EV car fire in Songkhla was not self combustion. Ex Democrat Party MP was targeted with a criminal act

Ex-Democrat MP Sirichoke’s electric car in Songkhla was deliberately torched, not a spontaneous fire. Police arrested a suspect who confessed. Sirichoke vows not to be silenced after warning of hidden risks in EVs amid growing safety concerns nationwide.

Police in Songkhla have arrested a man for torching the electric vehicle of former Democrat MP Sirichoke Sopha in a targeted arson attack early Saturday morning. Just hours earlier, Sirichoke — a former aide to ex-Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva — had warned of the dangers of EVs after watching his car erupt in flames outside his home. But the fire wasn’t electrical. It was criminal.

Police quickly uncovered evidence of foul play and tracked down the suspect, who has since confessed. Sirichoke, a four-time MP, has praised the police for their swift, fearless work. He also sent a defiant message to whoever may be behind the attack.

“I won’t be silenced,” he said. “I won’t back down. Not now, not ever.”

He vowed to keep standing with the people — and against the “dark forces” he believes are trying to scare him off.

Police in Songkhla Province have confirmed the arrest of a suspect in the recent car fire involving a former MP’s electric vehicle. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on July 5 at the Na Thawi District home of Sirichoke Sopha, a former Democrat Party MP. Initially, the fire appeared spontaneous. However, evidence later revealed it was a targeted act of arson.

According to local police, the suspect arrived minutes before the explosion. Surveillance footage from IP cameras captured the approach of a motorbike. The rider stopped near the house and was then seen entering the property on foot. Shortly afterwards, flames engulfed the vehicle.

As a result of this footage, police tracked and detained a man the following day. He was identified as Mr. Samatcha, 30, a resident of Moo 9 in Chang Subdistrict. After being questioned at Na Thawi Police Station, he confessed to starting the fire.

Police used surveillance footage to track a motorbike rider who confessed to deliberately setting the fire

Subsequently, investigators submitted a warrant request to the Songkhla Provincial Court. The court issued an arrest warrant No. 393/2025 on July 6. Mr. Samatcha now faces charges of arson and destruction of private property. Legal proceedings are underway.

Meanwhile, authorities are still determining whether the suspect acted alone. It remains unclear if he was hired or influenced by another party. Therefore, the case may yet expand beyond a single perpetrator.

Originally, Sirichoke believed the fire was caused by spontaneous combustion. His plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) was parked and not charging at the time. He had owned the vehicle for two years without any previous issues.

He shared the details in a Facebook post hours after the event. “I woke up to a loud explosion,” he wrote. “When I looked out, flames were shooting from the EV.” Notably, the vehicle had not been plugged in or used recently. Despite this, the blaze erupted without warning.

Arrest warrant issued as investigation continues into whether arsonist acted alone or was hired by others

Although arson was later confirmed, the fire sparked widespread alarm about EV safety. Many questioned whether electric vehicles can ignite without charging. While this fire was intentionally set, the fear surrounding EV fires remains real.

Soon after the blast, firefighters arrived at the scene. However, the lithium-ion battery intensified the flames. Crews struggled to bring the fire under control. By the time it was extinguished, only a burnt shell of the vehicle remained.

Later that morning, Sirichoke posted images of the charred wreck online. The response was swift. Thousands of users shared, commented, and raised safety concerns. Social media discussions quickly turned toward the hidden risks of EV ownership.

Sirichoke issued another statement following the suspect’s arrest. In it, he thanked the police for their swift and fearless work. “They acted without hesitation or concern for influence,” he said. He also thanked citizens for their support.

Widespread public concern grows after arson fire raises questions about electric vehicle safety

Importantly, he made it clear he would not be intimidated. “I am not afraid of dark influences,” he wrote. “I will not retreat from this community.” He vowed to continue serving his constituency and demanded full justice.

Moreover, he sent a strong message about electric vehicle risks. “Don’t assume silence means safety,” he warned. “Electricity may be quiet, but it can still burn everything.” While the fire in his case was deliberate, his warning resonated with the public.

Consequently, EV safety has come under renewed scrutiny. Although most EV fires happen while charging, some have occurred while parked. This case, though caused by arson, has intensified those concerns.

Furthermore, experts have noted that EV fires pose unique challenges. Lithium-ion batteries burn hotter and longer than fuel tanks. They are also harder to extinguish. Water and foam often fail to fully suppress the flames.

Sirichoke refuses to be intimidated. Earlier, he issued warning about quiet but serious EV battery fire risks

Because of this, emergency crews now face greater training demands. Responding to electric vehicle fires requires specialised tactics and safety gear. Some fire departments across Thailand are not yet equipped for such events.

In the meantime, social media users continue to raise their voices. Many called for stricter EV manufacturing standards and better battery oversight. Others demanded transparent investigations from automakers.

Later, the vehicle manufacturer released an official statement. However, public pressure had previously called for an internal safety review. This included calls to examine battery design, software systems, and heat dissipation components.

But subsequently, the news that the EV car fire was arson reassured many of those who were concerned.

Notably, this would not have been the first case of a parked EV catching fire in Thailand in recent months. A Bangkok EV burned to the ground in April. Nonetheless, the conversation surrounding EV safety was somewhat silenced by the police investigation.

Calls for stricter EV safety standards grow as parked electric vehicle fires rise worldwide

Despite the fire, Sirichoke resumed work on Saturday hours later. He travelled to appointments in Saba Yoi District the same day. “Life must go on,” he said. “I will continue standing with the people.”

Nevertheless, the motive behind the arson remains unclear. Investigators continue to examine whether the act was politically motivated. So far, no additional suspects have been named. Still, the possibility of a coordinated attack has not been dismissed.

In addition to the legal case, the incident has raised concern. The fact that the cause was arson has switched the narrative. It reflects growing concerns about both personal safety, particularly in Songkhla, a Deep South province—specifically as to why a public figure was targeted, as opposed to EV technology.

Certainly, this story highlights the urgent issue of rising threats against public figures in the community. Public figures must be protected. The question of EV car safety has quickly now taken a back seat.

Notably, despite the risk of spontaneous combustion in EV cars, the number of fires in EVs compared to ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles is lower overall. In fairness to the new industry, figures worldwide show 25 fires per 100,000 vehicles. In contrast, the figures for gasoline- or petrol-powered cars are substantially higher at 1,530.

Until then, Sirichoke’s experience stands as a sobering example. A parked car. A quiet night. A sudden fire. Whether criminal or accidental, the dangers are real in Thailand.

