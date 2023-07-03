There appeared to be deep unease between the Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties as parliamentary members gathered for the first time on Monday ahead of the opening of the new parliamentary session by His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthitha later in the evening. All eyes are now on the key figures of the two leading parties and the vote on Tuesday to elect a new Speaker of the House of Representatives.

His Majesty the King formally opened the new parliamentary session on Monday evening in Bangkok amid continued uncertainty as to the state of the Move Forward and Pheu Thai Party pact for government which is due to be put to its first test on Tuesday when a vote will be called to appoint the next Speaker of the House of Representatives. In his speech to guests, dignitaries and members of the new parliament, the King emphasised the importance of honesty and integrity from its members in conducting the affairs of the nation as essential to the continued prosperity of the country.

Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthitha opened the parliamentary session on Monday at 5.17 pm.

The inauguration was attended by the acting Prime Minister General Prayut Chan Ocha, the outgoing cabinet as well as the Presidents of the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court and Administrative Court.

The Chairman of the Election Commission also attended in addition to members of the diplomatic corps and members of the National Assembly, including newly elected MPs to the House of Representatives and Senators.

Colourful ceremony attended also by the outgoing Prime Minister, the cabinet and members of the diplomatic corps underscored its importance

The King and Queen were welcomed at the Parliament building by the Acting Speaker of the National Assembly, Mrs Pornphit Petchcharoen, the Secretary General of the House of Representatives.

In a short speech to the assembled guests and members of the Assembly, the King emphasised the importance of members performing their duties for the overall benefit of the nation.

‘Now that the election of members of the House of Representatives has been completed and the 2023 National Assembly has been called, I would like to open the National Assembly from this day onwards. May you who are members of the Parliament always remember that you are the persons assigned by the people to represent the whole nation in exercising legislative power, to administer and consider various laws.’

Monarch emphasised that the honesty and integrity of those in parliament was critical to the future of the country before returning to the Dusit Palace

The King went on to emphasise that the success of the new Parliament depended very much on the intelligence and ability of its members in addition to their honesty and integrity to perform all duties by adhering to the interests of the nation and the people.

‘This is the most important thing and everyone should always be aware of this,’ said the monarch.

King Vajiralongkorn said the future prosperity of the country depends very much on it.

The King and the Queen then descended by elevator to the 1st floor and left the building to return to the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall at the Dusit Palace where the Royal couple reside in Bangkok.

The colourful ceremony with the Royal couple, seated by their emblems and the playing of the royal anthem, provided some relief on Monday to MPs in the House of Representatives who are busy trying to work on a compromise to tomorrow’s vote for the Speaker’s chair.

Thursday’s breakthrough deal appeared on Monday to be thrown out the window as the Move Forward Party touted former Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha

It follows indications on Monday morning that the Move Forward Party was not adhering to a reported deal brokered on Thursday evening and instead was focused on an earlier solution proposed at the end of May to put Mr Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, the leader of the Prachachart Party, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives from 1996 to 2000 up for the role.

This would indicate that the deal hatched on Thursday whereby the Move Forward Party would support a Pheu Thai Party nominee for Prime Minister on July 13th provided Mr Pita Limjaroenrat failed to secure half the votes of the parliament as presently required by the Constitution, was off the table.

Negotiations are reported to be continuing between the parties in the run-up to tomorrow’s key vote on the next House Speaker with tensions running high and essential trust dissipating.

Further reading:

Breakthrough deal could see either Pita or Srettha take job as Thailand’s 30th PM on July 13th

PM’s soothing words for frayed nerves as he says he will continue his role up to the next cabinet

Baht falls to 7-month low as unease grows over chances of Pita Limjaroenrat being elected as PM

New PM in July a turning point for the Thai economy in 2023 which could still see 4% GDP growth recorded

Pita’s election as PM and political certainty would be a green light for new jobs and investment

79 new MPs face scrutiny as Election Commission says only 321 to be declared elected on June 21st

Way cleared for Pita’s election as PM but seeds sown for political conflict with criminal probe under poll law

Dangerous political flux in the aftermath of the General Election is growing and poses a threat

Pita shares cast a pall over historic May 14th Election, fears that the results may be nullified by a court

Compromise mooted between Pheu Thai and Move Forward on House Speaker job before key meeting

Kooky Palang Pracharat reports rejected on Tuesday by Prawit as Pheu Thai stands by Pita for PM

Move Forward’s ‘Government of Hope’ coalition delivers a programme promising a new charter

Jatuporn warns Pheu Thai may be turned as he predicts a political impasse. Should wait for 2024

Election vote for Move Forward may have been a cry for help from voters mired in short-term debt

Pita, Move Forward and eight other parties meet in Bangkok and come out smiling, ready to govern

Pita plots a new coalition government with Pheu Thai but open conflict has already raised its head in the Senate

Move Forward Party’s good election result leaves uncertainty as to who will form the government