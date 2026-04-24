Rapid response by Immigration Bureau officers as surveillance target moves to the airport from Pattaya

Canadian drug suspect on Interpol Red Notice seized at Suvarnabhumi Airport after Pattaya hideout as Thai police launch sweeping crackdown on foreign criminals and tighten visa rules.

A Canadian national under Immigration Bureau surveillance in a new security crackdown took a taxi to Suvarnabhumi Airport on Thursday. Soon after, officers moved to intercept and arrest him based on suspected links to an international drug operation and an Interpol Red Notice issued by Korea. The pursuit was rapid. Officers tracked him to the airport, confirmed his identity and revoked his tourist visa. All steps were completed at the same time as he was approached in the departures hall and taken into custody.

A Canadian man wanted in an international drug trafficking case was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport after hiding in Pattaya, authorities said. The arrest took place on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

However, the operation followed a sustained investigation by Immigration Police Division 3. Officers had been tracking intelligence tied to a transnational drug network. As a result, the suspect was identified as a key target.

Earlier, Pol. Maj. Gen. Songprot Sirisukha ordered an intensified crackdown on foreign offenders. Specifically, the directive focused on individuals exploiting visa exemptions. In addition, it targeted those posing as tourists to evade detection.

Immigration crackdown targets foreign suspects exploiting visas as transnational drug probe intensifies

Meanwhile, Deputy commanders Pol. Col. Decho Sosuwannakul and Pol. Col. Chinawut Tangwonglert coordinated enforcement actions. Authorities said such suspects often use Thailand as a temporary refuge. Therefore, surveillance operations were expanded in key locations.

Subsequently, intelligence reports pointed to a drug trafficking network in Pattaya. Notably, a Canadian national was flagged as hiding in the area. As a result, orders were issued to Pol. Col. Suriya Phuangsombat and the Investigation Division team. Officers began gathering intelligence and verifying movements.

Meanwhile, deputy superintendents and inspectors were assigned specific roles. The operation continued until about noon on April 22, 2026. At that stage, officers were confirming the suspect’s identity.

However, the situation shifted rapidly. On Thursday, the suspect had already left his Pattaya residence by taxi. Therefore, officers moved immediately to intercept him. They tracked the vehicle along an inbound motorway toward Bangkok.

Suspect flees Pattaya by taxi as officers launch rapid pursuit along motorway toward Bangkok airport hub

Eventually, the taxi entered the airport grounds. Consequently, the arrest team shifted operations to the departure hall. Officers searched through dense crowds of outbound passengers. Meanwhile, the suspect attempted to blend in at check-in counters.

Soon after, officers located the target among travellers preparing for departure. Then, they approached and conducted a search. Authorities identified the suspect as Mr Wesley, 37, a Canadian national.

At the time, he was staying in Thailand on a tourist visa. During the search, no drugs were found on him. Likewise, no illegal substances were found in his luggage. However, further checks produced critical findings.

A database search revealed an active warrant from South Korean authorities. Specifically, the charge was international drug trafficking. In addition, the suspect was listed under a Red Notice by Interpol. This confirmed his status as a wanted international fugitive. Therefore, officers took him into custody for further verification. Subsequently, biometric systems were used to confirm his identity.

Biometric checks confirm identity of Canadian suspect wanted by South Korea under Interpol red notice

The biometric results matched the arrest warrant records. Moreover, his passport details aligned with transnational crime databases. Consequently, authorities confirmed he was the individual sought by South Korea.

Following confirmation, Pol. Maj. Gen. Songprot signed an order revoking his stay. This action cancelled his permission to remain in Thailand. Authorities cited the Immigration Act of 1979. Specifically, they applied Section 12 (7) concerning prohibited persons.

Furthermore, officials classified the suspect as a threat linked to transnational crime. Therefore, immigration officers proceeded with formal legal steps. The suspect was informed of the decision through a translator.

Then, he was transferred to the Investigation Division under Immigration Bureau 3. Meanwhile, deportation procedures were initiated. Authorities also began coordinating with South Korean officials. This process includes arrangements for extradition.

Deportation and extradition process begins as Thai authorities coordinate transfer of suspect to Korea

Ultimately, the suspect is expected to be returned to South Korea. There, he will face charges related to international drug trafficking. Overall, the arrest followed coordinated intelligence and rapid pursuit. Moreover, officials said monitoring of foreign suspects remains ongoing. The case forms part of broader enforcement against transnational crime networks operating in Thailand.

The case shows that presently the Royal Thai Police, and in particular the Immigration Bureau, is reviewing the activities of all foreigners nationwide, including long-stay expats and recently arrived tourists. A rigorous and indeed determined campaign is underway to rid the country of undesirables.

The police campaign, which began last September, is soon to be followed by a far stricter tourist visa policy alluded to by Minister of Tourism and Sports Surasak Phancharoenworakul on Wednesday at a trade conference in Phuket.

Further reading:

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