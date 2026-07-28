Two officials face serious criminal charges in exam scandal. Reports suggest 100 people may be called in

Thailand’s exam cheating probe has reached the top as police charge two senior officials and summon 11 more suspects. Investigators are tracing a network of corruption that could ultimately implicate up to 100 people, according to police and security sources.

Thailand’s local government examination cheating investigation has widened dramatically, with two senior officials facing seven criminal charges, 11 more suspects summoned and reports suggesting up to 100 people could ultimately become implicated. Detectives are now pursuing those suspected of facilitating the operation, tracing how confidential examination papers and answer keys reached a house in Nonthaburi where scores were altered. At the same time, a government inquiry reporting to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul next week is examining every stage of the recruitment process, from procurement and document controls to the expansion of approved appointments from 8,000 to about 10,000.

Police have dramatically widened the local government examination cheating investigation ahead of a key government report due to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul next week. The inquiry has now moved beyond those accused of altering examination scores.

Instead, investigators are targeting senior officials believed to have helped facilitate the operation. Reports on Sunday suggested that as many as 100 people could ultimately become implicated. Consequently, the case is rapidly developing into one of Thailand’s largest public recruitment corruption investigations.

Meanwhile, the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) confirmed on Monday that summonses have been issued to two senior officials connected to the examination process. A further 11 suspects have also been ordered to acknowledge criminal charges later this week.

The latest move follows weeks of searches, forensic examinations and witness interviews. It also marks the first direct criminal action against senior figures linked to the recruitment exercise.

Police issue summonses to senior officials as widening exam cheating inquiry moves to a head

Speaking at Crime Suppression Division headquarters on Monday, CSD commander Pol Maj Gen Pattanasak Bubphasuwan outlined the latest progress in the investigation. He confirmed that investigators from Division 2 had issued summonses requiring two senior officials to appear before detectives. Both have been instructed to report by Friday, July 31. Police said the investigation has now reached a stage where sufficient evidence exists to proceed with criminal charges while inquiries continue into additional suspects.

The two officials are Mr Theerut Supavibulphol, the former director-general of the Department of Local Administration, and Mr Ruangdej Sirikit, director of the Office of Educational and Psychological Testing at Srinakharinwirot University (SWU). According to investigators, both men will face seven serious criminal allegations arising directly from the examination fraud investigation. Police believe the offences involve abuse of official authority, manipulation of official documents and computer crime offences.

Seven criminal charges target former local government chief and SWU examinations official

Notably, investigators accuse both men of improperly performing, or deliberately failing to perform, official duties through dishonest conduct. They also suspect that the pair exploited their official positions to forge government documents.

In addition, police claim they certified false official documents while carrying out their official responsibilities. Furthermore, investigators think they unlawfully removed official documents belonging to others in a manner likely to cause public damage.

The charges do not end there. Police also accuse the two officials of jointly forging official documents connected with the recruitment process.

Separately, investigators suggest they unlawfully opened or accessed sealed documents belonging to others to obtain confidential information. Finally, both men are accused of jointly importing false or distorted computer data into a computer system in a manner likely to damage the public.

Corruption, forgery and computer crime laws form basis of sweeping criminal case against two officials

According to investigators, the offences fall under several major criminal statutes. These include the Prevention and Suppression of Corruption Act, the Criminal Code and the Computer Crime Act. Police said the charges specifically involve offences under Sections 157, 161, 162, 188, 265 and 322 of the Criminal Code. They also include Section 172 of the Prevention and Suppression of Corruption Act and Section 14(1) of the Computer Crime Act.

However, investigators stressed that the summonses represent the next procedural stage of the inquiry. The suspects have been ordered to acknowledge the allegations and provide statements before detectives complete the next phase of the investigation. Police emphasised that the evidence has been gathered from several sources over recent weeks.

The latest developments stem from a breakthrough operation at a house in Bang Yai district, Nonthaburi. During that search, officials from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Royal Thai Police’s Anti-Corruption Division allegedly discovered a group actively altering examination records. As a result, investigators rapidly expanded the inquiry beyond the original suspects.

Police confirmed that 11 additional suspects found inside the Bang Yai property have now received summonses. Investigators said the group consists of government officials and employees of private companies. Unlike the two senior officials, this group will initially face a different range of criminal allegations linked to the operation carried out inside the house.

Eleven more suspects summoned after Bang Yai raid uncovered exam score manipulation operation

Initially, investigators will pursue charges of participating in a criminal gang and membership of a criminal organisation. The suspects also face allegations under Section 188 of the Criminal Code.

Police allege they damaged, concealed, removed or rendered useless official documents belonging to others. Investigators believe those actions were likely to cause damage to both individuals and the public.

In parallel, detectives intend to pursue offences under the Computer Crime Act. Those allegations relate to the importation of false information into computer systems during the examination score manipulation process. Police believe the digital evidence recovered during the investigation will play a significant role in supporting those charges.

