect returns to guest door with card and flees after woman shouts inside Phuket hotel room

After that, the man spoke a short greeting and stepped aside. Minutes later, he returned to the same door. He used the master card and the door opened slightly. At once, the DJ pushed from inside and shouted loudly.

Consequently, the suspect fled along a corridor. Police said he later erased parts of the CCTV record. Nevertheless, hotel technicians managed to restore the files. The recovered images were handed to investigators.

Officers from Cherng Talay escorted the suspect to the scene. There, he was asked to point out the location of the attempt. Photographs of the reenactment were released to the media. The images showed the exact doorway and hallway.

Meanwhile, a background check was conducted by the police. Records showed the man had a prior civil lawsuit from a bank. The case involved default on a loan. In addition, investigators learned he had changed his name.

Police detain security manager and uncover prior loan lawsuit and name change in Phuket probe

Subsequently, police detained him after the evidence review. He was then charged with attempted nighttime burglary. The case was registered as criminal file number 19/2569. At present, the investigation continues under legal procedures.

The hotel terminated his employment contract. Furthermore, management confirmed he no longer works at the property. The company said it was cooperating with authorities. Meanwhile, officers continue to collect witness statements.

Initially, reports said the suspect was not detained further. He presented himself voluntarily on Sunday. Police had not yet issued an arrest warrant. Therefore, a court appearance was scheduled for the following day.

However, if he fails to appear, a warrant will be issued, police said. The case will be heard at Phuket Provincial Court. Before that, prosecutors will review digital evidence and witness accounts. Meanwhile, the DJ remains in contact with investigators.

Victim submits phone video as police find no forced entry and confirm master key access only incident

Moreover, the victim stated she wanted a full inquiry. She provided her phone video to the police. Officers compared the audio with the CCTV timeline. As a result, the materials were added to the case file. Investigators believe the suspect acted alone. Also, they found no sign of forced entry tools. Access was gained solely with the master key card. The card was part of his security duties. Police said several nearby rooms were also tested. However, no other guests reported intrusions. The attempt on the DJ’s room lasted a short time. Crucially, the latch lock prevented entry. Soon after, news of the case spread on social media. The DJ’s video was widely shared across platforms. Consequently, public attention focused on hotel safety procedures. In response, authorities issued updates on the inquiry. Cherng Talay Police Station leads the investigation. At the same time, officers interviewed housekeeping staff about key control. They examined electronic logs for card usage. Meanwhile, the hotel supplied employment records and schedules.

Long-serving security chief faces court as investigation continues across Phuket. He faces charges

The suspect had worked at the property for years. His role included oversight of security systems and patrol staff. Therefore, he had access to restricted areas and master cards. Management said internal protocols were under review.

Police emphasised the charge relates to nighttime burglary. Specifically, the allegation involves attempted entry into an occupied room. The court will determine further action and bail conditions.

Currently, investigators continue to analyse the recovered footage. Digital experts verified the restoration process. Statements were taken from the DJ and several hotel employees. Additionally, more witnesses may be called.

The case has drawn attention across Phuket and beyond. Consequently, officials said updates will follow court proceedings. The DJ has remained in the province to assist inquiries. Police urged any other witnesses to come forward.

Now, the matter rests with the provincial court. Formal charges have been delivered to prosecutors. The suspect awaits the scheduled hearing under supervision. Meanwhile, authorities say the investigation remains active.

