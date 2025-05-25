3 Police airmen die in another air accident in Prachuap Khiri Khan. 1973 Helicopter fell from the sky

3 police officers died when a 1973 Bell 212 helicopter malfunctioned mid-air and crashed in Prachuap Khiri Khan—Thailand’s second fatal police air accident in a month. One crew member parachuted to the ground. Investigators suspect mechanical failure.

Another air tragedy involving the Royal Thai Police occurred on Saturday when a 1973 Bell 212 helicopter crashed while returning from a routine mission. The incident occurred near Wat Nong Phang Pua in Tambon Ko Lak, Prachuap Khiri Khan. Three officers lost their lives in the crash, which left rescuers battling a fierce blaze at the scene. The accident happened at approximately 1 pm. Later, Police General Kittirat Phanphet, the National Police Chief, expressed his condolences to the families and ordered an urgent investigation. This tragedy follows the April 25 crash of a police Twin Otter aircraft near Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, which claimed the lives of six Royal Thai Police airmen.

A police helicopter crashed and exploded in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Saturday afternoon, killing three officers on board. The fourth crew member survived after parachuting to safety. His condition remains unconfirmed.

The crash occurred around 1 pm in Nong Kok village, tambon Ao Noi, in Muang district. Witnesses described hearing a loud explosion in the sky. Moments later, they saw the helicopter plummet to the ground and burst into flames.

Firefighters and emergency teams rushed to the site. However, by the time they arrived, the aircraft was engulfed in flames. Rescuers found three bodies at the scene.

Three officers killed and one survives after police helicopter explodes in Prachuap Khiri Khan crash scene

The helicopter, identified as a Bell 212, was part of the Kanchanaburi Police Aviation Unit. It had taken off from Surat Thani airport and was en route back to base after completing an operation. The flight was a routine training and return mission.

Authorities confirmed the identities of the three deceased officers late Saturday. They were Police Lieutenant Colonel Pratuang Chuleut and Police Lieutenant Colonel Songphon Boonchai, both pilots and Police Lieutenant Tinnakrit Suwannoi, a flight mechanic.

National Police Chief Police General Kittirat Phanphet issued a statement within hours of the crash. He expressed “deepest condolences” to the victims’ families. He also ordered a full investigation into the cause and promised financial and emotional support for the families.

Police General Kittirat described the incident as a tragic loss for the Royal Thai Police. He instructed all aviation and support divisions to cooperate with crash investigators.

Although initial findings point to an in-flight malfunction, the exact cause is still unknown. Investigators are examining the wreckage and reviewing flight logs.

Police aviation chief orders full probe as identities confirmed and early cause points to malfunction in flight

Local police chief Police Major General Nakarin Sukonthavit confirmed the aircraft crashed near Wat Nong Phang Pua in Tambon Ko Lak. He was seen inspecting the site just hours after the tragedy.

Emergency response teams from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, Wing 5 air base, Hua Hin Hospital, and volunteer rescuers all took part in the operation. Fire engines were dispatched immediately to contain the blaze.

The crash site was sealed off to secure evidence. Officials said wreckage recovery would take several days. The bodies of the three officers were transported to Hua Hin Hospital for autopsy.

This is the second fatal crash involving a Royal Thai Police aircraft in Prachuap Khiri Khan this year. Exactly one month earlier, on April 25, a police Twin Otter aircraft plunged into the sea off Hua Hin airport.

That earlier crash killed six officers. It occurred during a test flight for a parachute training exercise. Investigators said the plane lost control shortly after takeoff and could not recover. The six officers who died in that incident included pilots, engineers, and mechanics.

Emergency teams battle blaze after second Royal Thai Police air crash kills six officers in same province

Together, the two crashes have claimed nine lives in just 30 days. Both involved aircraft under the Royal Thai Police command and occurred in the same province.

The helicopter in Saturday’s crash was a Bell 212, tail number 2215. It was the 22nd helicopter acquired by the police and began service in 1973. There are 16 Bell 212 helicopters currently in use across Thailand.

Bell 212s are twin-engine, twin-rotor helicopters with a strong safety record. Each is powered by two PT6T-3B engines, delivering 1,800 horsepower combined. They can carry up to 13 people and a maximum payload of 11,200 pounds.

Despite their age, these aircraft remain essential for the Royal Thai Police. They are widely used for air patrols, search-and-rescue missions, disaster relief, and medical evacuation. The Bell 212 was notably deployed during the 2004 tsunami and the 2011 floods.

