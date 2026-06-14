Bangkok police smashed a Nigerian-linked drug ring that used fake online romances to turn Thai women into couriers. A ฿25 million heroin and cocaine haul, two Nigerian arrests and a Thai woman’s confession exposed a cross-border smuggling route.

A sophisticated transnational drug ring that allegedly used fake Facebook romances, false foreign identities and a Thai woman as an international drug courier has been smashed by Bangkok police after a major cross-border probe. The operation saw two Nigerian men and a Thai woman arrested, heroin and cocaine worth over ฿25 million seized and a hidden smuggling route exposed before the drugs were allegedly sold to foreign and expatriate communities in Bangkok.

Bangkok police have smashed a transnational drug trafficking network that allegedly used fake online romances to recruit Thai women as drug couriers. The operation ended with the arrest of two Nigerian men and a Thai woman.

Officers seized heroin and cocaine worth more than ฿25 million. Investigators said the narcotics were intended for distribution among foreign and expatriate communities in Bangkok.

The Sunday crackdown was led by the Crime Suppression Division and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division. In parallel, immigration officers in Nong Khai province joined the operation and assisted with the cross-border investigation.

The arrests followed a lengthy police investigation into a sophisticated drug route moving narcotics from neighbouring countries into Thailand.

Police operation tracks Nigerian suspects and reveals fake online identities used to recruit couriers

Pol Maj Gen Witthaya Sriprasertphap, commander of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, and Pol Maj Gen Pattanasak Bubphasuwan, commander of the Crime Suppression Division, ordered the operation. As part of this, investigators from several specialist units worked together to identify the suspects, monitor their movements and track the drugs.

The investigation involved Pol Col Jetnipat Siriwat, superintendent of Division 1 of the Crime Suppression Division, Pol Lt Col Chatchai Hemwilai, inspector of Division 1, and Pol Lt Col Saral Yosapolpinet from Division 3 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division. Their inquiry eventually exposed the network’s method of recruiting couriers and distributing narcotics.

Police first arrested Mr Emeka at the Motorway 9 toll booth on Kanchanaphisek Road in Thepharak subdistrict, Mueang district, Samut Prakan province. Separately, officers arrested Mr Anayo beside Soi Ramkhamhaeng 24 in Hua Mak subdistrict, Bang Kapi district of Bangkok. At the same time, police entered a hotel in the Ramkhamhaeng area and arrested Ms Lalita.

Investigators discovered that the network relied heavily on deception through dating applications and social media platforms, including Facebook. The suspects allegedly created false identities using photographs of successful and trustworthy-looking foreign men. They presented themselves as businessmen, engineers and military personnel.

Thai woman lured through Facebook romance admits three cross-border drug smuggling missions from abroad

Consequently, Thai women believed they were developing genuine romantic relationships. Once confidence was established, conversations moved away from public platforms and onto WhatsApp. According to investigators, this made the communications less visible and helped the network continue its activities.

Further investigation revealed that Ms Lalita had been communicating with a Nigerian man known as “Mc General” since the middle of 2025. She had first met him through Facebook. Thereafter, she was persuaded to travel to a neighbouring country to collect packages and transport them into Thailand.

In return, Ms Lalita received between ฿40,000 and ฿50,000 for each journey. During questioning, she admitted to completing three drug smuggling operations. However, her latest mission ended with her capture by police.

She told investigators that she crossed the border through natural routes in Nong Khai province. She travelled by long-tail boat into the neighbouring country. Afterwards, members of the trafficking network collected her and transported her to hotels.

Drug suitcases hidden in coffee bags and snack packs moved through secret border routes into Bangkok

At the hotels, accomplices handed over suitcases containing narcotics concealed inside ordinary products. The drugs were hidden in parcel boxes, coffee bags and snack bags. Subsequently, the network arranged the return journey using multiple forms of transport.

Cars, vans and boats were used to move the narcotics while attempting to avoid detection. The complex transport system allowed the drugs to reach Bangkok before being prepared for sale. The intended customers were foreign associates and expatriate communities in the capital.

Before the final arrests, investigators learned that Ms Lalita had returned to Bangkok carrying another shipment of narcotics. She checked into a hotel in the Ramkhamhaeng area with a bag containing drugs.

Later, she received instructions from a Nigerian member of the network to gradually distribute the narcotics to other foreign associates at different locations. In response, investigators launched continuous surveillance and followed each planned delivery.

Police surveillance exposes planned heroin and cocaine deliveries to foreign buyers in Bangkok hotels

Police observed the first transfer of drugs to a Nigerian suspect. The investigation then uncovered a second planned handover involving the remaining heroin and cocaine. The exchange was scheduled to take place outside a hotel.

Therefore, officers prepared a coordinated arrest operation. When the suspects arrived to collect the drugs, police moved in and arrested all three individuals simultaneously. A search of the suspects and the drugs uncovered a large quantity of heroin and cocaine with an estimated value exceeding ฿25 million.

Notably, the seizure prevented the narcotics from entering the network’s intended distribution chain targeting foreigners and expatriate communities in Thailand. The investigation showed that the drugs had been moved through a carefully organised route involving border crossings, changing vehicles and concealed packaging.

Thai courier confesses while Nigerian suspect admits cocaine distribution to expatriates in Thailand

During further questioning, Ms Lalita repeated that she had transported heroin and cocaine from a neighbouring country on three occasions. She said the drugs were intended for delivery to Nigerian contacts operating in Thailand.

On another front, Mr Anayo admitted that he planned to distribute cocaine among expatriate communities in Thailand. Meanwhile, Mr Emeka denied the accusations against him.

The two Nigerian suspects were subsequently handed over to investigators from Division 1 of the Crime Suppression Division for further legal proceedings. The investigation into the wider transnational drug trafficking network remains linked to the evidence gathered during the operation.

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