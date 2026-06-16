Five residents narrowly escaped death in Khon Kaen when a charging BYD Dolphin EV erupted into flames, triggering a devastating pre-dawn inferno that destroyed the car and almost wiped out their home. Police and forensic experts are investigating the cause.

A family escaped a deadly fire by moments in Khon Kaen when a charging BYD Dolphin electric car erupted in flames and unleashed a raging inferno that almost destroyed their two-storey home. Police and forensic experts are now investigating the devastating pre-dawn blaze as they seek to establish what triggered the fire that reduced the EV to a burnt shell and left the property in ruins.

Police are investigating a dramatic fire in Khon Kaen after a charging electric vehicle erupted in flames and almost completely destroyed a family home.

The terrifying blaze struck house number 9/2109 in Moo 11, Mueang Kao subdistrict, Mueang district, during the early hours of Tuesday, June 16. At about 5am, Pol Lt Wachara Ngamcheua, deputy investigator at Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station, received the emergency alert from the Khon Kaen radio centre.

Immediately, he reported the incident to his superiors and rushed to the burning property. Meanwhile, Pol Col Yosawat Kaewsubthanynit, superintendent of Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station, also travelled to the scene to oversee the investigation.

Firefighters battle a fierce blaze for an hour as a BYD EV and a Khon Kaen home are destroyed

When officers arrived, they found a two-storey concrete house under attack from fierce flames. The garage area was the centre of the inferno. A white BYD Dolphin electric sedan with Khon Kaen registration plates was already consumed by the fire.

By that point, flames had spread from the vehicle into the main body of the home. In response, firefighters from Khon Kaen Municipality and Mueang Kao Municipality launched a joint effort to stop the blaze.

However, the fire proved difficult to control. Firefighters battled the flames for nearly an hour before finally bringing the inferno under control. Afterwards, the scene revealed devastating destruction.

The BYD Dolphin had been completely burned out. Likewise, the two-storey house suffered severe damage and was almost entirely destroyed. Separately, officers began documenting the scene and preparing the investigation.

Homeowner hears a loud bang as five residents flee before the raging fire consumes their home

The homeowner, Mr Setthaphat Kaewfainok, 46, explained that he had parked the vehicle and connected the charging cable before the disaster. Later, he heard a loud bang, followed by the sound of fire erupting.

Instantly, he and other occupants rushed outside to investigate the noise. They discovered the electric vehicle engulfed in flames. Consequently, Mr Setthaphat called firefighters as the fire rapidly expanded.

He and four other residents escaped from the house before the flames consumed the property. Notably, all five people survived without injury despite the scale of the destruction.

Forensic officers examine EV fire as investigators seek the true cause of the devastating blaze

Initial police findings showed the fire began in the electric vehicle while it was charging. Nevertheless, investigators have not determined the exact cause of the blaze.

As part of this, police coordinated with the Forensic Science Centre Region 4 to conduct a detailed examination. Forensic specialists will gather evidence from the vehicle, charging equipment and the damaged house.

On another front, investigators are calculating the full extent of the financial losses. Subsequently, forensic findings will play a key role in establishing the true cause of the fire.

For now, police have reached no final conclusions. The investigation remains active as experts continue examining the destroyed home and electric vehicle.

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