Still, critics have raised concerns about safety. Some question whether ageing helicopters should still be flying, especially in difficult terrain. Although the Bell 212 was designed with engine redundancy, accidents have continued.

Bell 212 helicopters remain vital to Royal Thai Police despite age and concerns over safety in tough terrain

In Saturday’s case, one crew member managed to parachute out of the aircraft before it hit the ground. Authorities have yet to confirm whether he was injured or where he landed.

However, his survival may provide investigators with valuable testimony. He is expected to be questioned as soon as his medical condition allows.

The crash took place in clear weather, according to early reports. Visibility was good, and no severe wind or storms were present at the time. This may help narrow the cause to mechanical or technical failure.

Locals said they were shocked by the explosion. “We heard a loud bang, then saw black smoke rising,” one villager told reporters. “The helicopter was already on fire when it crashed.”

Debris from the wreckage scattered across a wide area. Drone footage showed the charred remains of the fuselage lying in a banana grove. Fire damage was visible over several metres.

One crew member parachuted to safety as clear weather raises suspicion of mechanical failure cause

Initial inspection revealed that the blaze started immediately after impact. However, questions remain about whether a fire broke out in the air before the crash.

Investigators from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand and the Royal Thai Police have joined forces for the probe. Forensic teams are now examining flight instruments and maintenance records.

The helicopter’s last maintenance check is being reviewed. Technicians want to know if any previous faults were reported and whether repairs were completed correctly.

Officials have not ruled out human error, although initial indications suggest a technical failure. Both pilots were said to be highly experienced.

According to police logs, Police Lieutenant Colonel Pratuang Chuleut had logged over 1,000 hours in Bell 212 helicopters. His co-pilot, Police Lieutenant Colonel Songphon Boonchai, had served in aviation for more than 15 years. Mechanic Police Lieutenant Tinnakrit Suwannoi was also a veteran.

Investigators examine maintenance and flight records after blaze started immediately on impact of crash

Despite their experience, the crew had little chance of survival once the helicopter lost control. Witnesses said the aircraft came down fast and exploded on contact.

By Saturday night, condolence messages poured in from across the country. Fellow officers, politicians, and citizens posted tributes online.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra also conveyed condolences to the police chief, according to a government spokesperson. She instructed relevant ministries to offer support.

Meanwhile, concerns are mounting over the safety of Thailand’s police aviation fleet. Aviation experts say a full review is urgently needed.

An internal source at the Police Aviation Division admitted that most Bell 212s are over 50 years old. “They are still reliable,” he said. “But only if properly maintained and not pushed beyond limits.”

However, the back-to-back crashes have renewed debate. Some experts say older models should be retired and replaced with newer aircraft.

Condolences pour in as mounting concerns renew calls to retire ageing police aviation Bell 212 helicopters

Until now, the Royal Thai Police has relied heavily on the Bell 212s. Their dual-engine design makes them suitable for high-risk missions, particularly in border zones and mountainous areas.

Nonetheless, Saturday’s crash may force changes. The investigation’s findings are expected to shape future safety measures and procurement policy.

For now, a grieving police force is mourning the loss of three more colleagues. Their names join a growing list of officers lost in the line of duty.

As night fell over Ao Noi, rescue teams remained at the scene. Flashing lights lit up the blackened wreckage, while investigators worked in silence.

Another day, another tragedy—and still, many unanswered questions.

Further reading:

Six Thai police aviation officers killed on Friday in crash off Hua Hin. Posthumous promotions declared for the crew

Horror plane crash in Chachoengsao saw Cessna passenger plane power into the ground at full throttle

Plane carrying tourists to Trat plunges to the ground 11 minutes after takeoff from Suvarnabhumi Airport

Russia insists American Boeing aircraft flying to Thailand are safely maintained despite blowout

Stranded Russians offered free food in Phuket as Aeroflot begins to airlift over 21,000 stranded home to safety

Minister received body of Russian tourist recovered at sea on Wednesday off Phuket

Police still probing ‘booze fest’ party at which Russian woman died in Phuket – 3 to be charged

Fears for Russian tourist, a top business executive, gone missing from Naithon Beach in Phuket

Police probe cause of death of Russian whose skeletal body was found in a forest on Ko Phangan by a dog

Intimidated Russian couple ask Royal Thai police to join Thailand’s Witness Protection Programme in Ko Samui

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>