All 13 suspects have now been instructed to report this week to acknowledge the allegations and provide formal statements. Should any suspect fail to appear, investigators said a second summons will be issued in accordance with legal procedure. Even so, police indicated the investigation would continue regardless of whether every suspect immediately reports.

Police gather evidence as technical examinations and forensic analysis continue across agencies

At the same time, investigators continue gathering documentary and forensic evidence from multiple agencies. Additional technical examinations remain underway. Police are also examining records already seized during earlier searches. According to investigators, the expanding volume of evidence continues strengthening the criminal case.

Meanwhile, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has continued supporting the inquiry. Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Natthasak Chaowanasai confirmed that investigators have requested additional documents and testimony from Srinakharinwirot University. Technical specialists are also continuing detailed examinations of digital evidence connected with the recruitment process.

Earlier, Pol Lt Gen Natthasak indicated investigators would decide whether further suspects should face criminal prosecution beyond those already identified. Should evidence prove insufficient for criminal proceedings, the relevant files will instead be forwarded to the National Anti-Corruption Commission for further action. Therefore, both criminal and administrative investigations are progressing simultaneously.

Police widen inquiry after evidence points to top officials allowing access to confidential exam material

Investigators now believe the conspiracy extended well beyond those physically altering examination papers. Instead, police increasingly suspect that senior officials helped provide access to confidential examination material.

According to investigators, the evidence indicates that official authority was used to facilitate the operation rather than simply conceal it.

In response, detectives have widened their examination of every stage of the recruitment process. They are reviewing document storage, transportation procedures and access controls surrounding examination materials. They are also analysing how answer sheets and official answer keys were handled before, during and after the examinations.

Police said many of those findings correspond with testimony obtained from one of the investigation’s principal witnesses. That witness is Dr Win, also identified as Mr Aswin. His evidence has become an important component of the widening criminal investigation.

According to investigators, Dr Win told detectives he received instructions from Sergeant Major Pichit, one of the suspects arrested earlier in the inquiry. He ordered Dr Win to coordinate with another university suspect responsible for storing examination answer sheets. Police believe that coordination formed a critical link in the operation.

Witness testimony traces movement of answer sheets and official keys through exam network

Investigators think those answer sheets were subsequently removed from official storage. They were then transported to the Bang Yai property in Nonthaburi. There, police believe members of the network altered examination scores before the papers were returned to the recruitment process.

On another front, investigators also examined how official answer keys were obtained. According to police, Dr Win stated he coordinated with senior government officials who controlled access to those answer keys. Investigators suggest the answer keys were then passed to members of the network. Police believe they were ultimately used during the manipulation of examination scores.

Those allegations significantly widened the focus of the investigation. Detectives are no longer concentrating solely on those accused of changing examination papers.

Instead, investigators are tracing the complete chain of custody surrounding examination documents. That includes everyone responsible for storing, handling, transporting and approving access to confidential material.

Government inquiry expands beyond exam fraud to procurement, approvals and recruitment decisions

The investigation has attracted national attention because of the scale of the recruitment exercise. Thousands of candidates sat examinations for local government positions across Thailand.

Consequently, investigators are reviewing far more than the alteration of examination scores. They are also scrutinising procurement procedures, contract management and administrative oversight throughout the recruitment process.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilprapunt outlined the government’s parallel investigation on Saturday. He said the inquiry has been divided into four principal areas. Each section examines a different stage of the recruitment process. Together, they are intended to establish how the irregularities developed.

Firstly, investigators are examining how the number of vacant positions was determined. They are also reviewing why recruitment numbers increased well beyond the original proposal.

According to Mr Pakorn, approved appointments rose from about 8,000 positions to approximately 10,000. Investigators are now determining whether that expansion complied with legal requirements.

Four-part government probe examines procurement, document handling and vacant posts expansion

Secondly, the committee is examining weaknesses before the examinations were conducted. Investigators have already identified irregularities involving procurement procedures, terms of reference, contract management and administrative practices.

Mr Pakorn said many procedures differed substantially from standards followed by the Office of the Civil Service Commission. As part of this, investigators are comparing every stage of the procurement process with established government practice.

Thirdly, the committee is reviewing document management throughout the examination process. Investigators are also assessing whether examination procedures complied with standards set by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation. That review includes the handling of examination papers, answer sheets and other confidential material.

Finally, investigators are examining how recruitment expanded from the original approval to roughly 10,000 appointments. They are reviewing every decision linked to that increase. They also want to determine whether each approval complied with the law. Accordingly, officials are reconstructing the decision-making process from beginning to end.

Report for prime minister will identify every decision-maker without determining criminal responsibility

Mr Pakorn said committee members continued working throughout the weekend. Their report is scheduled for submission to Prime Minister Anutin on August 4. The document will identify everyone involved at every stage of the recruitment exercise.

