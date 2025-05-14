Condo destruction villain arrested again. Ukrainian woman failed to keep word with police investigators

Ukrainian woman who wrecked luxury Phuket condo arrested again after skipping police appointment. First caught trying to flee via the airport, she was later found hiding in another high-end unit. Bail denied as damage exceeds ฿350,000 and legal action looms.

The destructive 20-year-old Ukrainian woman who ransacked and vandalised the interior of a luxury condominium in April has been arrested for a second time. Ms Anastasia is currently being held in custody after being apprehended by police at another high-end condominium unit in Wichit, Phuket. She was previously arrested on Saturday, May 10th, at Phuket International Airport as she attempted to flee the country. However, she was later released on the condition that she report to investigators at Wichit Police Station the following day, Sunday, May 11th. When she failed to appear, police sought and obtained an arrest warrant, leading to her re-arrest on Tuesday. She is now being held in custody, with little or no chance of obtaining bail due to her attempts to evade the charges.

A 20-year-old Ukrainian woman who confessed to wrecking a luxury condo in Phuket has been arrested for a second time — after she skipped a mandatory appointment with police investigators.

The suspect, identified only as Anastasia, was taken into custody on Tuesday, 13 May, inside a condominium in Moo 5, Wichit Subdistrict, Mueang District. Her arrest followed a warrant issued by the Phuket Provincial Court two days earlier.

This second arrest came just days after she was first caught trying to flee Thailand via Phuket International Airport.

Damage discovered after tenant casually vacates and caretaker finds trashed walls and broken furniture

Police say the saga began with an online post from a property owner, who warned others against renting condos to foreigners through agents.

The owner had leased a high-end unit to a foreign man. Subsequently, the new tenant, Ms Anastasia, refused to vacate when the lease expired on April 15th, 2025. At the same time, she was informed that she was not entitled to the ฿32,000 deposit.

She later agreed with the rental agency to depart on April 29th. She was scheduled to meet the agents at 4 p.m. that day. However, at 3 p.m. she informed them that she had already vacated the property — and casually mentioned tossing the key into a trash bin.

The owner sent a caretaker to check. What they found was destruction.

Walls and ceilings were covered in bizarre drawings and graffiti. One scrawled message read “32,000” — suspected to reference a dispute over a ฿32,000 security deposit. Furniture was broken. Fixtures were smashed. Damage was later assessed at over ฿350,000.

The owner clarified that the person who signed the lease wasn’t Anastasia — but she had been the actual occupant. Police were called in.

Wichit Police opened an investigation. Since the charge of property damage carries a sentence of up to three years in prison, an arrest warrant wasn’t immediately possible. The standard legal process began: investigators issued a formal summons for Anastasia to report.

She didn’t show.

Ukrainian suspect detained at Phuket airport while attempting to flee after ignoring police summons

Police then alerted immigration officials at Phuket Airport to watch for her. That decision paid off. On Saturday, 10 May, immigration officers intercepted Anastasia as she attempted to board an outbound flight. She was detained and handed over to Wichit police.

At the station, she was informed of the charge. She confessed to causing the damage. According to investigators, she claimed she was angry about not receiving her deposit.

But because her confession occurred on a holiday — when courts are closed — investigators could not immediately forward her case for prosecution. Instead, they scheduled her to return on the next working day to complete the legal process.

She agreed. Then vanished.

On Sunday, Anastasia failed to return to Wichit Police Station. Investigators attempted to contact her but received no response. Her disappearance triggered the next manhunt.

Police secure arrest warrant and find suspect hiding in second high-end Phuket condo two days later

Police submitted an urgent request to the Phuket Provincial Court for an arrest warrant, citing her confession, intent to flee, and refusal to comply with the investigation. The court approved the warrant on 11 May, the same day.

Two days later, police tracked her to a second luxury condo in Moo 5, Wichit. Officers moved quickly and arrested her inside the unit. She was taken directly back to Wichit Police Station.

This time, no release was granted.

Prosecutors charged Anastasia with criminal property destruction. The Phuket Provincial Court denied her bail request, citing flight risk and lack of a local guarantor. She was ordered held in detention during further proceedings.

Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, superintendent of Wichit Police Station, confirmed the events. “We followed due process,” he said. “We summoned her first. When she tried to flee and later ignored our appointment, we acted immediately.”

Viral photos of vandalised Phuket condo stir debate over foreign tenants and property rental practices

The case has sparked widespread attention both online and in Phuket’s real estate circles. Photos of the damage — showing black marker scribbles, vandalised furniture, and cryptic messages — went viral.

One of the most puzzling pieces of graffiti was the number “32,000.” It led many to speculate the destruction was revenge for a withheld deposit. The condo’s owner, however, later clarified the deposit had been held according to contract terms. They also confirmed that Anastasia was never the official lessee.

Police have advised landlords to be more cautious when renting to foreigners. “Don’t rely solely on agents,” a senior officer warned. “Confirm who’s actually living in your property.”

Investigators noted that the property had been rented through a third-party agent, and the true identity of the occupant had not been verified until the damage had already been done.

Anastasia is now in custody and faces formal indictment. Under Section 358 of the Thai Criminal Code, intentional damage to another’s property can lead to imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to ฿60,000 or both.

Bail denied and criminal proceedings move ahead as owner prepares civil claim over massive condo damage

The court has ordered her detention without bail. As of Tuesday evening, no relatives or legal representatives had come forward to secure her release.

Police say the case file will be submitted to prosecutors within days. Further charges are not expected, but authorities emphasised that any attempt to leave Thailand again would have constituted a serious offence.

In the meantime, officers continue to examine whether civil claims for compensation may follow. The condo owner is reportedly preparing legal action to recover damages.

The unit remains uninhabitable.

