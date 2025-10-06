Chiang Mai police acted swiftly to save a 20-year-old university student from losing ฿800,000 to call centre scammers after spotting a suspicious transfer, freezing the funds, fully recovering her money, and warning the public to remain vigilant.

A 20-year-old student at a top Chiang Mai university was nearly scammed out of ฿800,000 on Friday night. Local police spotted the suspicious transfer and acted fast. Officers traced her to a luxury housing development and immediately intervened. They convinced her to file a complaint, and the funds were successfully recovered. The money had already been frozen because the transaction was flagged as unusual. This case highlights both the ruthless tactics of scam gangs and the sharp, effective response of Chiang Mai police.

Chiang Mai police raided a home to rescue a female student who had been tricked by a call centre gang into transferring ฿800,000. The victim, a 20-year-old student at a prestigious Chiang Mai university, was contacted by scammers claiming to be officials from a mobile phone company.

Consequently, they convinced her that there was a serious problem with her bank account. Then, they instructed her to add the Bang Lat Police Station Line account, posing as police officers. They promised that transferring money would allow them to verify her account and prove her innocence. Believing the scammers, she transferred ฿800,000.

Fortunately, officers from Chiang Mai City Police Station were alerted in time. On October 3, 2015, at approximately 9:30 PM, Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatchai Phongwiwatchai, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 5, ordered immediate action.

Chiang Mai police dispatched officers to prevent a loss of funds to call centre scammers on Friday night

He instructed Pol. Col. Prachya Thitla, Superintendent of Chiang Mai City Police Station, to expedite the investigation and prevent further losses. Therefore, officers were sent to a luxury village in Mae Hia Subdistrict, Mueang District, Chiang Mai Province, to warn the victim and stop the scammers.

Pol. Col. Prachya Thitla, alongside Pol. Lt. Col. Tattawee Danphitaktrakul and Pol. Lt. Col. Wisanu Nuanmusit, coordinated a patrol team from Section 4. They were joined by Pol. Lt. Col. Chatchawan Tanta, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation.

The team went to the house where the incident occurred and rang the doorbell until the victim answered. Once inside, officers explained that she had been tricked by a sophisticated call centre gang into transferring money. She confirmed that she had already sent ฿800,000.

Ms. B, the victim, immediately accepted the officers’ advice and agreed not to transfer any more funds. The police then guided her to file a formal complaint. Moreover, they coordinated with the bank where the funds were sent. As a result, the account was frozen in time, preventing additional losses. Consequently, Ms. B received the full ฿800,000 back without delay.

Police intervention and bank coordination successfully recovered all funds lost to call centre scam

According to Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatchai Phongwiwatchai, Provincial Police Region 5, had been alerted by the Royal Thai Police. They monitored a suspicious account after learning that a woman in Chiang Mai had transferred a large sum. Therefore, officers were dispatched immediately to speak with the victim and warn her about the fraud.

The gang had carefully researched Ms. B’s personal details. They obtained her name and opened a bank account in her name. Subsequently, they called her, posing as mobile company officials and police officers. They told her transferring money would verify her innocence. They promised that if the investigation confirmed her innocence, the money would be refunded. Believing these instructions, Ms. B transferred the funds.

Fortunately, the victim stopped transferring money in time. Thanks to swift police action and coordination with the receiving bank, the account was frozen promptly. This allowed Ms. B to recover all ฿800,000.

After the incident, Ms. B filed a complaint at Chiang Mai City Police Station. Police have vowed to expedite the investigation to identify the call centre gang’s accountant and prosecute all perpetrators according to the law.

Chiang Mai authorities investigate call centre gang and pledge swift prosecution for those responsible

Authorities are also warning students and the public not to fall for similar scams. They advise verifying suspicious requests before transferring money. Call centre gangs are known to employ varied and increasingly sophisticated fraudulent methods.

Officials emphasised that scams like these are growing in complexity and frequency. They warned that victims can be pressured into believing urgent transfers are necessary. Consequently, police urge citizens to verify all unusual requests, contact official authorities, and avoid acting under pressure. Students and the general public should remain vigilant when approached by unknown callers claiming to be officials.

This case highlights the importance of swift police intervention and public awareness. Rapid action prevented a much larger financial loss. Coordination between law enforcement and the bank ensured that frozen funds could be returned quickly. Police continue to investigate and aim to identify other victims who may have been targeted by the same gang.

Scam tactics are increasingly sophisticated, police warn citizens to remain vigilant and verify unusual calls

Authorities also noted that the gang’s methods were highly sophisticated. They carefully researched the victim’s personal details and designed a convincing scheme.

The scammers combined impersonation of mobile company officials with claims of police involvement to create a sense of urgency. This tactic is common in current call centre scams and demonstrates the need for caution when receiving unsolicited calls or messages.

Police advised anyone receiving similar calls to remain calm, verify identities, and contact official authorities directly. They stressed that no legitimate organisation would ask for money transfers to prove innocence or resolve account issues. By taking precautions, potential victims can avoid losing large sums of money.

This incident serves as a stark warning to the public. Thanks to rapid police response and public awareness, financial disasters can be prevented. Authorities urge citizens to stay alert, investigate suspicious claims, and report attempted fraud immediately.

Chiang Mai police’s swift action ensured that Ms. B recovered her money and avoided further financial harm. Friday night’s case highlights, of course, the ongoing threat posed by call centre scams. However, it also shows that police are beginning to respond robustly and smartly to thwart these evil, deceitful people.

