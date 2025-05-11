Ukrainian condo vandal arrested at Phuket Airport trying to take flight. Charged with Criminal damage

Ukrainian woman arrested at Phuket Airport moments before fleeing Thailand after wrecking a luxury condo, scrawling graffiti like “SWINDLE” on walls, and dumping the keys in a bin. She faces criminal damage charges as fallout spreads across Thai property circles.

A young Ukrainian woman who trashed a luxury condominium unit in Phuket has finally been arrested by Royal Thai Police moments before boarding a flight out of Thailand. She faces criminal damage charges. Identified only as Ms Anastasia, the woman was not the official tenant but had stayed in the unit before unleashing a spree of destruction that left walls and ceilings covered in graffiti, including vulgar drawings and the word “SWINDLE,” with bedclothes torn apart and cotton stuffing scattered across the room. The chaos was discovered on April 29th when the property manager entered the unit to assess the damage after Anastasia abruptly vacated and dumped the keys in a trash bin. The incident, which shocked Phuket and gained national attention, has sparked tighter screening of prospective tenants across Thailand’s condo markets.

A Ukrainian woman was detained at Phuket International Airport on May 10, 2025, moments before boarding an outbound flight. Authorities say she is suspected of vandalising a rented condominium and causing over ฿350,000 (around $10,500) in damage.

The woman, identified only as Ms Anastasia, was stopped by immigration officers just before departure. She had reportedly ignored two police summonses issued by Wichit Police Station earlier in the month.

After she failed to appear, police sought and obtained an arrest warrant from the court.

Ukrainian suspect caught at airport after missing police summonses and triggering arrest warrant process

When she arrived at the airport, immigration authorities flagged her name during standard departure screening. As a result, she was detained and transferred to Wichit Police for questioning.

According to police, Anastasia admitted during interrogation that she was behind the extensive damage. She claimed she had been enraged after the owner refused to return her security deposit. However, the property owner insists she acted within the law and followed proper contractual procedures.

The rented unit is located in Wichit sub-district, in Mueang district, Phuket. Ms Anastasia had been living there under a one-year lease, starting April 15, 2024. The lease was due to expire on April 15, 2025.

However, she allegedly refused to leave when the lease ended. After some negotiation, she agreed to vacate the unit by April 29. She also agreed to return the keys at 4:00 p.m. on that day. But instead of handing them over in person, she sent a message at 3:00 p.m. saying she had already left. She added that she had dropped the keys in a rubbish bin nearby.

Vandalised condo lease had expired as the tenant ignored agreement and dropped keys in a rubbish bin

This raised concern with the property manager, Ms Warinrat, 39. She immediately visited the condominium, accompanied by two friends and the building’s security team. A locksmith was called in to open the door. Inside, they were shocked by what they saw.

According to Ms Warinrat, the entire unit had been deliberately trashed. The cream-coloured walls and ceiling were covered in graffiti drawn with green and blue ink. Some areas had crude drawings, including male genitalia. The word “SWINDLE” was written in large letters above the bed. Elsewhere, “32,000” had been scrawled—a reference, they believe, to the disputed deposit amount.

In addition, every piece of soft furnishing had been slashed. The bed, pillows, curtains, and blankets were all destroyed. Cotton stuffing was strewn across the floor. All electrical appliances in the unit had also been wrecked or rendered unusable.

“The damage was shocking,” said Ms Warinrat in her police report. She estimated repair costs would exceed ฿350,000, including labour and equipment replacement.

Property manager discovers widespread damage and crude graffiti after locksmith opens vandalised condo

Meanwhile, the owner of the unit, Ms Praphaphan, took to Facebook to warn other landlords. She posted photos of the vandalism and explained what had happened. She insisted that she never refused to return the deposit but had simply followed the lease conditions.

Under the terms of the contract, deposit refunds require a 14-day processing period. This allows time for property inspection and deduction of unpaid utility bills or damage costs. More importantly, the owner said she was only legally permitted to return the deposit to the person named in the lease.

That person, according to documents shown to police, was not Ms Anastasia. Instead, a Russian national had signed the rental contract and held legal tenancy. This meant that Anastasia had no official claim to the deposit. The owner also stated that a final inspection was impossible because the keys were not returned in person.

Moreover, the tenant—whoever they may have been—had not paid several months of utility bills. These unpaid charges were still being calculated at the time of Anastasia’s departure.

Condo owner explained lease rules and legal restrictions that blocked deposit refund to the unnamed tenant

Despite these facts, the Ukrainian woman allegedly reacted with rage. According to police, she used permanent markers to vandalise the room. She then attempted to flee Thailand, but her name was already on an immigration watch list.

After her arrest, Ms Praphaphan posted again on social media. “Whatever karma you create, you must face the consequences, young lady,” she wrote. The post received hundreds of shares from fellow landlords and property agents.

Wichit Police have formally charged Anastasia with criminal damage to private property. The case will now proceed through the legal system in Phuket. If found guilty, she could face a fine, imprisonment, or both, under Thai law.

The incident has sparked online debate about tenant behaviour, landlord obligations, and foreign renters in Thailand. Many commenters expressed sympathy for the owner and demanded stricter screening of tenants.

Suspect charged as landlord’s social post goes viral and debate grows over tenant responsibility in Thailand

At the same time, immigration officials stressed the importance of cooperation between police and airport staff. “This arrest shows that you cannot commit a crime and expect to leave the country without consequence,” one officer said.

Investigators are still trying to contact the Russian man whose name appears on the rental agreement. They hope to clarify his relationship with the Ukrainian woman and whether he knew about the damage.

For now, police say Anastasia remains in custody while legal preparations continue. They have confirmed that all evidence, including photographs and witness statements, has been submitted to the court.

Police warn offenders as the inquiry continues into the identity of leaseholder listed in rental contract

Meanwhile, the damaged condo remains uninhabitable. Repair works are expected to take weeks, possibly months. The owner has vowed to also pursue compensation through civil court if necessary.

As the case develops, local landlords are being urged to verify tenant identities more carefully. Authorities have also reminded all renters—Thai and foreign alike—that property damage is a serious offence.

Although this case involves one individual, its consequences may ripple through Phuket’s property market for some time.

Further reading:

Pattaya homeowner reports to police after UK tenant absconded leaving unpaid bills, filth and damage

UK Tik Toker tells fans from her Bangkok prison hell hole her videos were all a pack of lies, a joke

23-year-old Russian beauty queen being held in a Thai prison after overstaying her visa by 10 days in Pattaya

UK man’s survival story after Bangkok IDC hell hole ordeal spotlights the issue of imprisoned Uyghurs

Tragic death of Uyghur Muslim in Immigration detention raises case of 50 men seeking asylum from China

Visitors warned of the deadly danger of working in Thailand without a proper visa and valid work permit

Crackdown on illegal foreigners sees American teacher arrested in class and Russian at his restaurant lunch

Immigration boss warns that a new crackdown on foreigners flouting Thai laws has begun

UK man claims FBI investigating the death of 41-year-old American held at Thai immigration jail in May