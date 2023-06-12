It is thought the alleged female serial killer may be facing 80 or so criminal charges including additional counts of theft and forgery in addition to murder charges linked with some ฿78 million that passed through accounts controlled by her in what police allege to be a campaign of serial poisoning linked with financial gain and bank transfers over eight years.

Thai police are liaising with prosecutors as they conclude their work in the case of Am Cyanide or Ms Sararat Rangsiwutthaporn which has gripped the country’s imagination since mid-April when the spotlight fell on the alleged serial killer following the mysterious death in Ratchaburi of 32-year-old Ms Siriporn Khanwong or Koi in April during the Songkran Holidays which was highlighted by a group of people led by Mr Rapee Chamnanrua and quickly snowballed into a national case generating a police response and a task force set up by National Police Commissioner General Damrongsak Kittiprapas.

Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn, on Monday, confirmed that the 15 criminal cases against the suspected serial killer, known by Thai media as Am Cyanide or Ms Sararat will be submitted to prosecutors on Friday.

He thanked the dozens of officers involved in working on the case.

Among the reported 80 or so charges are additional counts of forgery and theft linked with what police suspect was a campaign of theft and murder since 2015 across Thailand in seven provinces including Kanchanaburi, Mukdahan, Nakhon Pathom, Phetchaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon and Udon Thani.

Efforts to get Am Cyanide to confess as she faces 15 capital murder charges before the court including fourteen for premeditated murder since 2015

The top police officer is understood to have been involved in efforts in recent weeks, since the scale of the case against the accused began to be known and backed up with evidence, to have Ms Sararat confess to the charges against her which could see her receiving mercy from the courts while facing capital murder charges of a particular heinous nature for which the legal penalty is death.

Police with the task force commanded by General Surachate, this week, said that the number of criminal charges in the case against the defendant, currently being held on remand at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution in Bangkok, as of this week, has risen to 40 offences and this is likely to double to 80 before the end of this week when the case is passed on to prosecutors.

Unprecedented case of alleged serial killer who is a woman may be the biggest in Thai criminal history

The case, which includes 15 counts of murder with 14 deceased people from cyanide poisoning, is shaping up to be the biggest criminal case in Thailand’s history as well as a rare instance of an accused serial killer in the kingdom who is a woman.

This case has generated controversy in recent weeks with the police raising the prospect of charges against Ms Sararat’s on-and-off lawyer, Ms Thannicha Ek Suwanwa, under Section 184 of the Criminal Code in connection with concealing evidence, a charge which the legal professional has strongly denied and defended herself against.

Last week, it was also revealed that the activist who had exposed the serial killer, Mr Rapee, was facing defamation proceedings in the Criminal Court alleging that he defamed the suspected killer and that case is due to be dealt with again on July 24th next after being mentioned on June 1st last.

Man who exposed the suspected killer faces criminal defamation proceedings brought by the jailed women before the Criminal Court on June 1st last

General Surachate Hakparn, the top police officer who has been calling for the suspect in the case to confess and plead guilty in the face of an overwhelming body of evidence against her, has repeatedly offered to provide legal representation to third parties, including the media, who may be sued by the suspected serial killer, Ms Sararat.

Ms Sararat’s lawyer, Ms Thannicha, who at one point was reported to have resigned from the case and been replaced by another lawyer, still appears to be acting for the accused woman who, it is thought, is adamant to fight the charges against her in court.

The background to the 80 criminal charges include counts of premeditated murder which carry the death penalty as well as Section 289(6) which is an offence concerning the commission of murder in preparation for another criminal act as well as Section 289 (7) which deals, conversely, with murdering a person to avoid other criminal acts being revealed or coming to light.

Charges of theft and forgery among murder charges brought against Ms Sararat by police linked with some ฿78 million which passed through her accounts

Ms Sararat is facing charges of robbery and theft in the course of her nearly eight years long suspected campaign of perfidious murder which police now believe was linked to an addiction to online gambling with reports from forensic accountants suggesting that a financial trail involving ฿78 million looted from her victims reached online gambling sites or was connected to settling debts and obligations caused by the accused woman’s addiction.

The suspected serial killer is also facing charges under Section 236 of the Criminal Code relating to interference with food or products which were consumed by others in a way that was likely to cause them harm.

The charges reflect the challenging nature of this case where all the victims were induced to ingest cyanide, a deadly and effective poison, the results of which often can be confused by medical practitioners with natural health problems such as a stroke or heart attack caused by some underlying medical issue.