That includes officials who approved key decisions. It also includes individuals who participated without formal authority.

Importantly, Mr Pakorn stressed the report will not determine criminal guilt. Nor will it identify bribery suspects. Instead, it will establish the factual sequence of events uncovered by investigators. It is also intended to provide a foundation for subsequent investigations and improvements to future recruitment exercises.

Meanwhile, the Crime Suppression Division’s criminal investigation is continuing independently. Detectives are still interviewing witnesses and examining documentary evidence.

They are also analysing digital material recovered during searches. At the same time, forensic specialists continue technical examinations linked to the score manipulation.

Investigators have repeatedly indicated that additional suspects could still face prosecution. Police have not ruled out further summonses as new evidence emerges. Instead, they say the inquiry remains active and continues expanding. Every new witness statement and technical examination is being assessed alongside existing evidence.

Police expect wider investigation as evidence grows and up to 100 people could face scrutiny

Notably, Sunday’s reports suggested the number eventually implicated could approach 100 people. Although investigators have not confirmed that figure, the estimate reflects the widening scope of the inquiry.

Police are examining every stage of the recruitment process. They are also tracing the involvement of everyone with access to confidential examination material.

Earlier, Central Investigation Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Natthasak Chaowanasai confirmed investigators had sought additional documents and testimony from Srinakharinwirot University.

Those requests form part of a broader effort to strengthen the evidential record. Technical examinations are continuing alongside that work. Detectives are also reviewing documentary material already obtained.

In addition, Pol Lt Gen Natthasak previously indicated investigators would decide whether further criminal proceedings are warranted beyond those already announced. Should evidence prove insufficient in any case, the relevant files will instead be forwarded to the National Anti-Corruption Commission. The commission will then consider further action under its own statutory powers.

Focus shifts to report as police reconstruct every stage of recruitment process and document handling

Attention is now turning towards the government report due next week. That document is expected to identify every significant decision made throughout the recruitment exercise. It will also identify those responsible for approving each critical stage. Consequently, investigators expect the report to support the next phase of the criminal inquiry.

The latest summonses represent a significant turning point in the investigation. Until now, much of the inquiry centred on those caught altering examination records inside the Bang Yai property. Now, investigators are pursuing senior officials accused of helping facilitate the wider operation. The focus has shifted beyond those suspected of changing examination papers.

Instead, detectives are tracing the complete movement of confidential examination material. That includes answer sheets, official answer keys and supporting documents. Investigators are also examining who controlled access to those materials. Furthermore, they are identifying everyone responsible for authorising or supervising each stage of the process.

Police believe the investigation is now entering a more complex phase. Evidence gathered from searches, witness testimony, forensic examinations and official records is being assessed together. Detectives are comparing documentary evidence with digital material and witness accounts. Each strand is being used to reconstruct the operation.

Police examine links between officials and private staff as widening investigation enters its next phase

Equally important, investigators are examining relationships between public officials and private individuals involved in the recruitment process.

Police have already confirmed that the 11 additional suspects include both government officials and private company employees. Detectives are now examining how those groups worked together throughout the operation.

As the investigation progresses, detectives continue analysing the chain of custody surrounding examination documents. That review extends from the storage of answer sheets to the handling of official answer keys. It also includes the movement of documents before and after the examinations. Every stage is now under detailed scrutiny.

For now, all 13 summoned suspects are expected to appear before investigators this week. They will be required to acknowledge the allegations and provide formal statements. Police said legal procedures will continue if any suspect fails to attend. A second summons will then be issued in accordance with established practice.

Looking ahead, investigators are preparing for the next phase of what has become one of Thailand’s most significant public recruitment corruption investigations. The government’s report is due within days. Police inquiries are continuing on several fronts. Additional suspects have not been ruled out. With evidence still being gathered, the local government examination cheating investigation continues to widen.

Further reading:

Police are to summon, charge staff found at a private property in Nonthaburi working on exam papers

First the job was pulled. Now 5,924 run the gauntlet of possible criminal prosecution as police move up

Civil service chaos as 5,924 officials face the axe or change due to advised examination irregularities

2 Masterminds behind the civil service exam scandal jailed in Bangkok as scale of the corruption emerges

3 suspects arrested in civil service exam corruption scandal as top committee meets on status of appointments

Civil service exam scandal to deepen as it is feared 5,000 may be corrupt. Ruling party plans new law

Former Justice Minister calls for action on exam scandal. Says five officials disciplined are scapegoats

Officials face disciplinary action over exam cheating scandal as appointments get the go ahead case by case

Job appointments in poisoned exam process goes ahead as the impact of the scandal is still expanding

Opposition leader calls for political leaders to answer for exam cheating scandal and a new constitution

Jobs for cash corruption scandal creating shockwaves as Deputy PM promises to uncover the full truth

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